Bowls

The Bowl

$11.25

Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.

Slaw Bowl

$11.25

Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.

Kids Bowl

$6.35

A smaller portion bowl with simple rice and chicken or tofu along with our lime crema.

Tacos

3 Tacos

$11.25

Soft corn or flour tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.

1 Taco

$4.00

Soft corn or flour tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.

Sides

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Baked in-house daily.

Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 3oz

$2.25

Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz

GuaKamole (4 oz)

$4.00

(V & GF)

Salsa (4 oz)

$2.00

(V)

Side Sauces

$0.75

Ginger Scallion PiKo de Gallo 4oz Side

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Wild Kombucha

$4.50

A fermented tea brewed locally.

Bottled Water

$1.95
Coke Can 12oz

$1.95
Diet Coke Can 12oz

$1.95
Honest Tea

$2.95

MinerAgua Sparkling Water

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
eat@takorean.com

Website

Location

1301 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

