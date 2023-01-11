Taki Omakase - Delray

Restaurant info

Introducing Taki, Delray Beach’s newest premier Japanese Omakase restaurant on the Ave. We offer a curated 16-17 course chef’s choice menu - including traditional Japanese sushi, sashimi, as well as cutting-edge, innovative seafood and wagyu dishes. Taki imports all fresh ingredients directly from Japan. Our spacious counter seats 12 guests. We offer three seatings nightly : 5:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:00pm. Each seating is a memorable, unique dining experience, where exclusive Japanese sake & beer, as well as continental wine are offered to pair with the chef’s selection, which varies seasonally. Reservations with credit card are required for each seating. For inquires relating to private events and special requests please contact delray@takiomkase.com

