SOKO 7306 Carroll Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Modern butcher shop with a deli
Location
7306 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
No Reviews
8235 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurant
Michele's - 1201 K Street Northwest
No Reviews
1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurant