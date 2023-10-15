Draft

Flights

Our newest releases! TALEA Lite Lager Weekender Key Lime Lager Watermelon Splash Sour Ale Haba Haba Splash Sour Ale

Hazy & Hoppy Flight

$24.00

Hops in a range of styles. Pick Me Up Hazy IPA Sun Up Hazy IPA Fresh Coast West Coast IPA Marine Layer West Coast IPA

Sour & Fruity Flight

$24.00

An ombré flight of fruited sours. Black Currant Botanical Lager Watermelon Splash Sour Ale Peachberry Punch Sour Ale Tropicberry Tart Deco Sour IPA

West Village Flight

$24.00

Hazy / IPAs

Fresh Coast - Draft

$11.00

Happy Go Lucky - Draft

$12.00

Leaps and Bounds- Draft

$12.00Out of stock

Marine Layer - Draft

$11.00Out of stock

Pick Me Up - Draft

$10.00

Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Fresh pineapple, OJ, Dole fruit cup; Brewed with Citra, Cashmere, Cascade

Sun Up* - Draft

$11.00

Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie; Brewed with Mosaic & Idaho 7, milk sugar

Light / Lagers

Fishwife Smoky Lager - Draft

$10.00

Strawberry Vanilla - Draft

$11.00Out of stock

Talea Lite - Draft

$9.00

Weekender Peach Tea - Draft

$10.00Out of stock

Sours

Berry Cobbler TD - Draft

$12.00

Berry Pomegranate - Draft

$11.00

Bodegose - Draft

$12.00Out of stock

Fluffy - Draft

$12.00

Peach Berry Punch - Draft

$11.00

Sour Ale, 6%, Peach icee with notes of strawberry hard candy; Brewed with peach, pink guava, strawberry

Tropicberry Tart Deco - Draft

$12.00Out of stock

Sour IPA, 7.5% Pink and blue Sweetarts, raspberry sorbet, tropical smoothie

Tutti Frutti - Draft

$12.00

Seasonal / Other

Basically Pumpkin - Draft

$10.00

Dirndl Dunkel - Draft

$10.00

Festie - Draft

$10.00

Midnights - Draft

$10.00

NA Beers

Day Trip - Draft

$9.00Out of stock

Pom Pom Party - Draft

$10.00

Food

Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

10” soft pretzel, whole grain mustard, spicy pickle chips + Hall’s Beer Cheese or Nutella (or both!) | 4 each Heads up! Our pretzels are fresh out of the oven, so we appreciate your patience. Trust us, they’re worth the wait.

The Mediterranean

$16.00

Hummus, baked pita, carrots, olives, dried fruit

The Petite Cheese

$18.00

Morbier, Camembert, honey, Marcona almonds, spicy pickle chips, crackers

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Tickler cheddar, Morbier, Camembert, prosciutto, Brooklyn cured soppressata, dried fruit, crackers

Nutella & Pretzels

$7.00

“Splits” hard pretzels, graham crackers, Nutella, Maldon sea salt

Kids Plate

$8.00Out of stock

Apples, string cheese, carrots, baked pita, hummus

Snacks

Olives

$5.00

Kalamata, Mt. Athos, Mt. Pelion blond & black, Gordal, Nafplion *GF

Spicy Nuts

$5.00

Cajun-spiced peanuts

Spicy Pickles

$4.00

Horseradish pickle chips *GF

Cocktails & Spirits

Cocktails

Beermosa*

$15.00

Sun Up* Hazy IPA + RGNY Sparkling Wine *Contains lactose

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Gin Crush

$15.00

Greenhook Gin, Pomegranate Peach Crush, Lemon

Negroni - Draft

$16.00

Greenhook Gin, Vermouth, St. Agrestis Bitter

Nortier

$16.00

Spicy Pickle Martini

$16.00

TALEA Spritz

$16.00

Pumpkin Spice Swirl

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Spirits

Gin

$13.00

Vodka

$13.00

Whiskey

$13.00

Non Alc

Garden 87

$10.00

No Alcohol Seedlip, Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Still Keen

$14.00

Wine & Cider

Cider

Wolffer Rosé Cider - Draft

$14.00

Wölffer Estate, 6.9% Draft Crisp apple, wildflowers, refreshing acidity

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Cold Brew - 16oz

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Honeybush & Rooibos (caffeine free)

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Peppermint (caffeine free)

$4.00