Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery

Garden Omelet
Egg Melt
Dante's Inferno

Basically Breakfast

Two Eggs Toast

$5.95

Two eggs, any style, and toast

Three Eggs Toast

$6.95

Three eggs, any style, and toast

One Egg Plus

$8.55

One egg accompanied by one buttermilk pancake or one slice French toast

Two Eggs Plus

$9.95

Two eggs accompanied by one buttermilk pancake or one slice French toast

Eggs in a Basket

$8.75

Two fried eggs centered inside grilled Texas toast

Fill'er Up

$12.75

Three eggs, any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, one ham steak, one kielbasa, and two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast

Longhorn

$17.99

Our certified Angus hand cut sirloin steak, char grilled, and accompanied by three eggs and your choice of toast

The Griddle

1 Pancake

$2.99

One buttermilk pancake

2 Pancakes

$5.25

Two buttermilk pancakes

3 Pancakes

$7.95

Three buttermilk pancakes

1 Banana Pancake

$3.25

One banana pancake

2 Banana Pancake

$6.50

Two banana pancakes

3 Banana Pancake

$9.65

Three banana pancakes

1 CC Pancake

$3.25

One chocolate chip pancake

2 CC Pancake

$6.50

Two chocolate chip pancakes

3 CC Pancake

$9.65

Three chocolate chip pancakes

1 BB Pancake

$3.25

One blueberry pancake

2 BB Pancake

$6.50

Two blueberry pancakes

3 BB Pancake

$9.65

Three blueberry pancakes

French Toast 1

$2.99

One slice French toast

French Toast 2

$5.25

Two slices French toast

French Toast 3

$7.95

Three slices French toast

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Our thick cut French toast stuffed with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas and our homemade light and sweet cream cheese filling

Pocket

$6.25

Our fluffy Belgian waffle

Odd Couple

$10.25

Two buttermilk pancakes and two slices of French toast

Fresh Start

California Egg White

$9.99

Egg whites, roasted turkey, baby spinach, avocado, and sliced tomato served on toasted multigrain bread

Crunchy Toast 1

$7.95

One slice of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans

Crunchy Toast 2

$8.50

Two slices of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans

Crunchy Toast 3

$10.99

Three slices of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans

Small Oatmeal

$4.99

Small organic steel cut oatmeal

Large Oatmeal

$7.99

Large organic steel cut oatmeal

Small Parfait

$4.50

Low fat vanilla yogurt topped with organic granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and finished with a drizzle of honey

Large Parfait

$7.75

Low fat vanilla yogurt topped with organic granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and finished with a drizzle of honey

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.25

Choice of American, cheddar, provolone, Swiss or feta

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$10.50

Smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$10.50

Sausage and cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.50

Ham and cheddar cheese

Hash and Cheese Omelet

$10.50

Corned beef and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.50

Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese

Western Omelet

$10.50

Ham, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese

South of the Border Omelet

$10.50

Black beans, corn, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Garden Omelet

$10.50

Spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese

Artichoke Omelet

$11.50

Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

Egg White Garden Omelet

$11.50

Two egg whites, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cheese

Sausage and Cheese Scrambler

$10.50

Benedicts

Tried and True

$11.50

Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and Black Forrest ham

Luck of the Irish

$11.50

Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and corned beef hash

Crab Benedict

$18.99

Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and delectable crab cakes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce

Canadian Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin, Canadian bacon, and potato hash

Garden Benedict

$11.50

Two poached eggs served atop a grilled whole grain English muffin, baby spinach, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, and hollandaise sauce

Add it On

Add Egg

$1.00

Bagel Butter

$2.50

Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Side Sausage Links

$2.75

Side Ham

$2.75

Side Sausage Patties

$2.75

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Bacon Well

$2.75

Muffin

$2.95

Side Maple Syrup

$2.05

Side English Muffin

$1.85

Side Chicken

$4.75

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Side Kielbasa

$4.25

Side Berries

$5.85

Side Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Steak

$9.99

Side CB Hash

$4.75

Side corned beef hash

Side Potato Hash

$4.25

Side Homefries

$2.65

Side Homefries w/onion

$3.25

Side Sweet Home Fries

$4.75

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Toast

$1.85

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Sweet Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Handful

Original

$4.50

A fried egg and American cheese

Egg Melt

$5.99

A fried egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Canadian Egg and Cheese

$6.99

A fried egg, cheddar cheese, and Canadian bacon

The Ultimate

$10.99

A fried egg topped with cheddar cheese, ham, Canadian bacon, and sausage on grilled Texas toast and finished with hollandaise sauce

Cheese Please

$4.99

Three eggs scrambled up with American cheese

Cyprus Wrap

$6.99

Two eggs scrambled up with feta cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, and kalamata olives

Western Wrap

$6.99

Two eggs scrambled up with diced ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

Garden to Go

$6.99

Two eggs scrambled up with cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, and baby spinach

Lox and Cream Cheese

$11.95

New York style made with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, and fresh sliced tomatoes. Served on your choice of bagel

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Choice of American, cheddar, provolone, or Swiss.

