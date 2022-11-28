TaKorea (Oddfellows) imageView gallery

TaKorea (Oddfellows) 1038 North High Street

Street Style Tacos

Kalbi Asada

$13.99

Delicious steak marinated overnight, grilled, finely chopped then wok tossed. Comes with three 4" tacos, topped with Pico de Gallo and shredded cheese. Try our signature TaKorea Relish, limes, and house made salsas! (comes on the side.)

Carnitas Tacos

$11.99

Marinated Pork Shoulder that is first confit, then braised in fruits, cinnamon, and soy sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.99

Brined Chicken Breasts grilled, finely chopped, then wok tossed in Teriyaki sauce.

Tofu BBQ Tacos

$11.99

Gently fried Tofu wok tossed in our House BBQ sauce, Garlic, and Peanuts. Comes with three 4" tacos, topped with Pico de Gallo and shredded cheese. Try our signature TaKorea Relish, limes, and house made salsas! (comes on the side.)

Fried Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Korean style Twice Fried Chicken, tossed in our Spicy Korean Sauce! Comes with three 4" tacos, topped with Pico de Gallo and shredded cheese. Try our signature TaKorea Relish, limes, and house made salsas! (comes on the side.)

You Pick Three!

$11.99

Choose any 3 of our signature tacos! Comes with three 4" tacos, topped with Pico de Gallo and shredded cheese. Try our signature TaKorea Relish, limes, and house made salsas! (comes on the side.)

Rice Bowls

Bulgogi Ribeye Beef

$13.00

Spicy Pork

$13.00

Curry Chicken

$13.00

Kimchi Tofu

$13.00

Small Plates

Korean Fried Chicken

$8.99

Korean style Twice Fried Chicken wok tossed in our Spicy Korean Sauce, Garlic, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, and Green Onions. Finished in our Chili Oil. A must have item!

Chips and Dip

$5.99

Generous bag of tortilla chips. Choose from our various signature dips.

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions, and Cilantro. Choice of sauce on side.

TaKorea Slaw

$5.99

Finely Chopped Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, and Green Onions tossed in our Garlic Sesame Aioli

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.99

Red Potatoes smothered in our Queso and topped with Green Onions.

Proteins

Sweet Soy Marinated Tofu

$5.00

Tofu Marinated in our signature sweet soy sauce

Garlic Chicken

$6.00

Boneless Chicken Thigh Marinated in our special sweet soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil.

Bulgogi (Ribeye) Beef

$8.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye beef that is marinated in our signature sweet soy sauce, garlic, green onions, and onions.

Pork Belly

$7.00

Thick slices of Pork Belly. Delicious goodness

Sides

Seasoned Sliced Scallion

$2.00

Thinly sliced green onions that is seasoned with soy sauce, rice vinegar, red pepper flakes, and toasted sesame seeds. Essential to the Korean BBQ experience

Red Leaf Lettuce

$1.00

Put inside a little bit of protein, rice, scallions, and ssam sauce. Essential to the Korean BBQ experience

Kimchi

$3.00

Korea's signature side dish, Kimchi, is a type of spicy fermented cabbage.

Jalapenos

$0.50

Fresh chopped jalapenos

Fried Garlic

$0.50

Thinly sliced garlic sautéed in oil

Rice

$2.50

Jasmine Rice

Red Onions

$0.50

Chopped Red Onions

Green Onions

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Zucchini

Condiments

Salt, Pepper, and Sesame Oil

$0.50

Essential dipping sauce for the Korean BBQ

Ssam Jang (Soybean Paste)

$0.75

Essential to the Korean BBQ experience. Add a bit of SsamJang to every bite!

GoChuJang Vinaigrette

$0.75

Mix of GoChuJang, Rice Vinegar, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Signature Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce slowly simmered with Apples, Kiwi, Pineapples, Onions, Green Onions, Garlic, and Ginger

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50
Korean-Mexican fusion! Come enjoy the flavors of delicious Korean barbecue mixed with Mexican inspired spices!!

1282 Essex Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

