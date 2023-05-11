Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takko Korean Taqueria Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Timberlane Rd

Suite 301

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Street Snacks

Sticky Chicky SS

Sticky Chicky SS

$6.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks, Apricot Glaze, Red Onions, Jalapenos, on a Bed of Lettuce

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House-Made Salsa

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Queso

Chips with Queso & Salsa

Chips with Queso & Salsa

$7.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House-Made Salsa, House Queso

Tempura Avocado SS

Tempura Avocado SS

$6.95

Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce

Krispy Dumplings

$6.95

Chef's Combos

Takko Combo

Takko Combo

$11.95

Two Takkos & Fries or Choice of Side

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$12.95

Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side

Bowl Combo

$12.95

Takko Bowl & Fries or Choice of Side

Chef Lee's Specialities

Bibim-Bop

Bibim-Bop

$14.95

Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.95

Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce

Gogi Nachos

Gogi Nachos

$14.95

Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

$12.95

Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli

Kickin’ K-sadilla

Kickin’ K-sadilla

$11.95

Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa

Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl

Solo Takko

$3.00

Solo Burrito

$10.95

Solo Bowl

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chick'n Bites

Kids Chick'n Bites

$5.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks & Fries (or choice of side)

Kids Bop

Kids Bop

$5.95

Rice, Fried Egg, & Korean Fried Chicken (or choice of Protein)

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheese or Chicken & Cheese w/ Fries or Choice of Side

Sides

Side Sesame Fries

Side Sesame Fries

$3.49

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Side White Rice

$3.49

White, Brown or Kimchi Fried (spicy)

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.49

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.49
Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.49

Black Beans with Onions & Cilantro

Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$3.49

Best of both worlds

Side Kimchi

$3.49

Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Side Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Tortilla Chips w/ House Made Salsa

Side Chips & Queso

Side Chips & Queso

$3.49

Tortilla Chips w/ Queso

Side Takko Salad

$3.49

Treats

Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$1.89

Big Ole Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.95

Rich Fudge with Chocolate Chips

Extra Stuff

Side Protein

$3.95

Side portion

Side Sauce

$0.50

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Small

$1.79

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Large

$3.95

5oz Size

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Takko, we stand behind the phrase “Chef-Driven.” Executive chef Tomas Lee creates unexpected, flavorful dishes that are #SeoulGood.

Website

Location

1415 Timberlane Rd, Suite 301, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clusters & Hops - 1866 Thomasville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1866 Thomasville Road Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Rankin Tacos Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
2386 Allen Road Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Red Elephant - Kerry Forest
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3 Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Kerry Forest
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32309
View restaurantnext
Ology Brewing [Northside] - 2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston