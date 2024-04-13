TakoSushi TS - Verdae
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.
325 Rocky Slope Road, suite 106, Greenville, SC 29607
