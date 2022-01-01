Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Takito Street Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

2423 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Al Pastor
'Ponce" Famili Recipe
Refried Beans

Starters & Snacks

Fligth Of Salsas

Fligth Of Salsas

$7.00

Chef's Homemade Salsas featuring Mexican Peppers: from cooler to hot: (1) avocado crema + poblano, (2) Pineapple + Guajillo, (3) Mezcal + Chipotle, (4) Tomatillo + Jalapeño, (5) Carrot + Habanero

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$8.00

Housemade Refried Beans springs with large bits of crispy pork belly

Crab Tostada (Aguachile)

Crab Tostada (Aguachile)

$15.00

blue crab, snap peas, red onion, roasted garlic crema

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00

one of our most popular dishes; enjoy roasted corn, butter, lime, epazote, queso fresco, piquin chile

Sopa De Calabaza

Sopa De Calabaza

$7.00

laminato kale, caesar dressing, grilled red onion, grilled lemon, fried tortilla

Guacamole, Takito

Guacamole, Takito

$10.00

Ripe avocado, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, arugula, lime (no onion in our pico de gallo); this is incredibly refreshing

SP Guacamole

SP Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, basil, pistachio, brown butter, lime

Quesadillas, Cheese

Quesadillas, Cheese

$9.95
Truffle French Fries

Truffle French Fries

$5.00

chili dust, truffle oil, spicy aioli

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$12.00

fennel puree, shaved fennel, cashew pippin sauce

Radish Salad

Radish Salad

$5.00

fresh sliced radishes, avocado pesto

Brounch Salsa

$5.95

Entres

Enchiladas Vegeterian

Enchiladas Vegeterian

$12.00

zucchini, mushroom, corn, tomatillo salsa verde, chihuahua cheese

Grilled Flank Steak

Grilled Flank Steak

$14.00

Certified Flank Steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri, avocado crema, adobo lime salt

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

pork tenderloin, rancho gordo alubia blanca bean, manchamantel mole

Side of Chimichurry

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side of Cheese

$1.50

Extra Avocado

$3.50

Sides

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

jasmine rice, cilantro

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

Add Jalapeños

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00
Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

Hot Sauce

$0.50
Shoe Strong French Fries

Shoe Strong French Fries

$5.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Exta Steak

$4.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Crispy Potatoes

$3.50

Side Of Avocado

$6.00

Tacos

Cheese

$9.00

'Ponce" Famili Recipe

$9.00

Chicken Tinga

$9.00

Al Pastor

$9.00

Cochinita

$9.00

Skirt Steak

$10.00

Saudero

$9.00

Tacode Pescado

$10.00

Chile En Nogada

$3.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$9.00

Taco de pulpo

$8.95

Food

Chips & guacamole

$10.00

Queso fundido

$10.00

Chips and salsa

$5.00

Ponce tacos

$9.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.00

All Pastor Tacos

$9.00

Burrito Traditional

$9.00

Pozole

$10.00

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Flautas

$10.00

BAR

MARGARITA SMALL

$10.00

WHITHE CLAW

$10.00

$5 TEQUILA SHOTS

$5.00

$5 VODKA SHOTS

$5.00

WATER3

$3.00

Don Julio blanco

$250.00

Patron blanco

$250.00

Tito’s

$175.00

Jameson

$300.00

Grey goose

$300.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Don Julio 70

$300.00

Hennessy

$300.00

Gran centenario Cristalino

$300.00

Maestro dobel

$250.00

Table Service

$350.00

DINNER PACKAGE NO TAX

DINNER PACKAGE

$22.00

Dinner Package

Dinner Package

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Takito Street, a Mexican Street food joint with a playful, contemporary vibe is OPEN in Lincoln Park. Offering the mainstay of artisanal street tacos made to order, fajitas and variety of fresh fruit margaritas Takito restaurants are known for. This restaurant will also introduce an array of fun elements to dining not yet seen in the Chicago food scene.

Website

Location

2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

