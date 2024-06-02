TakoSushi TS - Forest Acres
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.
Location
4711 Forest Dr, Ste 27, Columbia, SC 29206