TAKODA Shaw

review star

No reviews yet

715 Florida Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Tap Cocktails

TAKODA Mule

$13.00

CORTEZ Margarita

$13.00

Autumn Sangria

$13.00

Boardwalk Mojito

$13.00

Orchard Breeze

$13.00

The Fineapple

$13.00

Bloom City

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cocktail

$13.00

HH Rail

$9.00

Frozé

$13.00

First Frost

$13.00

Shooter

$8.00

Shooter Combo (6)

$39.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Bullpen Pilsner

$9.00

Hazy-O!

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

TAKODA Ranch Water

$11.00

Apple Shooter

$8.00

Boo Brew

$9.00

De Los Muertos Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio Cup

$6.00

Liquor

Tito's

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

818

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rail Vodka

$6.00

Rail Vodka

$6.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$8.00

Peroni

$9.00

Bullpen Pilsner

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Ponzi IPA

$9.00

Hazy-O!

$9.00

Lienenkugal Octoberfest

$9.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Truly

$9.00

Bells Amber

$9.00

DC Brau Pils

$9.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$10.00

Blood Orange Gose

$8.00

Crisp Apple Cider

$9.00

Dogfish Seasonal

$10.00

Seasonal Rotator

$10.00

HH Beer

$7.00

HH Beer $6

$6.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$29.00

Pitcher Peroni

$33.00

Pitcher Bullpen Pilsner

$33.00

Pitcher Ponzi

$33.00

Pacifico Ptcher

$33.00

#THEFRAY Pacifico Pitcher

$30.00

Sliders

Burger Slider

$5.00

Beef slider served with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, aioli

Nashville Slider

$5.00

Fried chicken tossed in hot Nashville sauce with coleslow

Mushroom Slider

$5.00

Roasted portabella, sautéed vegetables, jalapeño ranch

BBQ Chicken Slider

$5.00

BBQ pulled chicken on a brioche bun topped with coleslow

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00Out of stock

BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with coleslaw

Short Rib Slider

$5.00

Slow braised short rib, fried onion strings, chipotle aioli

2 Sliders

$10.00

3 Slider Combo

$12.00

Choose 3 sliders

Apps

Old Bay Tots

$9.00

Tots seasoned with Old Bay and parmesan, served with garlic aioli

Truffle French Fries

$7.00

Crispy rosemary fries tossed with a hint of truffle oil

Regular Fries

$5.00

Regular french fries

Crispy onion strings

$5.00

A bowl of crispy, buttermilk-fried onion strings

Pickles

$8.00

Nachos

$15.00

Entrees

TAKODA Boneless Wings

$12.00

Served with buffalo and ranch or choose your own sauce

TAKODA Burger

$16.00

7oz short rib and brisket blend with special sauce and your choice of cheddar or pepperjack (add bacon $2), served with fries or tots

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pulled chicken on a brioche bun topped with coleslow, served with fries or tots

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with coleslaw, served with fries or tots

Beef Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Slow braised short rib topped with fried onion strings and chipotle aioli, served with fries or tots

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli, served with fries or tots

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy fried buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, avocado and ranch, served with fries or tots

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Brunch

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Poached egg, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit

Eggs Rancheros

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork with refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and eggs on top of a toasted corn tortilla

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, and frisée lettuce on an everything bagel

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Topped with fresh fruit and caramel sauce

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served over English muffins and topped with our signature hollandaise, served with home fries

Egg Shakshouka

$10.00

Served in an iron skillet, shakshouka topped with a poached egg and served with toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Challah toast topped with avocado puree, tomato, cucumber, onions, eggs, and frisée lettuce

Smoked Pork Hash

$10.00

Crispy breakfast potatoes with mixed peppers and onions, topped with smoked pulled pork and a sunny side up egg

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.00

Belgian waffle with chocolate chips topped with mixed berries and whipped cream

Brunch Sides

Fruit

$6.00

Fruit

Bacon

$4.00

Bacon

Sausage

$6.00

Sausage

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Smoked salmon

Two Eggs

$4.00

Two eggs

Home Fries

$5.00

Home fries

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Sausage gravy

Toast

$2.00

Toast

Biscuits

$3.00

Biscuits

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless Brunch

$53.00

Bottomless brunch including endless mimosas

Bottomless Drinks

$31.00

Bottomless Food Only

$31.00

BB Fried Chicken Biscuit

Poached egg, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit

BB Eggs Rancheros

Smoked pulled pork with refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and eggs on top of a toasted corn tortilla

BB Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, and frizzee on an everything bagel

BB Biscuits and Gravy

Buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy

BB Challah French Toast

Topped with fresh fruit and caramel sauce

BB Eggs Benedict

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served over English muffins and topped with our signature hollandaise, served with home fries

BB Egg Shakshouka

Served in an iron skillet, shakshouka topped with a poached egg and served with toast

BB Avocado Toast

Challah toast topped with avocado puree, tomato, cucumber, onions, eggs, and frizzee

BB Smoked Pork Hash

Crispy breakfast potatoes with mixed peppers and onions, topped with smoked pulled pork and a sunny side up egg

BB Chocolate Chip Waffle

Belgian waffle with chocolate chips topped with mixed berries and whipped cream

BB Fruit

Fruit

BB Bacon

Bacon

BB Sausage

Sausage

BB Smoked Salmon

Smoked salmon

BB Two Eggs

Two eggs

BB Home Fries

Home fries

BB Sausage Gravy

Sausage gravy

BB Toast

Toast

BB Biscuits

Biscuits

Tap Cocktails

TAKODA Mule

$13.00

Orchard Breeze

$13.00

Autumn Sangria

$13.00

CORTEZ Margarita

$13.00

The Fineapple

$13.00

Bloom City

$13.00

Boardwalk Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Frozé

$13.00

First Frost

$13.00

Shooter

$8.00

Shooter Combo (6)

$39.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$8.00

Peroni

$9.00

Bullpen Pilsner

$9.00

Ponzi IPA

$9.00

Hazy-O!

$9.00

Hellbender Saison

$10.00

Truly

$9.00

Bells Amber

$9.00

Pils

$9.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$10.00

Blood Orange Gose

$8.00

Dominga Sour

$11.00

Leinenkugal

$11.00

Crisp Apple Cider

$9.00

Dogfish Seasonal

$10.00

Seasonal Rotator

$10.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$29.00

Pitcher Peroni

$33.00

Pitcher Bullpen Pilsner

$33.00

Pitcher Ponzi

$33.00

#THEFRAY Pacifico Pitcher

$29.00

Wine

House Red

$11.00

House White

$11.00

House Rose

$12.00

House Sparkling

$10.00

Bottle Sparkling

$31.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Captain Spiced

$11.00

10 to 1

$14.00

10 to 1 Barrel Aged

$16.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$11.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation Stiggin's Fancy

$13.00

Plantation 5 Year

$15.00

Tequila/Mezcal

1800 Silver

$14.00

Blue Nectar Reposed

$16.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Centinella Blanco

$16.00

Corralejo Anjeo

$21.00

Corralejo Reposado

$18.00

Corralejo Silver

$15.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Anejo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Hornitos Plata

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$16.00

Illegal Anejo

$22.00

Ilegal Blanco

$18.00

Illegal Reposado

$20.00

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Tierras Anjou

$17.00

Tierras Reposado

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Xicaru Silver

$14.00

Xicaru Reposado

$16.00

Xicaru Anjeo

$18.00

American Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Baker's

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Booker's

$15.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

4 Roses

$10.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$12.00

4 Roses Single

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00

Sagamore Cask Strength

$15.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$14.00

Whistlepig 10 Year

$16.00

Woodford Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

High West Campfire

$16.00

High West Yippie

$20.00

Jefferson's

$15.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Jefferson's Growth Cask

$20.00

Jefferson's Chef Collab

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Rye

$23.00

Laws Bourbon

$20.00

Laws Rye

$20.00

Scotch/Other Whiskeys

Well Scotch

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Dewars

$11.00

McCallan 12

$16.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Toki

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Frangelico

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

St Germaine

$13.00

Dry Curacao

$14.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Dolin Blanc

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

party menu 05/12

Tito's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

House Red

$11.00

House White

$11.00

House Rose

$12.00

Sauces

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Nacho Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Striking, industrial-modern hangout with upgraded bar fare & an all-season rooftop beer garden.

Website

Location

715 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

