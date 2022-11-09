Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Talay

review star

No reviews yet

1222 West Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (5)
Pad See Eiw

Appetizer

Baby Egg Rolls (8)

$7.50

Crispy bite-sized egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, egg, bean thread noodle, carrot & chopped mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.95

Tender slices of chicken breast on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and small cucumber salad.

Chive Dumplings (2)

$6.50

Chopped chives wrapped in soft dumpling and pan fried. Served with a mild soy based sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.50

Won-tons filled with crab sticks, celery, and cream cheese. Sweet & sour sauce on side.

Crispy Tofu

$5.95

Slices of tofu deep fried until crispy and served with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped peanuts.

Edamame

$5.00

Soy bean pods boiled and lightly salted.

Pot Stickers Seafood (5)

$6.00

Pan fried dumplings of thin pastry shells filled with chopped shrimp, fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with soy based sauce the side.

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$6.00

Steamed dumplings filled with blend of shrimp, potato starch and chopped onions. Topped with sprinkle of fried garlic.

Spicy Fish Cakes

$7.50

Ground fish blended with chili paste and spices then deep fried. Served with side of chopped cucumbers in sweet chili sauce topped with ground peanuts.

Spring Rolls

$7.50

Fresh rolls filled with cucumber, bean sprouts, tofu, & egg and topped with plum flavored sauce, carrots, green onion and jalapeno.

Tiger Cry

$14.95

Tender slices of marinated grilled beef served with a spicy tart sauce on the side.

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$5.50

Served with Sweet & sour sauce.

Veggie Pot Stickers (5)

$6.00

Pan fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables. Served with soy based sauce on the side.

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Sliced cucumber, tomato and onion on lettuce with clear sweet & sour dressng.

Beef Salad

$16.00

Sliced beef, red & green onion, cilantro and rice powder tossed in a tart lime sauce and served on lettuce.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Japanese style sesame seasoned seaweed served over lettuce and cucumber

Larb

$15.00

Ground chicken breast tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, red & green onion, cilantro, and rice powder. Served on lettuce.

Apple Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded green apple, onion, and cashew nuts tossed in tart dressing and served on lettuce

Som Tom

$12.00

Tart salad of shredded papaya, tomato, green bean, and carrot mixed with palm sugar, lime juice, fish sauce and garlic. Served on lettuce.

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Thin bean thread 'glass' noodles mixed with ground chicken breast, peanuts, red & green onions, celery, carrots and garlic in tart sour sauce and served on lettuce.

Soups

Tom Yum - Small

$6.95

Thai hot sour soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, citrus leaves and cilantro.

Tom Yum - Large

$13.95

Thai hot sour soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, citrus leaves and cilantro.

Tom Kha - Small

$8.50

Hot & sour coconut soup with Thai ginger (Kha), citrus leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Tom Kha - Large

$15.50

Hot & sour coconut soup with Thai ginger (Kha), citrus leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso paste simmered in dashi stock with tofu, green onion and seaweed.

Won-Ton with Chicken

$7.50

Won-tons filled with seasoned pork in chicken broth with lettuce, cilantro, onion and garlic.

Won-Ton with Shrimp

$7.95

Won-tons filled with seasoned pork in chicken broth with lettuce, cilantro, onion and garlic.

Vegetable Soup

$5.95

Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$6.50

Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.

Vegetable Soup with Tofu

$6.50+

Entrees

Basil

$15.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.

Broccoli

$15.95

Broccoli stir-fried with choice of meat in mild oyster sauce.

Cashew

$15.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, carrots, peapods, bell peppers and pineapple

Garlic

$16.50

Fresh garlic, cilantro and white pepper stir fried with choice of protein and side of broccoli.

Garlic Veggies

$15.95

Choice of protein stir fried with fresh garlic and assorted vegetables.

Ginger

$15.95

Ginger stir-fried with choice of meat , green onion, black mushrooms, and bell peppers

Ground Chicken Basil

$15.95

Ground chicken breast stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.

Ground Pork Basil

$15.95Out of stock

Ground pork stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.

Mongolian

$16.95

Choice of chicken or beef sauteed with scallions is a brown sauce and served on bed of steamed greens. Topped with crispy noodles.

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with orange sauce.

Pad Phrik

$15.95

Pepper sauce stir fried with bamboo shoots, white onions, and bell peppers.

Pad Saparot

$15.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and peapods ina roasted chili sauce.

Sesame

$16.95

Choice of chicken or tofu stir-fried in sweet, ginger, garlic soy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Rama Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast simmered in curry peanut sauce and served over brocoli.

Rama Tofu

$16.95

Tofu simmered in curry peanut sauce and served over brocoli.

Sweet Chili Chicken

$15.95

Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds.

Three Delights

$15.95

Choice of protein stir fried in oyster sauce with baby corn, straw mushrooms, and peapods.

Veggie Combination

$15.95

Variety of fresh vegetables stir fried in oyster sauce with choice of meat.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, chopped tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, and chopped peanuts

Pad See Eiw

$15.00

Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$16.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with choice of protein, egglant, green beans, tomato, and basil.

Pad Bami

$15.00Out of stock

Stir-fried egg noodles with fresh vegetables and choice of protein.

Lo Mein

$15.00

Stir-fried thick egg noodles with fresh veggies and choice of protein.

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

Clear, bean-thread noodles stir fried with egg, vegetables and choice of protein.

Garlic Noodles

$17.00

Choice of protein sauteed in garlic sauce and served on thin rice noodles topped with cilantro

Panang Noodles

$17.00

Panang curry simmered with choice of protein, bell peppers and basil on top of steamed wide rice noodles.

Kao Soy

$17.00

Thin egg noodles and choice of chicken or tofu in a karee curry soup topped with red & green onions, cilantro and crispy noodles.

Rama Noodle

$17.00

Choice of chicken or tofu simmered in peanut sauce and served on bed of wide rice noodles and broccoli.

Lad Nar

$17.00

Sauteed wide rice noodles with egg, topped with your choice of protein and broccoli in a thickened oyster sauce.

Pad Thai VEGAN

$15.00

Pad Thai with no fish sauce, no egg.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.50

Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with sliced barbequed pork.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and onions.

Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice with shrimp, scallops, squid, and crab sticks.

Combo Fried Rice

$18.95

Chicken, beef, & shrimp stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.

Fried Rice VEGAN

$13.95

Fried Rice with no fish sauce, no egg

Curries

Red Curry

$16.95

Red curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.

Green Curry

$16.95

Green curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.

Panang Curry

$16.95

Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.

Karee Curry

$16.95

Sweet yellow curry simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes.

Seafood Curry

$19.95

Choice of red or green curry with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peas, eggplant, and basil.

Red Curry VEGAN

$16.95

Red Curry with no fish sauce

Side Orders

Rice

Steamed Noodles

$3.95

Steamed Veggies

$4.95

Peanut Sauce

$1.95

Extra Wasabi

$1.25

Extra Sushi Ginger

$1.25

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Unagi (eel) Sauce

$1.50

Plum Sauce

$1.95

Specialty Rolls

Black Hawk

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and kampyo roll topped with salmon, red & black tobiko, unagi sauce, spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.

Black Pearl

$19.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeno rolled in tempura crumbs and topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce and black tobiko.

California Rainbow

$17.00

Caterpillar

$18.00

Unagi, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with avocado, red & black tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Crunchy Spicy Hamachi

$13.00

Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.

Crunchy Spicy Salmon

$13.00

Salmon, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Spicy tuna with masago rolled in tempura crumbs.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Avocado

$13.00

Spicy tuna with masago rolled in tempura crumbs.

Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, mayo & cucumber topped with unagi, avocado and unagi sauce.

Emerald Crunch

$14.00

Flash fried spicy tuna roll with avocado and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce and spicy mayo.

Fisherman

$18.00

White tuna tempura and salmon tempura rolled with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayo. Topped with masago and tobiko.

Fresh Fried Philly

$14.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and avocado, lightly battered and fried, then topped with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo.

Godzilla

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallion, masago, avocado, and tempura crumbs topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Red Crab

$18.00

Soft shell crab and asparagus tempura, avocado, cilantro, fried onion, and spicy mayo topped with gold tobiko.

Hot Sea

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, cucumber, topped with tempura crumbs and unagi sauce.

Idaho

$15.00

Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

King Kong

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, sweet potato tempura and asparagus tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.

Mexico

$18.00

Mod Roll

$13.00

Super white tuna, avocado, tempra crumbs and spicy mayo topped with red tobiko.

Snow White

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo roll topped with super white tuna and red tobiko.

Spider

$14.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, mayo and masago, topped with unagi sauce.

Talay Crunch

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, crunchy calimari, cucumber, masago, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy mayo, tempura crumbs and unagi sauce.

Tuna Lover

$19.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura crumbs topped with tuna, super white tuna and red tobiko.

Volcano

$18.00

White tuna, smoked salmon, avocado and cilantro topped with seared spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.

Maki

California Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber and imitation crab

Ebi Maki

$8.00

Cooked shrimp with choice of avocado or cucumber.

Ebi Tempura

$13.00

Shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, masago and mayo, topped wth unagi sauce.

Hamachi Maki

$9.50

Yellowtail with choice of avocado or cucumber

Negi Hamachi

$10.00

Yellowtail, scallions,and sushi rice wrapped in nori.

Philly

$10.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.

Sake Maki

$9.00

Salmon Avocado

$10.00

Salmon Skin

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi

$10.00

Yellowtail with scallion, jalapeno, and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Salmon, masago, scallion and spicy mayo.

Spicy Shrimp

$10.00

Ebi with cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tako

$10.00

Octopus with cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna with Avocado

$11.00

Tuna, avocado, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo

Spicy White Tuna

$10.00

Albacore tuna with cucumber, scallion, masago, and spicy mayo

Super White Tuna Maki

$9.50

Choice of avocado or cucumber

Tekka Avocado

$10.00

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$9.00

Unagi Maki

$10.00

Fresh water eel with cucumber topped with unagi sauce

White Tuna w Cucumber

$9.00

Albacore tuna with cucumber.

Veggie Maki

Asparagus Tempura

$8.00

Topped with unagi sauce.

Avocado

$7.00

Avocado & Cucumber

$8.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, tamago, shitake, oshinko, and kampyo.

Kampyo

$7.00

Japanese sweet gourd.

Kappa (Cucumber)

$7.00

Oshinko

$7.00

Japanese pickeled radish.

Shitake

$9.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki

$8.00

Topped with unagi sauce.

Nigiri & Sashimi

Ebi

$3.50

Cooked Shrimp

Hamachi

$4.50

Yellowtail

Ika

$3.50

Squid

Ikura

$5.00

Salmon roe

Kanikama

$2.50

Imitation crab

Maguro

$4.50

Tuna

Masago

$4.00

Smelt roe

Salmon

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Super White Tuna

$4.00

Escolar

Tako

$3.00

Octopus

Tamago

$2.50

Sweet egg omlet slice

Tobiko

$4.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi

$4.50

Fresh water eel

White Tuna

$4.00

Albacore

Sashimi Platters

Sashimi Silver

$34.95

Three each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.

Sashimi Gold

$39.95

Three each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and super white tuna. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.

Sushi Platters

Sushi Silver

$34.95

Two each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail nigiri. Served with miso soup and California roll.

Sushi Gold

$39.95

Two each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and super white tuna nigiri. Served with miso soup and California roll.

Side Orders

Side of spicy mayo

$1.50

Unagi (eel) Sauce

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Extra side of wasabi

$1.25

Extra side of sushi ginger

$1.25

BEER

Singha

$5.50

Chang

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Sapporo Light

$5.50

Kirin

$5.50

Tsing Tao

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Lagunita Little Sumpin'

$5.50

Lagunita IPA

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.00

312

$5.50

Maplewood Son of Juice IPA

$8.00

WINE

Rose Palm

$9.00+

Rose Bieler Pere

$9.00+

SAKE

Tanrei Junmai 180ml

$9.00

Junmai Gingo Hakutsuru 300 ml

$14.00

Kijuro Honjizu 300ml

$16.00

Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$15.00

Organic Junmai 300ml

$14.00

Hakutsuru Draft 180ml

$9.00

Ozeki Hana Awaka 250ml

$14.00

TYYU Junmai Ginjo

$20.00

Junmai Ginjo Pure Dawn 300ml

$18.00Out of stock

Junmai Daiginjo Pure Dusk

$20.00

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$16.00

CIDER

Cosmic Crisp (Apple)

$8.00

Pacific Pineapple

$8.00

Made Marion (Blackberry)

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Talay image
Talay image
Talay image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaijin Chicago
orange star4.5 • 3,151
950 W LAKE ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
orange star4.2 • 1,656
567 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
orange star4.6 • 687
230 West Erie street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Noble Thai
orange starNo Reviews
1371 W Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Glaze - River West
orange starNo Reviews
850 W Superior St Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
kin sushi and thai cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1132 N.Milwaukee ave. chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Au Cheval Chicago
orange star4.5 • 7,429
800 W RANDOLPH ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Smoked Meats
orange star4.7 • 6,822
112 N Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sepia
orange star4.7 • 5,691
123 N Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
La Josie
orange star4.4 • 2,512
740 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
BLVD Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,863
817 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Formento's
orange star4.3 • 1,715
925 W Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston