Chinese
Barbeque

Takee Outee

review star

No reviews yet

20234 Old Cutler Rd

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll (2)
House Special Fried Rice
Crabmeat Rangoon (8)

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$3.49
Spring Roll (2)

Spring Roll (2)

$3.99Out of stock
Egg Roll (2)

Egg Roll (2)

$3.79
Fried Wonton (10)

Fried Wonton (10)

$3.59
Fried Dumpling (10)

Fried Dumpling (10)

$6.79

Steamed Dumpling (10)

$6.79

BBQ Spare Ribs Small (4)

$7.99
BBQ Spare Ribs Large (8)

BBQ Spare Ribs Large (8)

$13.99

Boneless Spare Ribs (S)

$7.99
Boneless Spare Ribs (L)

Boneless Spare Ribs (L)

$13.99
Crabmeat Rangoon (8)

Crabmeat Rangoon (8)

$5.79
Fried Chicken Wings (8)

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$8.19
Fried Baby Shrimp (15)

Fried Baby Shrimp (15)

$6.29

French Fries (S)

$3.29
French Fries (L)

French Fries (L)

$6.99
Honey Garlic Wings (8)

Honey Garlic Wings (8)

$8.99
Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$3.45

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$7.45

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.99+
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$2.99+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.09+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.09+

Wonton Egg Drop Soup

$3.19+
Hot & Sour Soup w/ Chicken

Hot & Sour Soup w/ Chicken

$3.29+
House Special Soup

House Special Soup

$7.59

Bean Curd Vegetable Soup

$5.69

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.75+
Roast Pork Fried Rice

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.25+
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.25+

Ham Fried Rice

$6.25+

Beef Fried Rice

$6.75+
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.75+
House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$7.30+

Chicken & Shrimp

$7.30+
Plain Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$4.99+

Chow Mein

Pork Chow Mein

$8.70

Chicken Chow Mein

$8.70

Beef Chow Mein

$9.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$9.95
Vegetable Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$7.95

House Special Chow Mein

$10.25

Chop Suey

Pork Chop Suey

$8.70

Chicken Chop Suey

$8.70

Beef Chop Suey

$9.95

Shrimp Chop Suey

$9.95

Vegetable Chop Suey

$7.95

House Special Chop Suey

$10.25

Lo Mein

Pork Lo Mein

$9.15

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.15

Beef Lo Mein

$10.20

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.20
Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.35
House Special Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein

$10.75
Plain Lo Mein

Plain Lo Mein

$7.30

Chow Mein Fun

Pork Chow Mein Fun

$9.15

Chicken Chow Mein Fun

$9.15

Beef Chow Mein Fun

$10.20

Shrimp Chow Mein Fun

$10.20

Vegetable Chow Mein Fun

$8.35

House Special Chow Mein Fun

$10.75

Singapore Chow Mein Fun

$10.75

Egg Foo Young

Pork Egg Foo Young

Pork Egg Foo Young

$8.70

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$8.70

Ham Egg Foo Young

$8.70

Beef Egg Foo Young

$9.25

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.25

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$7.90

House Special Egg Foo Young

$9.95

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.19
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.19

Vegetable

Vegetable Delight

$8.70

Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

$7.99

Ma Po Tofu w/ Chicken

$8.79

Tofu w/ Black Bean Sauce

$8.99

Chicken

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$10.25

Chicken w/ Snow Peas Mushroom

$10.25
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts

Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts

$10.25

Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.25

Curry Chicken w/ Onion

$10.25

Honey Chicken

$10.65

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.25

Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.75

Pork

Roast Pork w/ Broccoli

$10.09

Roast Pork w/ Snow Peas

$10.09

Roast Pork w/ Chinese Vegetables

$10.09

Roast Pork w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.09

Beef

Beef w/ Broccoli

Beef w/ Broccoli

$11.19

Pepper Steak w/ Onion

$11.19

Beef w/ Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$11.19
Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables

Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables

$11.19

Curry Beef w/ Onion

$11.19

Hot & Spicy Beef

$11.19

Seafood

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$11.75

Shrimp w/ Lobster

$11.75

Shrimp w/ Chinese Vegetables

$11.75

Shrimp w/ Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$11.85

Curry Shrimp w/ Onion

$11.85

Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce

$11.85
Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables

$11.75

Side Order

Dry Noodle

$0.75

Fortune Cookies

$0.15

House Duck Sauce (8 oz.)

$1.70

House Duck Sauce (Pt.)

$2.95

House Mustard (8 oz.)

$1.70

House Mustard (Pt.)

$2.95

Pt White Rice

$2.50

Qt White Rice

$3.50

Bucket White Rice

$5.03

Change White Rice to Fried Rice

$2.99

American Platter

A1 Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

A2 BBQ Spare Ribs (4)

$9.49

A3 Fries & Baby Shrimp (15)

$8.79

Chef's Specialties

Happy Family

$13.25

Seafood Delight

$14.25

Mongolian Beef

$11.75

Moo Shu Chicken

$10.45

Moo Shu Pork

$10.45

Hunan Chicken

$10.85

Hunan Beef

$11.35

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$12.49

Scallop w/ Garlic Sauce

$12.49

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.99

Szechuan Chicken

$11.35

Szechuan Beef

$11.35

Szechuan Shrimp

$12.49

Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.49

Sesame Chicken

$10.85
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$10.85

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.35

Beef w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.35

Spicy Shredded Pork

$10.45

Hunan Shrimp

$12.49

Beef w/ Scallop

$13.75

Orange Beef

$11.85

Triple Delight

$11.95
Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$10.99

Orange Chicken

$10.99

Black Pepper Chicken

$10.45

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Homemade Iced Tea

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

XS Energy Drink

$4.19Out of stock

Family Pack

Family Pack A

Family Pack A

$41.95

Family Pack B

$33.95
Family Pack C

Family Pack C

$32.95

Dinner Special

D# Fried Chicken Wing

D# Fried Chicken Wing

$9.95

D# Honey Garlic Wing (6)

$9.95

D# Roast Pork Chow Mein

$9.95

D# Chicken Chow Mein

$9.95

D# Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.95

D# Chicken Egg Foo Young

$9.95

D# Roast Pork Lo Mein

$9.95

D# Chicken Lo Mein

$9.95

D# Roast Pork w/ Broccoli

$9.95

D# Chicken w/ Broccoli

$9.95

D# Roast Pork w/ Vegetable

$9.95

D# Chicken w/ Vegetable

$9.95

D# Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.95

D# Sweet & Sour Pork

$9.95

D# Honey Chicken

$9.95

D# Beef w/ Broccoli

$9.95

D# Pepper Steak w/ Onion

$9.95
D# BBQ Spare Ribs

D# BBQ Spare Ribs

$9.95

D# Boneless Ribs

$9.95

D# Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$9.95

D# Shrimp w/ Lobster

$9.95

D# Shrimp w/ Vegetables

$9.95

D# Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$9.95

D# Kung Pao Shrimp

$9.95

D# Szechuan Chicken

$9.95

D# Szechuan Beef

$9.95

D# Sesame Chicken

$9.95

D# General Tso's Chicken

$9.95

D# Vegetable Delight

$9.95

D# Kung Pao Chicken

$9.95

D# Black Pepper Chicken

$9.95

D# Orange Chicken

$9.95

D# Bourbon Chicken

$9.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Takee Outee offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Cutler Bay, FL. Takee Outee is a cornerstone in the Cutler Bay community and has been recognized for its outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

Location

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

