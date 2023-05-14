Restaurant header imageView gallery

TaKorean - Kentlands

review star

No reviews yet

261 Kentlands Blvd

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls

Teriyaki-ish Salmon Bowl (Limited Time)

Teriyaki-ish Salmon Bowl (Limited Time)

$14.95

Perfectly seasoned & seared Atlantic Salmon with our Hoisin Glaze. Available for a limited time - try our salmon bowl!

The Bowl

The Bowl

$11.49

Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.

Slaw Bowl

Slaw Bowl

$11.49

Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.

Kids Bowl

$7.95

A smaller portion bowl with simple rice and chicken or tofu along with our lime crema.

Tacos

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$11.49

Soft corn or flour tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.

1 Taco

1 Taco

$4.50

Soft corn or flour tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.

Sides

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Baked in-house daily.

Pocky Strawberry

Pocky Strawberry

$3.95

Strawberry Covered Biscuit Sticks. 2.47 Oz Box

Pocky Chocolate

Pocky Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks 2.47oz Box

Choco Pie

Choco Pie

$1.95

With Marshmallow Filling. Similar to Moon Pie.

Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 3oz

Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 3oz

$2.25

Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz

Marinated Cucumbers (4oz) (GF, V)

Marinated Cucumbers (4oz) (GF, V)

$2.00

Korean marinated cucumber salad.

Ginger Scallion PiKo de Gallo 4oz Side

Ginger Scallion PiKo de Gallo 4oz Side

$2.00
GuaKamole (4 oz)

GuaKamole (4 oz)

$4.00

(V & GF)

Salsa (4 oz)

Salsa (4 oz)

$2.00

(V)

Side Sauces

Side Sauces

$0.75

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Coke Can 12oz

Coke Can 12oz

$1.95
Diet Coke Can 12oz

Diet Coke Can 12oz

$1.95
MinerAgua Sparkling Water

MinerAgua Sparkling Water

$2.95
Tractor Drinks

Tractor Drinks

$2.95
Organic Kombucha

Organic Kombucha

$5.00

Organic Kombucha.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Korean & Latin-American inspired bowls, salads, and tacos!

Location

261 Kentlands Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

