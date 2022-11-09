- Home
Talay
1222 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Popular Items
Appetizer
Baby Egg Rolls (8)
Crispy bite-sized egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, egg, bean thread noodle, carrot & chopped mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Satay (4)
Tender slices of chicken breast on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and small cucumber salad.
Chive Dumplings (2)
Chopped chives wrapped in soft dumpling and pan fried. Served with a mild soy based sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Won-tons filled with crab sticks, celery, and cream cheese. Sweet & sour sauce on side.
Crispy Tofu
Slices of tofu deep fried until crispy and served with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped peanuts.
Edamame
Soy bean pods boiled and lightly salted.
Pot Stickers Seafood (5)
Pan fried dumplings of thin pastry shells filled with chopped shrimp, fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with soy based sauce the side.
Shrimp Shumai (6)
Steamed dumplings filled with blend of shrimp, potato starch and chopped onions. Topped with sprinkle of fried garlic.
Spicy Fish Cakes
Ground fish blended with chili paste and spices then deep fried. Served with side of chopped cucumbers in sweet chili sauce topped with ground peanuts.
Spring Rolls
Fresh rolls filled with cucumber, bean sprouts, tofu, & egg and topped with plum flavored sauce, carrots, green onion and jalapeno.
Tiger Cry
Tender slices of marinated grilled beef served with a spicy tart sauce on the side.
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
Served with Sweet & sour sauce.
Veggie Pot Stickers (5)
Pan fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables. Served with soy based sauce on the side.
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, tomato and onion on lettuce with clear sweet & sour dressng.
Beef Salad
Sliced beef, red & green onion, cilantro and rice powder tossed in a tart lime sauce and served on lettuce.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese style sesame seasoned seaweed served over lettuce and cucumber
Larb
Ground chicken breast tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, red & green onion, cilantro, and rice powder. Served on lettuce.
Apple Salad
Shredded green apple, onion, and cashew nuts tossed in tart dressing and served on lettuce
Som Tom
Tart salad of shredded papaya, tomato, green bean, and carrot mixed with palm sugar, lime juice, fish sauce and garlic. Served on lettuce.
Yum Woon Sen
Thin bean thread 'glass' noodles mixed with ground chicken breast, peanuts, red & green onions, celery, carrots and garlic in tart sour sauce and served on lettuce.
Soups
Tom Yum - Small
Thai hot sour soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, citrus leaves and cilantro.
Tom Yum - Large
Thai hot sour soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, citrus leaves and cilantro.
Tom Kha - Small
Hot & sour coconut soup with Thai ginger (Kha), citrus leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, cabbage, onions, and cilantro
Tom Kha - Large
Hot & sour coconut soup with Thai ginger (Kha), citrus leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, cabbage, onions, and cilantro
Miso Soup
Miso paste simmered in dashi stock with tofu, green onion and seaweed.
Won-Ton with Chicken
Won-tons filled with seasoned pork in chicken broth with lettuce, cilantro, onion and garlic.
Won-Ton with Shrimp
Won-tons filled with seasoned pork in chicken broth with lettuce, cilantro, onion and garlic.
Vegetable Soup
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
Chicken Vegetable Soup
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
Vegetable Soup with Tofu
Entrees
Basil
Choice of protein stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.
Broccoli
Broccoli stir-fried with choice of meat in mild oyster sauce.
Cashew
Choice of meat stir-fried with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, carrots, peapods, bell peppers and pineapple
Garlic
Fresh garlic, cilantro and white pepper stir fried with choice of protein and side of broccoli.
Garlic Veggies
Choice of protein stir fried with fresh garlic and assorted vegetables.
Ginger
Ginger stir-fried with choice of meat , green onion, black mushrooms, and bell peppers
Ground Chicken Basil
Ground chicken breast stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.
Ground Pork Basil
Ground pork stir-fried with basil, green beans, bell peppers, and white onions.
Mongolian
Choice of chicken or beef sauteed with scallions is a brown sauce and served on bed of steamed greens. Topped with crispy noodles.
Orange Chicken
Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with orange sauce.
Pad Phrik
Pepper sauce stir fried with bamboo shoots, white onions, and bell peppers.
Pad Saparot
Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell peppers, peanuts, carrots, onions, and peapods ina roasted chili sauce.
Sesame
Choice of chicken or tofu stir-fried in sweet, ginger, garlic soy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Rama Chicken
Chicken breast simmered in curry peanut sauce and served over brocoli.
Rama Tofu
Tofu simmered in curry peanut sauce and served over brocoli.
Sweet Chili Chicken
Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds.
Three Delights
Choice of protein stir fried in oyster sauce with baby corn, straw mushrooms, and peapods.
Veggie Combination
Variety of fresh vegetables stir fried in oyster sauce with choice of meat.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, chopped tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, and chopped peanuts
Pad See Eiw
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
Stir fried wide rice noodles with choice of protein, egglant, green beans, tomato, and basil.
Pad Bami
Stir-fried egg noodles with fresh vegetables and choice of protein.
Lo Mein
Stir-fried thick egg noodles with fresh veggies and choice of protein.
Pad Woon Sen
Clear, bean-thread noodles stir fried with egg, vegetables and choice of protein.
Garlic Noodles
Choice of protein sauteed in garlic sauce and served on thin rice noodles topped with cilantro
Panang Noodles
Panang curry simmered with choice of protein, bell peppers and basil on top of steamed wide rice noodles.
Kao Soy
Thin egg noodles and choice of chicken or tofu in a karee curry soup topped with red & green onions, cilantro and crispy noodles.
Rama Noodle
Choice of chicken or tofu simmered in peanut sauce and served on bed of wide rice noodles and broccoli.
Lad Nar
Sauteed wide rice noodles with egg, topped with your choice of protein and broccoli in a thickened oyster sauce.
Pad Thai VEGAN
Pad Thai with no fish sauce, no egg.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Fried rice with sliced barbequed pork.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and onions.
Curry Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
Seafood Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, scallops, squid, and crab sticks.
Combo Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, & shrimp stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
Fried Rice VEGAN
Fried Rice with no fish sauce, no egg
Curries
Red Curry
Red curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.
Green Curry
Green curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.
Panang Curry
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
Karee Curry
Sweet yellow curry simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes.
Seafood Curry
Choice of red or green curry with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peas, eggplant, and basil.
Red Curry VEGAN
Red Curry with no fish sauce
Side Orders
Specialty Rolls
Black Hawk
Shrimp tempura and kampyo roll topped with salmon, red & black tobiko, unagi sauce, spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.
Black Pearl
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeno rolled in tempura crumbs and topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce and black tobiko.
California Rainbow
Caterpillar
Unagi, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with avocado, red & black tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Hamachi
Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.
Crunchy Spicy Salmon
Salmon, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna with masago rolled in tempura crumbs.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Avocado
Spicy tuna with masago rolled in tempura crumbs.
Dragon
Shrimp tempura, masago, mayo & cucumber topped with unagi, avocado and unagi sauce.
Emerald Crunch
Flash fried spicy tuna roll with avocado and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Fisherman
White tuna tempura and salmon tempura rolled with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayo. Topped with masago and tobiko.
Fresh Fried Philly
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and avocado, lightly battered and fried, then topped with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo.
Godzilla
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallion, masago, avocado, and tempura crumbs topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Red Crab
Soft shell crab and asparagus tempura, avocado, cilantro, fried onion, and spicy mayo topped with gold tobiko.
Hot Sea
Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, cucumber, topped with tempura crumbs and unagi sauce.
Idaho
Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
King Kong
Shrimp tempura, sweet potato tempura and asparagus tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Mexico
Mod Roll
Super white tuna, avocado, tempra crumbs and spicy mayo topped with red tobiko.
Snow White
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo roll topped with super white tuna and red tobiko.
Spider
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, mayo and masago, topped with unagi sauce.
Talay Crunch
Shrimp tempura, crunchy calimari, cucumber, masago, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy mayo, tempura crumbs and unagi sauce.
Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura crumbs topped with tuna, super white tuna and red tobiko.
Volcano
White tuna, smoked salmon, avocado and cilantro topped with seared spicy mayo and tempura crumbs.
Maki
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber and imitation crab
Ebi Maki
Cooked shrimp with choice of avocado or cucumber.
Ebi Tempura
Shrimp tempura with avocado, cucumber, masago and mayo, topped wth unagi sauce.
Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail with choice of avocado or cucumber
Negi Hamachi
Yellowtail, scallions,and sushi rice wrapped in nori.
Philly
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.
Sake Maki
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Skin
Spicy Hamachi
Yellowtail with scallion, jalapeno, and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon
Salmon, masago, scallion and spicy mayo.
Spicy Shrimp
Ebi with cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tako
Octopus with cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna with Avocado
Tuna, avocado, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
Spicy White Tuna
Albacore tuna with cucumber, scallion, masago, and spicy mayo
Super White Tuna Maki
Choice of avocado or cucumber
Tekka Avocado
Tekka Maki (Tuna)
Unagi Maki
Fresh water eel with cucumber topped with unagi sauce
White Tuna w Cucumber
Albacore tuna with cucumber.
Veggie Maki
Asparagus Tempura
Topped with unagi sauce.
Avocado
Avocado & Cucumber
Futo Maki
Avocado, cucumber, tamago, shitake, oshinko, and kampyo.
Kampyo
Japanese sweet gourd.
Kappa (Cucumber)
Oshinko
Japanese pickeled radish.
Shitake
Sweet Potato Tempura Maki
Topped with unagi sauce.
Nigiri & Sashimi
Ebi
Cooked Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon roe
Kanikama
Imitation crab
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
Smelt roe
Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Super White Tuna
Escolar
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Sweet egg omlet slice
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Unagi
Fresh water eel
White Tuna
Albacore
Sashimi Platters
Sushi Platters
Side Orders
BEER
SAKE
Tanrei Junmai 180ml
Junmai Gingo Hakutsuru 300 ml
Kijuro Honjizu 300ml
Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Organic Junmai 300ml
Hakutsuru Draft 180ml
Ozeki Hana Awaka 250ml
TYYU Junmai Ginjo
Junmai Ginjo Pure Dawn 300ml
Junmai Daiginjo Pure Dusk
Sayuri Nigori 300ml
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607