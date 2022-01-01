Bars & Lounges
Taku Seattle
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy delicious Karaage---Japanese twice-fried chicken
Location
706 E Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Gallery
