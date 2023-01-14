  • Home
  • Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
Takuma Japanese Restaurant 42 Lincoln Place

No reviews yet

42 Lincoln Place

Madison, NJ 07940

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Sake (Salmon)
Spicy Kani Salad

Appetizers

Oshinko

$6.00

Assorted pickled vegetables

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried pork dumplings - 5 pieces

Shumai

$7.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings - 7 pieces

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu in tempura sauce, topped with ginger, bonito flakes, and scallion

Yakitori

$7.00

Broiled skewered white meat chicken

Tatsuta Age

$7.00

Marinated and fried chicken breast

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Tempura fried vegetables

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$7.50

Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables

Spicy Kani Salad

$11.00

Kani, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise on a bed of raddish

Fried Oyster

$11.00

Fried oyster croquettes

Spicy Tuna Salad

$13.00

Chunk tuna mixed with spicy mayonnaise on a bed of seaweed salad and raddish

Avocado Tartar

$13.00

Minced tuna on half an avocado topped with tobiko, spicy mayonnaise, and eel sauce

Dino Egg

$13.00

Chunk tuna, salmon, and yellowtail mixed with avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise

Yellowtail Jalapeno Appetizer

$18.00

Sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeno and wasabi mayonnaise. Served with side of jalapeno ponzu

Soft Shell Crab and Vegetable Tempura

$18.00

Whole soft shell crab with tempura fried vegetables

Carpaccio

$18.00

Sliced tuna, salmon, and yellowtail on a bed of onion. Topped with avocado, ponzu, wasabi mayonnaise, garlic chips, and tobiko

Takoyaki

$7.00

Harumaki

$7.00

Tako-su

$11.00

A la Carte

Miso Soup

$3.75+

Scallion, seaweed, and tofu in miso broth

Onion Soup

$3.75+

Scallion, fried onions, and mushrooms in a meat broth

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Served with ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$8.25

Tossed salad with half an avocado. Served with ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

White Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$3.75

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Fried Rice

$4.75

Fried rice with carrot, onion, and egg

Hibachi Noodles

$4.75

Plain hibachi noodles

Specials

$5.80

Shoestring fries served with spicy mayo

Mini Curry

$6.00

Side portion of white rice topped with curry roux

Tonjiru

$6.75

Miso soup with pork, daikon, carrot, onion, and scallion

Oden

$9.00

Broth with daikon, carrot, konnyaku, hard boiled egg, and assorted fish cakes

Unadon

$38.00

9 oz, boiled eel over white rice. Topped with 2 pieces of takuan. Comes with soup and salad

Sally Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, kani, eel, lettuce, and tobiko

Jerry Roll

$17.00

Spicy salmon, salmon, avocado, and spicy kani

Helen Roll

$16.50

Salmon skin and scallion roll topped with salmon

KITSUNE UDON

$8.75

Udon noodles in broth with scallion and inari

ODEN-RAMEN

$19.00

Oden with ramen noodles

ONIGIRI

$4.50

Goku Roll

$14.00

GEORGE ROLL

$15.75

Kid's Combos

Hitomi Combo

$14.00

Tatsuta-age, noodle, gyoza

Kenji Combo

$14.00

Yakitori, noodle, gyoza

Sushi Kids Combo

$14.00

California roll, edamame, gyoza

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.75

Vanilla, chocolate, green tea, or red bean

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.30

Green tea or mango

Mixed Fruit Plate

$6.30

In-season fruit

Tempura Fried Ice Cream

$6.30

Vanilla or green tea

Lava Cake

$6.30

Sushi/Sashimi

Tamago (Egg)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Kani (Mock Crab)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Inari (Sweet tofu pouch)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Sake (Salmon)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Saba (Mackerel)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Ebi (Shrimp)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Hokkigai (Red Clam)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Tako (Octopus)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Ika (Squid)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Tobiko (Flying fish egg)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Hirame (Fluke)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Hotate (Scallop)

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Salmon Toro (Fatty salmon)

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail salmon)

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Unagi (Eel)

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Smoked Slamon

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Toro (Fatty tuna)

$18.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Uni (Sea urchin)

$18.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Maki

Kappa Maki (Cucumber Roll)

$6.00

Cucumber roll

Kanpyo Maki (Squash Roll)

$6.00

Sweet squash roll

Umekyu Maki (Plum and Cucumber Roll)

$6.00

Plum and cucumber roll

Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)

$6.50

Salmon roll

Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)

$6.50

Tuna roll

Hamachi Maki (Yellowtail Roll)

$6.50

Yellowtail roll

Futomaki

$9.00

Kani, tamago, cucumber, kanpyo, tobiko, takuan

Unagi Maki (Eel Roll)

$7.50

Eel roll

Rolls

Wasabi Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tempura sweet potato

California Roll

$6.50

Kani, cucumber, and avocado

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Kanpyo, avocado, and cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Salmon skin and scallion

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail and fresh jalapeno

Salmon and Avocado Roll

$7.50

Tuna and Avocado Roll

$7.50

Paula Roll

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Spicy Crunchy Salmon

$7.50

Minced salmon, spicy mayo, and crunch

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Minced tuna and spicy mayo

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Spicy Crunchy Salmon and Avocado Roll

$7.75

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon and cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.50

Scallop and spicy mayo

Eel and Avocado Roll

$9.50

Kentucky Roll

$9.50

Kani, avocado, cucumber, carrot, spicy mayo

Jhon Roll

$9.50

Salmon and cream cheese roll, deep fried

Sara Roll

$9.50

Salmon, tuna, and tempura crunch

Oyako Roll

$10.00

Salmon, tobiko, and spicy mayo

Snow Roll

$10.00

Chicken tempura topped with cream cheese and spicy mayo

Momo Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado roll with tobiko outside

Jenna Roll

$10.00

Salmon, tuna, and yellowtail roll with tobiko outside

Spider Roll

$13.00

Fried soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Kani, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado

Green Oyster Roll

$13.00

Fried oyster roll topped with avocado, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo

Madison Sweetheart Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, kani, and avocado roll in soy paper on a bed of spicy mayo, eel sauce, and wasabi mayo

Chow Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy kani

Rock & Roll Roll

$13.00

Salmon, kanpyo, kani, shrimp, and avocado fried in a roll with tobiko

Big Futomaki

$15.50

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado fried in a roll with tobiko

Spicy Battera

$15.50

Pressed rice topped with tuna, salmon, and spicy tobiko

Vaz Roll

$15.50

Sweet potato roll topped with salmon, spicy tobiko, lemon, and tempura crunch

Brenda Roll

$15.50

Fresh shrimp and cucumber roll topped with kani, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura crunch

Orange Dragon Roll

$15.50

Spicy salmon roll topped with salmon and avocado

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail roll with tobiko on the outside

Red Dragon Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna roll topped with tuna and avocado

Yellowcab Roll

$15.50

Spicy kani roll topped with spicy tuna and mango

Sylvia Roll

$15.50

Spicy kani roll topped with salmon, spicy mayo, avocado, and tempura crunch

Darren Roll

$15.75

Spicy scallop, squid, and shiso roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Eel and tuna roll topped with avocado and eel sauce

Rocket Roll

$18.00

Fried squid stuffed with sushi rice, eel, shrimp, and kani; topped with eel sauce and spicy tobiko

Craig Roll

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail roll topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, and spicy mayo

Bob Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, and yellowtail wrapped in soy paper. Topped with 3 kinds of tobiko. On a bed of spicy mayo.

Jessica Roll

$19.50

Soft shell crab roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado

Mia and Kent Roll

$19.45

Spicy tuna roll topped with shrimp, avocado, jalapeno, sriracha, and spicy mayo

Jody and Tim Roll

$19.45

Shrimp tempura and spicy kani roll topped with avocado, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo

Volcano Roll

$21.00

Kani, cucumber, and avocado roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, eel, spicy tobiko, and tempura crunch

Justin Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce, and garlic chips

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.50

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.50

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Party Plates

Plate #1

$42.00

1 California roll 1 spicy tuna roll 1 spicy salmon roll 1 shrimp tempura roll 1 salmon and avocado roll 1 tuna and avocado roll

Plate #2

$62.00

- 2 salmon rolls - 2 tuna rolls - 2 yellowtail rolls - 2 cucumber rolls - 2 eel rolls

Plate #3

$35.00

- 1 sweet potato roll - 1 cucumber and avocado roll - 1 cucumber roll - 1 avocado roll - 1 kanpyo roll - 1 vegetable roll - 1 vegan roll - 1 julia roll - 1 pumpkin

Plate #4

$95.00

- 1 spider roll - 1 chow roll - 1 brenda roll - 1 spicy girl roll - 1 rainbow roll - 1 sarah roll - 1 rock & roll roll

Plate #5

$45.00

- 1 orange dragon roll - 1 red dragon roll - 1 dragon roll

Plate #6

$60.00

- 5 chow rolls

Drinks

Soda

$2.10

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale Seltzr, Brisk

Bottled Water

$2.10

Poland Spring

Green Tea

$1.50

Hot green tea

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.10

Apple Juice

$2.90

Perrier

$3.15

Ramune

$3.15

Original, Strawberry, Lychee, Melon

Calpico

$3.15

Ito-En Bottled Green Tea

$3.15

1 Liter Pellegrino

$6.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
