Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takos & Beer

1,904 Reviews

$$

2071 S 4th Ave

Yuma, AZ 85364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips

$3.50

House Signature Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado, fresh lime juice, pinch of salt, fresh pomegranate seeds & queso fresco.

Pork Rinds Basket

$6.00

Chorizo Cheese & Bean Dip

$7.00

Street Corn

$5.75

4th Avenue Chicken Wings

$10.00

Appetizer Quesadilla

$10.00

Drakulas

$10.00

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

House Nachos

$12.00

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Jalapeño Cheese Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Takos

Carne Asada

$4.75

Al Pastor

$3.75

Pollo Asado

$3.75

Pac-Man Tako

$4.50

Birria

$3.75

Machaca

$3.75

Cabeza

$3.75

Carnitas

$3.75

Chicharron

$3.75

Tripa

$4.25

Tripa/Carne

$4.75

Chorizo

$3.75

Camaron Empanizado

$4.75

Pescado Empanizado

$3.75

Signature Takos

Gator Tako

$6.00

Pulpo a La Plancha

$9.50

Langosta A Las Brasas

$14.95

1500 BC

$5.00

Cerdo Ahumado

$4.00

24HR Costilla De Res

$5.00

Chile Relleno Tako

$6.00

Veggie Tako

$4.00

Cauliflower Tako

$4.50

Entrees

Fajitas

$14.00

Pac-Man Fajita

$18.00

Tako Trio

$13.00

Parrillada

$39.00

Tako Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.99

Sandwiches

The Mayan Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Torta

$8.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Pac-Man Burrito

$10.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Bean & Rice Burrito

$4.00

Bean Burrito

$3.50

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Cabeza Burrito

$9.00

Chicharron Burrito

$9.00

Machaca Burrito

$9.00

Tripa Burrito

$11.00

Tripa & Asada Burrito

$13.00

Kids

Little Builders

$9.00

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mini Cheese Fries

$7.00

Salads

House Tako Salad

$15.00

Soups

Birria

$14.00

Menudo

$11.00

Pozole

$11.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Desserts

Good Night Kiss Tako

$7.00

Choko Flan

$7.50

Strawberry Flan

$7.50

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Churros

$8.00

Mango Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

D.L. Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Flan

$8.50Out of stock

Full Mango Cake

$135.00

Full Strawberry Flan

$60.00

Full Choco Flan

$60.00

Sides & Add Ons

Side Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Side Quesadilla w/Protein

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Tortilla

$1.75+

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans/Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Carne Asada

$6.50

Side Al Pastor

$5.50

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side of Tripa

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Grilled Avocado

$2.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

Side Grilled Onions

$0.50

Consome

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Side of Chorizo

$1.75

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.25

1 Pint Guacamole

$7.99

2 Pints Beans

$6.99

2 Pints Rice

$6.99

Veggie Tray

$8.99

Pack Tortillas

$4.99

Olives

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Red.

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of Buffalo Sauce

Side of Cabbage

Side of Cheese

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side of Cilantro

Side of Corn Salsa

$0.75

Side of Guacamole

$0.75

Side of Horseradish

Side of Jicama Slaw

$0.75

Side of Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side of Mayo

Side of Mex. Crema

$0.50

Side of Mustard

Side of Onion

Side of Onion & Cilantro

Side of Pico

Side of Pineapple

$0.50

Side of Poms

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Tequila Lime

$0.75

Side of Tomatoes

Side of Tortilla Strips

Side Pickled Onions

Bar Garnish (Bartender Use Only)

BAR Single Bacon

BAR Single GCS

Family Packs

Tako Pack 16

$75.00

Tako Pack 32

$155.00

Tako Pack 64

$299.00

BBQ Pack

$135.00

Raw Asada Lb

$6.99

Raw Pollo Lb

$4.99

Raw Pastor Lb

$5.99

Chilaquiles Plater

$28.99

Temple Plater

$28.99

Courtesy Sides/Salsa

MILD SALSA

GREEN SALSA

FIRE SALSA

LIMES

LEMONS

Salsa For Sale

Mild Salsa

$3.99+

Green Salsa

$4.50+

Fire Salsa

$4.99+

CAPS

T&B Hat

$22.00Out of stock

CLOTHING

Man Button Shirt

$25.00

Anniversary Shirt

$22.00

UNIFORMS

Server Shirt

$15.00

OTHERS

64oz Beer Glower

$8.95

Patio Rental Fee

$100.00

DRINK SPECIALS

T&B Anniversary Beer

$4.95

T&B Anniversary Margarita

$7.00

5 De Mayo Margarita

$8.00

5 De Mayo Beer

$4.50

Special Sangria

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2071 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364

Directions

Gallery
Takos & Beer image
Takos & Beer image
Takos & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
The Crossing Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2690 S 4TH AVE Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
601 W 8th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston