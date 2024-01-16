Bakery, Pastries, Desserts, Lunch, Sandwiches, Soups, Salads
Talbott & Arding
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Situated on Allen Street in downtown Hudson, NY, Talbott & Arding is the Hudson Valley’s go-to haven for locally-sourced, farm-to-table prepared foods, cheese and provisions.
Location
202 Allen Street, Hudson, NY 12534