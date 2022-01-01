  • Home
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Take Out Burgers

795 W Wheatland Road

Duncanville, TX 75116

795 W Wheatland Road

Duncanville, TX 75116

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 Lb Burger
2 Hamburger Combo ($10)
Double Burger

Chicken Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.25

12 Piece Wings

$16.50

24 Piece Wings

$33.00

12 Piece BONELESS Wings

$18.00

24 Piece BONELESS Wings

$33.00

6 Piece BONELESS Wings

$9.75

Burgers

1/4 Lb Burger

$4.95

Double Burger

$6.95

Triple Burger

$7.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.95

Chili Cheese Burger

$6.95

Chipotle Burger

$6.95

Blue Cheese Burger

$6.95

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$6.95

Bacon Ranch Burger

$6.95

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$6.95

Turkey Burger

$6.95

Thunder Burger

$6.95

Patty Melt

$6.89

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.35

Grill Cheese

$3.69

Fish Sandwich

$6.89

Fried Steak Sandwich

$6.89

Philly Cheesesteaks

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$8.89

Beef Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Beef Bacon Ranch Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89

Beef Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$8.89

Chicken Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89

Chicken Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Dinners

2 Piece Fish Dinner

$9.95

3 Piece Fish Dinner

$10.95

Shrimp Dinner

$10.95

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.00

Fish and Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Sides

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75

French Fries - Large

$2.89

French Fries - Small

$1.89

Onion Rings

$2.89

Shrimp - Add 6 Shrimp

$3.75

Add 6 Shrimp to your meal.

Fried Mushrooms

$3.75

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.89

Desserts

Milkshakes

$3.50

Malts

$3.50

Single Dip Ice Cream

$1.85

Double Dip Ice Cream

$2.50

Funnel Cake STICKS

$2.75

Cookies

$1.35

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.35

Fountain Drink - Small

$1.89

Fountain Drink - Large

$2.89

Combo

Hamburger Combo

$6.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$7.74

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

Chipoltle Burger Combo

$9.95

Bacon Ranch Burger Combo

$9.95

Blue Cheese Burger Combo

$9.95

Swiss Mushroom Burger Combo

$9.95

Chili Cheeseburger Combo

$9.95

Turkey Burger Combo

$9.95

Black Bean Combo

$9.95

Thunder Burger Combo

$9.95

Patty Melt Combo

$9.89

2 Hamburger Combo ($10)

$10.00

4 Hamburger Combo ($16)

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are family owned and operated. We make fresh food fast. Please give us a try.

Location

795 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

Gallery
TAKE OUT BURGERS image
TAKE OUT BURGERS image

Map
