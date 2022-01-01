Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tako Torta - Bakery Square

review star

No reviews yet

122 Bakery Square Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Tako image
Banner pic
Tako image
Tako image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nrgize Cafe - Bakery Square - 19 bakery sq
orange starNo Reviews
6425 Penn Ave East Liberty, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - East Liberty
orange star4.5 • 1,227
6004 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
orange star4.3 • 559
6012 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
The Bridge - 6018 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
6018 Broad Street East Liberty, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
KLVN Coffee Lab - Hamilton
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Hamilton Ave Fl 1 Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Homewood - 6960 Fifth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6960 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston