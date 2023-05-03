Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

1,673 Reviews

$$

2013 West Division Street

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$9.95

Corn tortilla, tilapia, coconut custard, coleslaw (purple cabbage, red onions, carrots), basil, and toasted coconut

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$9.45

Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$9.95

Corn tortilla, 2 Large shrimp, Morita Aioli, Chicharron, Strawberry pico de gallo

Food Menu

Starters & Snacks

Guacamole, Traditional

Guacamole, Traditional

$12.95

avocado, pico de gallo, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno peppers, cilantro

Guacamole, Grilled Pineapple

Guacamole, Grilled Pineapple

$13.95

grilled pineapple, avocado, onion, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, cilantro, jalapeno peppers

Chips & Tomatillo Pistachio Salsa

Chips & Tomatillo Pistachio Salsa

$4.95

cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers

Esquites (roasted corn)

Esquites (roasted corn)

$10.95

roasted corn, butter, crispy pork belly, cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

shrimp, burnoises red onion, jalapeno peppers, cucumber, arugula lettuce, avocado, cilantro, blended: plum tomatoes, habernaro peppers, and red bell peppers.

Grilled pineapple salad

Grilled pineapple salad

$12.95

arugula lettuce, avocado, roasted sunflower seeds, fennel mandarin oranges, pickled jicama, lime vinaigrette (v)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.95

Melted cheese: chihuahua/manchego, pickled garlic, jalapeno peppers, sautéed crimini, earthy mushrooms

Three Sisters Polenta

Three Sisters Polenta

$13.95

brunkow cheese, smoked bacon, pickled chiles, cilantro, dried corn

Hamachi Ceviche

$15.95

Quesadilla

$10.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Enjoy a Kids Quesadilla (chihuahua "white" cheese filling)

Extra Chips

$1.00
Habanero Hot Sauce

Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.50

our homemade hot salsa; we charge because we make this ourselves (fresh ingredient, house recipe + lots of genuine love

Pickled Habaneros

$3.00

Chips & Pineapple Habanero Basil Salsa

$4.95

Tacos (2 Each)

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$9.95

Corn tortilla, tilapia, coconut custard, coleslaw (purple cabbage, red onions, carrots), basil, and toasted coconut

Coffee Braised Beef

Coffee Braised Beef

$9.45

Corn tortilla, braised beef chuck/brisket, queso fresco, pickled jicama, cilantro, and roasted peanuts

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$9.45

Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$10.95

Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$9.95

Corn tortilla, 2 Large shrimp, Morita Aioli, Chicharron, Strawberry pico de gallo

Lamb

Lamb

$9.95

Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro

Brunkow cheese

$9.45

Elote and Poblano pepper

$9.45

Lobster Tacos 2

$11.90

Steak and potato

$10.95

Falafel Taco

$9.45

Carnitas Manzana verde

$9.45

Fajitas

Enjoy your choice of Fajitas (Skirt Steak, Shrimp or Chicken) with roasted veggies, choice of rice & tortillas
Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)

Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)

$17.95+

Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.

Shrimp Fajitas (Dinner only)

Shrimp Fajitas (Dinner only)

$17.95+

Enjoy our marinated shrimp grilled, served with roasted vegetables, and a side of rice (your choice)

Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)

Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)

$17.95+

Enjoy our marinated & grilled chicken, served with roasted vegetables & your choice of rice (coconut or cilantro rice)

Meals

Carne Asada

$22.95

Sea Bass Al Pastor

$24.95

Barbacoa

$21.95

Grilled Octopus

$15.95

CHILE RELLENO

$24.95

Sides

mushrooms(hongos)

mushrooms(hongos)

$8.95

zucchini, red/green peppers, brussel sprouts

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$6.95

Jasmine rice and cilantro

Extra Chips

$1.00
Habanero Hot Sauce

Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.50

our homemade hot salsa; we charge because we make this ourselves (fresh ingredient, house recipe + lots of genuine love

Side Pistachio Salsa

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of avocado

$0.75

Side Pineapple Habanero Basil Salsa

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with Cajeta (similar to caramel). Note: the crust has wheat/gluten (no cross contamination); the only item on our menu that has gluten

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Bombolines

$9.00

Drink Menu

Margaritas

Takito

$12.00+

Cucumber

$13.00+

Caliente

$12.00+

Pineapple Serrano

$13.00+

Not Out The Woods,yet

$16.00+

Mango

$13.00+

Coco

$13.00+

Lychee

$12.00+

Watermelon

$13.00+

Strawberry

$13.00+

Pasion Fru

$12.00+

La Bandera Margarita Flight

$29.00

Tower Margarita

$70.00

Passion Fruit

$14.00

Call Me Loca

$16.00

Jarriloco

$14.00

The Devil & Me

$16.00

CASA NOBLE and Beer

$12.00

Passion Big

$24.00

Old Fashion Love Song

$16.00

Beer

Tecate

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Beer for tacos 16oz

$7.00

Anti Hero Ipa

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo 24oz

$9.00Out of stock

Pacifico 24oz

$9.00Out of stock

Liquor

7 / Siete Leguas

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

El Jimador Flight

$26.00

Herradura

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Corralejo

$11.00

Cincoro

$13.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Volcan tequila

$10.00

Claze Azul

$22.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

7 / Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Chinaco Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Deleon Reposado

$11.00+Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$17.00+Out of stock

Cincoro Reposado

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Primavera Reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

7 / Siete Lequas Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$19.00+

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

El Jimandor Anejo

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$18.00+

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$17.00

Calirosa Anejo

$15.00

Bahanez

$12.00Out of stock

Explorador ensamble

$13.00+Out of stock

A Medios Chiles Madrecuishe

$15.00+Out of stock

A Medios Chiles Jabalís

$14.00+Out of stock

A Medios Chiles Tepeztate

$18.00+

Gmartz Papalometl

$12.00+Out of stock

Gmartz Agave Azul

$12.00+

Huichichiqui

$17.00+

Mezcal Verde

$12.00

Amaras Espadin

$12.00

Amaras Espadin Reposado

$13.00

Amaras Cupreata

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$12.00

Copper Dog Scotch Whiskey

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Don Q 151

$12.00

Don Q Crystal

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Breckendrige

$10.00

Pau Maui

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One Reg

$13.00

Ketel One Cucumber/mint

$12.00

Ketel One Peach/orange

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Remi Martin

$13.00

Martel

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Boodles

$12.00

Prairie

$11.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Pepsi

$3.50

Club soda

$3.00

Cowboy coffee

$4.95Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.95

Topo Chico

$3.95

Wine

Mimosa single

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sparkling Rose

$13.00

Prosecco

$11.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Meomi Pinot Noir Half Bottle

$27.00

San Simeon Cabernet Half Bottle

$30.00

The Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel Half Bottle

$18.00

Ferrari-Carrano Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$15.00

Hot beverages

espresso

$3.00

americano

$3.00

cortadito

$4.00

cappuccino

$5.00

flat white

$6.00

cafe con leche

$5.00

abuelita mocha

$5.00

abuelita hot cocoa

$5.00

TEE

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The secret of freshly squeezed margaritas, and a forward thinking Mexican Taqueria has been all the rage for 8 years. This award winning restaurant continues to impress. Don't take our word for it. Join us.

Website

Location

2013 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Takito Kitchen image
Takito Kitchen image
Takito Kitchen image
Takito Kitchen image

