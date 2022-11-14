Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOKO 7306 Carroll Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7306 Carroll Avenue

Takoma Park, MD 20912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tallow Fries
The Philly
Smashed SOKO

Breakfast

Egg N Cheese

$6.00

Egg / American cheese

Roasted Tomato

$8.00

heirloom tomatoes / burrata / arugula / fried egg

Breakfast Burrito (No Substitutions)

Breakfast Burrito (No Substitutions)

$10.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS sausage / spinach / onions / bell peppers / eggs / smoked aioli / cheese mix

Bagels

Lox

$12.00

plain or everything bagel / lox / red onion / chive cream cheese / dill / capers

Cream Cheese

$5.00

Chive

Bagel

$2.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Sandwiches

The Takoma

The Takoma

$16.00

Italian Roll / salami / ham / pepperoni / capicola / mortadella / provolone / lettuce / tomato / pickled onions / banana peppers / olive artichoke tapenade / oil & vinegar / oregano / mayo

Roseda Roast

Roseda Roast

$14.00

Potato bun / roast beef / provolone / caramelized onions / arugula / horseradish aioli

Gobbles

$15.00

French roll / Turkey / Burrata / Red Onion / tomato / lettuce / Roasted Red Pepper Mayo / Pesto (nut free)

Murrays

Murrays

$14.00

Ciabatta / chicken salad (Contains Mayo, Celery, Red Onion) / Sprouts / grape salsa / mayo

Yellowfin

Yellowfin

$15.00

Ciabatta / confit tuna (Contains Soy Sauce, Sweet Chili, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion) / Lettuce / Wasabi / Sprouts / Mayo

Sprouts

$13.00

French roll / garbanzo salad / lettuce / pickled onions / sprouts / olive artichoke tapenade

Montreal

Montreal

$15.00

Inspired by Schwartz sandwich in Montreal Rye / Sauerkraut / Housemade Pastrami / SOKO Sauce

The Philly

The Philly

$15.00

French roll / prime rib / caramelized onions / cheese wiz / mayo

Smashed SOKO

Smashed SOKO

$15.00

Potato bun / 2 house blend beef patties / American cheese / mayo

SOKO BLT

SOKO BLT

$14.00

Ciabatta / housemade bacon / lettuce / tomato / mayo

Nashville

$15.00

French Roll / 7oz Fried Chicken / Nashville sauce / Blue Cheese / lettuce / pickle / smoked aioli

The Butcher

$16.00

8oz Bavette / Ramp / Chimichurri / Horseradish aioli / arugula / Roasted tomato

Burger Special

$17.00Out of stock

Fried chicken thigh / mumbo sauce / cornflake fried sharp cheddar / shredded lettuce / "blanch" (ranch with blue cheese) / house pickle

Faroe Island

$16.00Out of stock

ciabatta / 7oz Faroe Island Salmon / avocado / chimichurri / lettuce / tomato

Pulled Pork

$14.00

potato bun / 8oz smoked pork / BBQ Sauce / Coleslaw / Lettuce

Build Your Own

$15.00

choice of bread / choice of meat / choice of cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickled onion / banana peppers / mustard / mayo / oil & vinegar

The Duroc

$15.00

Ciabatta / Smoked Pork / Ham / Swiss / Pickle / Mustard

Cheese

$10.00

Focaccia / Provolone / American / Swiss

Big Tone

$15.00

Pullman white bread / turkey / ham / provolone / slaw / tomato / tallow fries / mayo

Shrimp

$16.00

French roll / 8oz fried shrimp / remoulade / lettuce / tomato / our bay seasoning

The Cowboy

$16.00

Italian roll / EVOO & Red wine vinegar / garlic mayo / banana peppers / parmesan / iceberg / hots / turkey / salami / capocollo / provolone / tomato

Wings

Wings Half Dozen

$9.00

Choice of: Buffalo / Mango Chipotle / Lemon Pepper /Plain

Wings Dozen

$17.00

Choice of: Buffalo / Mango Chipotle / Lemon Pepper /Plain

Sides

Tallow Fries

Tallow Fries

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Sausage Link

$7.00

Salads

Spring

$13.00

Mix Green / Pickled Veggies / Tomato / Onions / Olive tapenade / Lemon Vinaigrette

Summer

$13.00

Bib lettuce / Parmesan / Anchovies / Seasoned / Bread crumbs

Fall

$14.00

Arugula / Mix Green / Farro / Burrata / Pickled Onions / Avocado / Tomato / Roasted red pepper Vinaigrette

Winter

$13.00

wedge / blue cheese / shallots / tomato / bacon / blue cheese dressing

BEVERAGES

St. Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.50

Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Glavanina Craft Soda

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Jones

$4.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bone Broth

$4.00Out of stock

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Shirts

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Short Sleeve

$22.00

Soko Loves Vegans Shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Trucker

$28.00

Beanie

$28.00

Misc.

Tote bags

$18.00

Tumbler

$22.00

Patches

$7.00

Boards

Out of stock

C&S Tulips

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern butcher shop with a deli

Location

7306 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Directions

Gallery
SOKO image
SOKO image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Banana Blossom Bistro
orange star4.8 • 547
1309 5th Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
8235 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
The Little Grand
orange starNo Reviews
808 7th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Michele's - 1201 K Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
NaRa-Ya
orange starNo Reviews
88 District Square Southwest Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw
orange starNo Reviews
1802 Belmont Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Takoma Park

Takoma Beverage Company
orange star4.7 • 583
6917 LAUREL AVE Takoma Park, MD 20912
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Takoma Park
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Lanham
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston