Take Flight Spirits 8038 Lincoln Avenue

No reviews yet

8038 Lincoln Avenue

Skokie, IL 60077

Bottles

Sasha Gin

Sasha Gin

$35.00

Malt Whiskey

$55.00

Beer Spirit

$40.00
Sunbird Rum

Sunbird Rum

$30.00

Aged Rum

$50.00

Charcuterie Boxes

Grazing Box

$17.00

Vegetarian

$17.00

Shirts

Pride Shirt

Pride Shirt

$20.00

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Baseball cap

$20.00Out of stock

Glassware

Glencairn

Glencairn

$10.00
Wee Glencairn

Wee Glencairn

$9.00

Water Bottle

$25.00

Low Ball

$25.00

Flask

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

8038 Lincoln Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077

