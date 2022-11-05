Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takito-Holic Burbank

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8508 S Cicero Ave

Burbank, IL 60459

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Quesa-Birrias
Taco-Holic

Starters

Holic - Nachos

Holic - Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese & pinto refried beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños & your favorite meat or veggie option.

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$7.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Homemade Chips & 8 oz of Chile de arbol red salsa or Avocado green salsa.

Brunch

Chilaquiles-holic

Chilaquiles-holic

$15.00

Tomatillo green chilaquiles with your favorite protein, topped with two eggs sunny-side up or scrambled. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro, and red onions. Served over a bed of pinto refried beans.

Takito Addictions

Tacos

Tacos

$4.00

Corn or Flour tortilla.

Quesa-Birrias

Quesa-Birrias

$15.00

Three Quesabirrias with consome & onions and cilantro.

Taco-Holic

Taco-Holic

$14.00

Three Tacos with a crispy cheese wrap on a corn tortilla.

Gringa de Birria

Gringa de Birria

$14.00

Triple flour tortilla filled with cheese, birria meat, topped with onions and cilantro & consome.

Soups

Carne en su Jugo

Carne en su Jugo

$15.00+

Delicious Steak Soup served with whole beans, bacon, cilantro, onions, tomato, radish and grilled onion.

Pozole

Pozole

$12.00+

Mexican hearty soupy stew made with pork and hominy.

Birria Bowl

Birria Bowl

$15.00

Stewed beef meat seasoned with mixed chili peppers & spices.

Favorites

Taco Dinner (2)

Taco Dinner (2)

$11.00

Three tacos with a side of pinto refried beans & rice.

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

Flour Tortilla with protein or veggies, refried pinto beans, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream.

Torta

Torta

$9.00

Telera bread with protein or veggies, melted cheese, guacamole,red onions and cilantro

Quesadillota

Quesadillota

$9.00

Handmade corn tortilla or flour tortilla with melted cheese & protein or veggies.

Taco Dinner (3)

Taco Dinner (3)

$15.00

Three tacos with a side of pinto refried beans & rice.

Takito Shareables

Taco Box

$150.00

Includes your choice of 30 Tacos with a side of rice & beans.

Quesa-Birrias Box

$145.00

30 Quesa-Birrias with consome & onions and cilantro.

Taco-Holic Box

$135.00

30 Tacos crust with a crispy cheese blanket

Desserts

Ositos Endiablados

Ositos Endiablados

$4.00

Chamoy-coated gummy bears, sweet, spicy & sour.

Chamoy Peach Rings

Chamoy Peach Rings

$4.00

Chamoy-coated peach rings gummies, sweet, spicy & sour.

Chamoy Skittles

Chamoy Skittles

$4.00

Chamoy-coated skittles, sweet, spicy & sour.

Sides

Mexican Rice (8oz)

$3.00

Refried Pinto Beans (8oz)

$3.00

Rice & Beans (8 oz)

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Grilled spring onions (5)

$2.50

Grilled Jalapeños (5)

$2.50

Chile de Arbol Red Salsa (2 oz)

$0.50

Green Avocado Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Consome (8oz)

$3.00

Soda Cans

Soda Cans

$2.50

Mexican Glass Bottle Soda

Mexican Glass Bottle Soda

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas Flavor

$3.00+

Piña Colada (non-alcoholic)

Piña Colada (none-alcoholic)

$6.00

Mangonada Slushie

Mangonada Slushie

$6.00

Mangonada Slushie is a frozen mango drink! it's sweet, tangy, spicy, & delicious!

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank, IL 60459

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

