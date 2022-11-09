Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takko Peachtree City, GA

No reviews yet

316 City Cir.

#1300

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Popular Items

Gogi Nachos
Burrito Combo
Kids Chick'n Bites

Street Snacks (OO)

Basket of Sesame Fries

$5.95

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Chips & Queso

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Queso

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Made Salsa

Chips with Queso & Salsa

$7.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Made Salsa, House Queso

Sticky Chicky SS

$6.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks, Apricot Glaze, Red Onions, Jalapenos, on a Bed of Lettuce

Tempura Avocado SS

$6.95

Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce

Chef's Combos (OO)

Bowl Combo

$12.95

Takko Bowl & Fries or Choice of Side

Burrito Combo

$12.95

Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side

Takko Combo

$11.95

Two Takkos with your choice of protein in each & Choice of Side

Chef Lee's Specialities (OO)

Bibim-Bop

$13.95

Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce

Gogi Nachos

$14.95

Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream

Kickin’ K-sadilla

$11.95

Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.95

Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

$11.95

Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli

Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl (OO)

Solo Bowl

$10.95

Solo Bowl - Your choice of Base & Protein!

Solo Burrito

$10.95

Solo Burrito - Your choice of Rice & Protein!

Solo Takko

$4.95

Solo Takko - Your choice of Protein!

Kids Menu (OO)

Kids Chick'n Bites

$6.49

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks & Fries (or choice of side)

Kids Bop

$6.49

Rice, Fried Egg, & Korean Fried Chicken (or choice of Protein)

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Cheese or Chicken & Cheese w/ Fries or Choice of Side

Drinks (OO)

Soft Drink

$2.89

Choice of Coke Products

Sides (OO)

Side Sesame Fries

$3.95

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Side White Rice

$3.95
Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.95

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.95
Side Beans

$3.95

Black Beans with Onions & Cilantro

Side Rice & Beans

$3.95

Best of both worlds

Side Kimchi

$3.95

Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Tortilla Chips w/ House Made Salsa

Side Chips & Queso

$3.95

Tortilla Chips w/ Queso

Side Takko Salad

$3.95

Extra Stuff (OO)

Side Protein - 4oz

$3.95

Side portion

Side Sauce

$0.50

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Small

$1.95

2 oz cup

Side Queso - Large

$3.95

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Takko, we stand behind the phrase “Chef-Driven.” Executive chef Tomas Lee creates unexpected, flavorful dishes that are #SeoulGood.

316 City Cir., #1300, Peachtree City, GA 30269

