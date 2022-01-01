  • Home
  TALEA Beer Co - Cobble Hill - 61 Bergen Street
TALEA Beer Co - Cobble Hill 61 Bergen Street

No reviews yet

61 Bergen Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

4 Packs

Al Dente - 4 pk

$18.00

Aprés Hike - 4 pk

$20.00Out of stock

Basically Pumpkin - 4 pk

$18.00

Bodegose - 4 pk

$22.00

Bravada - 4 pk

$20.00Out of stock

Cartwheel - 4 pk

$22.00

Cold Front - 4 pk

$18.00

Dirndl Dunkel - 4 pk

$18.00

Dragonfruit Lemon Splash - 4 pk

Encore - 4 pk

$22.00

Festie - 4 pk

$20.00

Fireside - 4 pk

$18.00Out of stock

Hallo Helles - 4pk

$18.00

Indigo Crush - 4 pk

$24.00Out of stock

Marine Layer - 4 pk

$20.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Mixed - 4 pk

$22.00

Paloma - 4 pk

$22.00Out of stock

PeachBerry Punch - 4 pk

$22.00

Playing Favorites - 4 pk

$20.00Out of stock

Pale Ale, 6.% Citrus, Grapefruit rind, Piney Bitter Finish Hops: NYS Centennial, Cascade, Chinook

Prost - 4 pk

$18.00

Raspberry Crush - 4 pk

$24.00

Relaxed Fit - 4 pk

$20.00
$20.00

Hazy IPA, 6.5% Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar Lush + Juicy + Bright 6.5% ABV

Weekender Pink Lemonade - 4 pk

$18.00Out of stock

Beer Bottles

Al Dente Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Beets by TALEA Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Crush - Bottle

$22.00

Pineapple Mint Habanero Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Pomberry Splash with Sumac - Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Spicy Hot Chocolate - Bottle

$22.00

Thai Dragonfruit Splash - Bottle

$22.00

Gift Packs

Gift Pack - 2 Bottles

$45.00Out of stock

Gift Pack - 1 Bottle + 1 Glass

$35.00Out of stock

Wine - Bottle TO GO

Bedell Cabernet Franc TO GO

$26.00Out of stock

Bedell Pinot Gris Bottle TO GO

$26.00
Bedell Sparkling Rose TO GO

$30.00Out of stock
Dar Mar Prosecco Bottle TO GO

$18.00

Es Okay Orange Bottle TO GO

$26.00

Hontza Rioja TO GO

$24.00

Kumusha Chenin Blanc Bottle TO GO

$22.00

RGNY Rose Bottle TO GO

Upwell Pinot Noir TO GO

$22.00

Clothing

Baseball Cap - Black

$20.00

Baseball Cap - Tan BEER

$20.00

Long Sleeve - Black HAZY

$25.00

Onesie - Lime

$12.00

Onesie - White

$12.00

SOUR Sweatshirt

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Full Back Logo

$40.00

Sweatshirt - Gray Zipper

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Green Zipper

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Navy BEER

$40.00

Sweatshirt - Navy Collegiate

$40.00

T Shirt - Baseball Tee

$25.00

T Shirt - Blue Peace Sign

$20.00

T Shirt - Blue Sky Back

$20.00

T Shirt - Blue w/ Logo

$20.00

T Shirt - Gray Sunburst

$20.00

T Shirt - Pink w/ Logo

$20.00

T Shirt - Sage Pocket Tee

$25.00

T Shirt - White Pocket Tee

$25.00

T Shirt - White SOUR

$20.00

T Shirt - White SOUR Cropped

$20.00

Tank Top - Blue

$20.00Out of stock

Tank Top - Heather/Camo Logo

$20.00

Tank Top - Pink

$20.00Out of stock

Glassware

Flight Tray

Stein Glass

$18.00

Stemless Glass

TALEA Camper Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Misc Merch

Beer Kit - Peach Berry Punch

$48.00

Pink Tote

$20.00

Van Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

