TakoSushi Aiken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.
Location
210 The Alley Southwest, Aiken, SC 29801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neon Fig - 110 Southwest Park Avenue
No Reviews
110 Southwest Park Avenue Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurant
SOB Bagel & Delicatessen - Downtown Aiken
No Reviews
106 Park Avenue Southwest Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurant
Jameson McDubby's - 126 Laurens Street Northwest
No Reviews
126 Laurens Street Northwest Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurant