TALEA Beer Co.

Order Again

4 Packs

Al Dente - 4 pk

$18.00

Apple Cinnamon Amber - 4 pk

$20.00

Bodegose - 4 pk

$22.00

Cartwheel - 4- pk

$22.00

Chocolate Oat Stout - 4 pk

$22.00

Cold Front Porter - 4 pk

$18.00

Dragonfruit Lemon Splash - 4 pk

$22.00

Encore - 4- pk

$22.00

Festie - 4 pk

$20.00

Peach Berry Punch - 4 pk

$22.00

Raspberry Crush - 4pk

$24.00

Sun Up - 4 pk

$20.00

Hazy IPA, 6.5%

Wolffer Rose Cider - 4 pk

$20.00

Beer Bottles - TO GO

Al Dente - Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Spicy Hot Chocolate Stout - Bottle

$22.00

Chocolate Raspberry Crush - Bottle

$22.00

Thai Dragon Fruit Splash - Bottle

$22.00

Beer Kit

Peach Berry Punch HomeBrew Kit

$48.00

Cider - TO GO

Southold Cider Rosé - Bottle

$22.00

Southold Cider Harvest - Bottle

$22.00

Southold Cider Saison - Bottle

$22.00

Crowlers

Al Dente - Crowler

$15.00

Apple Cinnamon Amber - Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

Bodegose - Crowler

$16.00

Choco Oat Stout- Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

Cold Front - Crowler

$15.00

Dirndl Dunkel - Crowler

$15.00

Experimental - Crowler

$15.00

Festie Marzen - Crowler

$15.00

Hallo Helles - Crowler

$15.00

N/A Dragonfruit - Crowler

$15.00

Peach Berry Punch - Crowler

$16.00

Peach Cobbler - Crowler

$17.00

Raspberry Crush - Crowler

$17.00

Sun Up - Crowler

$15.00

Gift Packs

Gift Pack - 2 Bottles

$45.00

Gift Pack - 1 Bottle + 1 Glass

$35.00

Wine - Bottle

Bedell Cabernet Franc To Go

$26.00

Bedell Malbec To Go

$26.00
Corey Creek Chardonnay Bottle To Go

Corey Creek Chardonnay Bottle To Go

$26.00

Corey Creek Merlot To Go

$26.00
RGNY Sparkling Bottle To Go

RGNY Sparkling Bottle To Go

$22.00

Clothing

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$25.00Out of stock

Onesie

$12.00

Sunglasses

$6.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T Shirt - Long Sleeve

$25.00

T Shirt - Short Sleeve

$20.00

TALEA Pom Beanie

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Glassware

Flight Tray

$50.00
Logo Shape Becher Glass

Logo Shape Becher Glass

$15.00

Stein

$18.00

Stemless Glass

$10.00
Stemmed TALEA Colorful Glass

Stemmed TALEA Colorful Glass

$15.00
Stemmed TALEA Vertical Glass

Stemmed TALEA Vertical Glass

$15.00

TALEA Camper Mug

$15.00

Other

Blanket

$45.00

HAZY Koozie 16oz

$6.00

Notebook

$25.00

SOUR Koozie 16oz

$6.00

Tote Bag - Pink

$20.00

Van Sticker

$1.00

Drinks

Hot Apple Cider w Rye

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00Out of stock

Kids Hot Apple Cider - 6oz

$6.00

N/A Adult Hot Apple Cider - 12oz

$9.00

Sweater Weather Flight

$22.00

Merch

Blanket

$45.00

TALEA Camper Mug

$15.00

TALEA Pom Beanie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.

Website

Location

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
TALEA Beer Co. image
TALEA Beer Co. image
TALEA Beer Co. image

