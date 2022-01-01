Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Taku Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

706 E Pike Street

Seattle, WA 98102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hoodies!

Taku Hoodie - Small

$50.00

Black Hoodie with the Taku Logo. Look super cool while staying super warm!

Taku Hoodie - Medium

$50.00

Black Hoodie with the Taku Logo. Look super cool while staying super warm!

Taku Hoodie - Large

$50.00

Black Hoodie with the Taku Logo. Look super cool while staying super warm!

Taku Hoodie - XL

$50.00

Black Hoodie with the Taku Logo. Look super cool while staying super warm!

Taku Hoodie - 2XL

$50.00

Black Hoodie Emblazoned with the Taku Logo! Stay Cool While Your Staying Warm!

Shirts!

Orange Taku T-Shirt - Small

$35.00

Japanese Characters! Orange! Diabolical!

Orange Taku T-Shirt - Medium

$35.00Out of stock

Japanese Characters! Orange! Diabolical!

Orange Taku T-Shirt - Large

$35.00

Japanese Characters! Orange! Diabolical!

Orange Taku T-Shirt - XL

$35.00

Japanese Characters! Orange! Diabolical!

White T-Shirt - Small

$35.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition T! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

White T-Shirt - Medium

$35.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition T! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

White T-Shirt - Large

$35.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition T! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

White T-Shirt - XL

$35.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition T! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

Tie Dye Long Sleeve Tee - Small

$40.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition tie dye long sleeve tee! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

Tie Dye Long Sleeve T - Medium

$40.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition tie dye long sleeve tee! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

Tie Dye Long Sleeve T - Large

$40.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition tie dye long sleeve tee! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

Tie Dye Long Sleeve T - X Large

$40.00

Chef Shota X Forager Supply Co.'s limited edition tie dye long sleeve tee! Designed by Chef Shota himself, you will be dripping in swag and beating back the attention you'll get in this super groovy shirt!

Hats

Taku Hat

$35.00

Look, people have been talking. They're saying you're hatless. They're saying you don't support delicious fried chicken. Show 'em that you're better than hat. It's a snap back, so now you'll have a clap-back. We're really on this menu description shit.

Sauces!

Steph Izard's Original Chili Crunch

$12.00

A delicious chili crunch from our friend made with crunchy corns!

Steph Izard's Chili Lime Chili Crunch

$12.00

Our chef friend's delicious chili crunch - with a hint of lime and chili, and lots of crunchy corns!

MakeUmami by Chef Shota Teriyaki Sauce Bottle

$7.95

Taste the fame! Chef Shota's patented, delicious Teriyaki Sauce. Use it on chicken, beef, veggies, to smooth over altercations with former friends, in place of court appearances*, and anywhere you need the sweet tang of culinary mastery. *Do not skip court and send teriyaki sauce. Bad Idea.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious Karaage---Japanese twice-fried chicken

Website

Location

706 E Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Taku Seattle image
Taku Seattle image
Taku Seattle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rumba/Inside Passage
orange starNo Reviews
1112 Pike Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Von's 1000 Spirits
orange star4.5 • 1,990
1225 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
The Hart and The Hunter
orange starNo Reviews
107 Pine Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Belltown Provisions - 2137 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2137 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston