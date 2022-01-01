TALEA Beer Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.
Location
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isla & Co. Williamsburg - Isla & Co. Williamsburg
No Reviews
107 North 12th Street Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurant
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
No Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurant