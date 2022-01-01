Restaurant header imageView gallery

Talat Market

114 Reviews

$$

112 Ormond St. SE

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Menu

Hoi Nang Rom (MIR)

$3.00

Hoi Nang Rom (MP)

$3.00

Hoi Nang Rom (DT)

$4.00

Hoi Nang Rom (BI)

$4.00

Hoi Nang Rom (HH)

$4.00

Hoi Nang Rom (LP)

$4.00

Hoi Nang Rom (EI)

$4.00

Shrimp Chip

$9.00Out of stock

Yum Phonlamai

$12.00

Muu Hang Tod

$13.00

Yum Wun Sen

$15.00

Yum Bhuu

$17.00

Yum Khao Tod

$18.00

Tom Saep

$17.00

Gaaeng Dang Goong

$25.00

Phat Pak

$16.00

Plaa Yaang

$30.00

Neua Bing

$103.00+

Khao Hom Mali

$2.00

Khao Niew

$3.00

Dessert

Ideem Som

$8.00

Ideem Maprow Orn

$12.00

Saku Puk

$5.00

Sauces & Other Items

Rod's Spicy Condiment

$0.50

birds eye chili, shallot, garlic, fish sauce, oil

Dried Chile Powder

$0.50

bird's eye chile

Plastic Cutlery

Going on a picnic or something? Let us know if you need plastic cutlery! How many? We don't mind including it if you need it, but we love mother earth and all.

Chopsticks

Fancy a pair of chopsticks? Sure! How many?

Merchandise

Cocktail Pin

Cocktail Pin

$5.00

We know that you or someone you know has a jean jacket, bag, or lapel that could use an enameled cocktail pin. Let everyone know that you dig Talat Market libations!

Trucker Hat

$20.00+

Tank

$25.00+

Green Tiger Shirt

$30.00+

Pink Tiger Shirt

$30.00+

Talat Lady Shirt

$30.00

Tote

$20.00

Any Small Talat Sticker

$2.00

Talat (Blue Logo) Sticker

$5.00

Talat (Pineapple) Sticker

$5.00

Bottles of Wine

Bottle Maresina Prosecco

$48.00

Glera - Veneto, Italy NV

Bottle Clos Lentiscus ‘Blanc Brut Nature’

$68.00Out of stock

Xarel-lo - Catalonia, Spain 2014

Bottle Domaine de l’eau ‘Orthogneiss’

$72.00Out of stock

Melon de Bourgogne - Loire, France

Bottle Hans Wirsching ‘Trocken’

$64.00

Silvaner - Franken, Germany 2019

Bottle Bodega Ugabe ‘Balea’

$64.00

Hondarrabi Zuri, Petit Corbu - Bizkaiki Txakolina, Spain 2020

Bottle Anna Espelt ‘Pla de Gates Blanc’

$72.00Out of stock

Grenache Blanc, Grenache Gris - Catalonia, Spain 2020

Bottle Di Giovanna 'Siciliani'

$48.00Out of stock

Nero d’Avola - Sicily, Italy

Bottle Anna Espelt ‘Pla de Gates Negre’

$72.00Out of stock

Garnacha - Catalonia, Spain 2019

Bottle Baptiste Nayrand ‘Vesanie’

$72.00Out of stock

Gamay - Coteaux Lyonnais 2020

Bottle Venica & Venica 'Merlot Collio Perilla'

$64.00

Merlot - Friuli, Italy 2018

Beer

Leo

$4.00

Lager - Thailand

Singha

$4.00

Lager - Thailand

Chang

$4.00Out of stock

Lager - Thailand

3 Taverns Lord Grey

$6.00Out of stock

Blackberry Farms Saison

$6.00

Farmhouse Ale - Maryville, TN

Creature Comforts Get Comfortable

$8.00Out of stock

16oz American IPA, collab with Bell's Brewery – Athens, GA

Arches Brewery Mystic Bock

$8.00Out of stock

16oz Doppelbock – Hapeville, GA

N/A Beverage

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola that is "hecho en México" and made with cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.00

Lemon-lime soda that is "hecho en México" and made with cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

Original Montane

Original Montane

$2.00

Cans of sparkling spring water, made right here in Atlanta Georgia!

Fanta

Fanta

$2.50

Orange!

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Questions can be emailed directly to info@talatmarketatl.com.

Website

Location

112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

Gallery
Talat Market image
Talat Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant St. Suite B10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Grant Park Eats
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant St Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Eventide Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Grant St Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown
orange star4.4 • 910
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Pete's - HDP Summerhill
orange star4.7 • 303
25 Georgia Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston