Taki Omakase - Delray

632 East Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Food

Omakase

$150.00

Omakase Take Out Box

$100.00

$150 Omakase (Opentable pre-pay)

$150.00

Beer

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$7.50

Wine

raventos di nit

$70.00

delamotte

$150.00

Vorin Jumel Brut Tradition

$85.00

Biancava Prosecco

$50.00

scarpetta pinot grigio

$55.00

Domaine Jean Jacques Auchere

$80.00

ram's gate

$80.00

vincent mothe chablis

$90.00

poet's leap

$70.00

Meitaireau Muscadet

$50.00

Gundlach Bundschu

$60.00

The Terraces Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Studio By Mirval

$60.00

Studio

$60.00

Bonanno Carbernet

$80.00

melville estate

$85.00

Domaine Matray Julienas

$65.00

Sake

Taka Tokubetsu Junmai

$12.00

Toko Sunrise

$13.00

Takatenjin Junmai Daiginjo

$14.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$12.00

Snow Aged Sake

$25.00

Nanbu Bijin Junmai 300ml

$45.00

Toko Sunrise Junmai Ginjo

$80.00

Fukucho Junmao Ginjo 300ml

$43.00

Takatenjin Junmai Daiginjo

$100.00

Dassai 23 Junmai Daiginjo

$220.00

Tentaka Junmai Daiginjo

$300.00

Kikuhime Daigino

$435.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$85.00

Ninoshu De Tsuketa Umeshu 500ml

$65.00

Hakkisan Junmai Daiginjo

$180.00

Kubota Manju Junmai Daiginjo

$200.00

Kikusui Kuramitsu Junmai Daiginjo

$400.00

Dassai Beyond Junmai Daiginjo

$1,000.00

Kubota Koujyu Junmai Ginjo

$100.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Organic Tea

$6.00

Bottle Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Green Tea Can

$4.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Introducing Taki, Delray Beach’s newest premier Japanese Omakase restaurant on the Ave. We offer a curated 16-17 course chef’s choice menu - including traditional Japanese sushi, sashimi, as well as cutting-edge, innovative seafood and wagyu dishes. Taki imports all fresh ingredients directly from Japan. Our spacious counter seats 12 guests. We offer three seatings nightly : 5:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:00pm. Each seating  is a memorable, unique dining experience, where exclusive Japanese sake & beer, as well as continental wine are offered to pair with the chef’s selection, which varies seasonally. Reservations with credit card are required for each seating. For inquires relating to private events and special requests please contact delray@takiomkase.com

Location

632 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

