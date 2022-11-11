Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takko Korean Taqueria Magnolia

review star

No reviews yet

218 S. Magnolia Dr.

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Takko Combo
Kickin’ K-sadilla
Basket of Sesame Fries

Street Snacks (OO)

Basket of Sesame Fries

Basket of Sesame Fries

$5.95

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Sticky Chicky SS

Sticky Chicky SS

$6.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks, Apricot Glaze, Red Onions, Jalapenos, on a Bed of Lettuce

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Made Salsa

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Queso

Chips with Queso & Salsa

Chips with Queso & Salsa

$7.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Made Salsa, House Queso

Tempura Avocado SS

Tempura Avocado SS

$6.95

Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce

Chef's Combos (OO)

Takko Combo

Takko Combo

$11.95

Two Takkos with your choice of protein in each & Choice of Side Use Code "TAKKO" on Tuesdays for $2.00 off your combo!

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$12.95

Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side

Bowl Combo

Bowl Combo

$12.95

Takko Bowl & Fries or Choice of Side

Chef Lee's Specialities (OO)

Bibim-Bop

Bibim-Bop

$13.95

Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.95

Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce

Gogi Nachos

Gogi Nachos

$14.95

Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

$11.95

Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli

Kickin’ K-sadilla

Kickin’ K-sadilla

$11.95

Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa

Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl (OO)

Solo Takko

$4.95

Solo Takko - Your choice of Protein!

Solo Burrito

$10.95

Solo Burrito - Your choice of Rice & Protein!

Solo Bowl

$10.95

Solo Bowl - Your choice of Base & Protein!

Kids Menu (OO)

Kids Chick'n Bites

Kids Chick'n Bites

$5.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks & Fries (or choice of side)

Kids Bop

Kids Bop

$5.95

Rice, Fried Egg, & Korean Fried Chicken (or choice of Protein)

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheese or Chicken & Cheese w/ Fries or Choice of Side

Drinks (OO)

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.89

Choice of Coke Products

Sides (OO)

Side Sesame Fries

Side Sesame Fries

$3.49

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Side White Rice

$3.49
Side Kimchi Fried Rice

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.49

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.49
Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.49

Black Beans with Onions & Cilantro

Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$3.49

Best of both worlds

Side Kimchi

$3.49

Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Side Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Tortilla Chips w/ House Made Salsa

Side Chips & Queso

Side Chips & Queso

$3.49

Tortilla Chips w/ Queso

Side Takko Salad

$3.49

Treats (OO)

Cookie

Cookie

$1.89

House Made Cookies

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.95

House Made Brownie

Extra Stuff (OO)

Side Protein

$3.95

Side portion

Side Sauce

$0.50

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Small

$1.95

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Large

$3.95

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Alcohol

Amaretto

$6.95

Bacardi Rum

$5.95

Bahama-Mama

$8.95

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Blue Hawaiian

$7.95

Blue Kamikaze

$8.95

Blue Margarita

$8.95

Cabo Wabo Tequila

$9.95

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.95

Cosmopolitan

$8.95

Crown Royal Whiskey

$7.95

Dirty Martini

$7.95

Don Julio Tequila

$9.95
House Margarita Frozen

House Margarita Frozen

$6.95
House Margarita Rocks

House Margarita Rocks

$6.95

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$7.95

Kamikaze

$7.95

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.95

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.95

Mojito

$8.95

Moscow Mule

$8.95

Patron Tequila

$9.95

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Shot

$7.95

Ron Corina 151

$6.95

Ron Corina Coconut

$6.95
Sangria

Sangria

$5.95

Sex-on-the-Beach

$7.95

Shirley Temple

$8.95

Smirnoff Vodka

$5.95
Soju Lemonade

Soju Lemonade

$5.95

Soju Shot

$4.00

Tanquray Gin

$5.95

Tequila Sunrise

$7.95

Tito's Vodka

$5.95

Tom Collins

$7.95

Top shelf - LIT

$10.95

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.95

Washington Apple

$7.95

Water Moccasin

$7.95

Well Bourbon

$5.95

Well Gin

$5.95

Well Rum

$5.95

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$5.95

Whiskey Sour

$7.95

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Coors Bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Miller Bottle

$3.50

Truly Hard Seltzer

$4.50

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.50

White Claw Seltzer

$4.50

Blue Moon Belgian White Draft

$4.50

Corona Premier Bottle

$4.50

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.50

Heineken Bottle

$4.50

Kirin Ichiban Draft

$4.50

Mango Whit Draft

$4.50

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.50

Proof 850 Bottle

$4.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.95

Merlot

$5.95

Cabernet

$5.95

Gallon Alcohol - To Go ONLY

Soju Lemonade - Gallon

$30.00

House Sangria - Gallon

$30.00

House Margarita - Gallon

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Takko, we stand behind the phrase “Chef-Driven.” Executive chef Tomas Lee creates unexpected, flavorful dishes that are #SeoulGood.

Website

Location

218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

Gallery
Takko Korean Taqueria image
Takko Korean Taqueria image
Takko Korean Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kezzy's Bistro LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
orange starNo Reviews
222 S. Magnolia Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Eve on Adams - 101 S. Adams St.
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Adams St. Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 23
2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201 Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Hobbit American Grill East - 400 Capital Circle SE #16
orange starNo Reviews
400 Capital Circle SE #16 Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Munchies Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,255
695 W. Virginia St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston