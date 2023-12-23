TALEA Beer Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.
Location
22 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
