Tala House
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nestled in the heart of Chicago’s vibrant Andersonville neighborhood, Tala House offers a fresh and exciting dining experience. Specializing in New American cuisine, our menu is a tantalizing blend of classic favorites and innovative dishes designed to delight your taste buds.
Location
5022 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640