Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Take Out Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are family owned and operated. We make fresh food fast. Please give us a try.
Location
795 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville, TX 75116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Duncanville