Mushroom Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Topped with mushrooms and cheddar cheese

San Diego Burger

$13.25

Topped with cheddar cheese and avocado

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and BBQ sauce

Garden Burger

$12.55

Our vegetarian burger topped with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and basil pesto. Served on a whole grain bulkie roll

Hamburger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Taste of Autumn Grilled

$10.50

Grilled chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raspberry vinaigrette

Tast of Autumn Crispy

$10.50

Crispy chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raspberry vinaigrette

B-52

$12.99

Freshly grilled steak, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Reagan's Reuben

$11.25

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled to perfection on pumpernickel bread

Dante's Inferno

$11.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Cajun mayonnaise. Served on toasted foccacia bread

Corner Deli

$11.25

Pastrami, Swiss cheese and coarse ground mustard, grilled and served on rye bread

Sparta

$11.99

Roasted turkey, Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and roasted red pepper pesto. Served on grilled focaccia bread

Chicken Coop

$10.25

Our homemade all white meat chicken salad topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a toasted bulkie roll

Tuna Melt

$10.75

Grilled tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Santa Carla

$11.50

Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and basil pesto served on a whole grain bulkie roll

Buffalo Stampede

$10.50

Crunchy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Vegetable Garden Wrap

$10.50

Grilled spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze, and basil pesto.

Cool as a Cucumber

$10.50

Freshly sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, red peppers, field greens and hummus

Club

$11.25

Home roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise served on three slices of toasted sourdough bread.

Julius Caesar

$10.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Tuscan Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Mango Burst Smoothie

$6.99

Wildberry Smoothie

$6.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Meal Replacement

$8.00

Protein Smoothie

$8.00

Aaron Smoothie

$8.00

Michael Smoothie

$8.00

Tropical Twist Smoothie

$8.50

Very Berry

$8.25

Chunky Monkey

$8.25

Chocolate Strawberry

$8.25

Dark Chocolate Smoothie

$8.50

Salad/PowerBowl

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.50

Field greens topped with char grilled chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese

Turkey Club Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with home roasted turkey, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned croutons, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sirloin Salad

$18.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with our hand cut sirloin, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Baja Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with char grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, hard boiled eggs, and jalapeños. Served with our salsa ranch dressing

Tender Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with crunchy tenders, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and crisp tortilla strips. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Buffalo Tender Salad

$13.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with crunchy buffalo tenders, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and crisp tortilla strips. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Athenian Salad

$12.50

Field greens topped with char grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with a side of hummus and Greek vinaigrette

Lunch Add Ons

Add Fries

$2.95

Add Sweet Fries

$3.50

Add Onion Rings

$4.15

Add Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side Tomatoes

$3.65

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.99

Gluten Free

GF Two Eggs

$7.99

Two eggs with gluten free toast

GF 1 Pancake

$5.99

One gluten free pancake

GF 2 Pancake

$10.25

Two gluten free pancakes

GF 3 Pancake

$13.99

Three gluten free pancakes

GF Pocket

$10.25

Our gluten free Belgian waffle

GF Parfait

$9.75

Vanilla yogurt topped with gluten free granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and honey

GF French Toast 1

$5.99

One slice gluten free French toast

GF French Toast 2

$10.25

Two slices gluten free French toast

GF French Toast 3

$13.99

Three slices gluten free French toast

GF Stuffed Toast

$14.99

Our Gluten Free French toast layered with homemade sweet cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas

GF Spinach Salad

$12.50

Fresh baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, smoked bacon, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with gluten free balsamic dressing

GF Garden Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with gluten free House Italian dressing

GF Burger

$13.99

Our burger, char grilled, and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a gluten free burger bun and accompanied by gluten free chips

GF Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Our burger, char grilled, and topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and sautéed onions. Served on a gluten free burger bun and accompanied by gluten free chips

Kids

Kids Egg

$4.99

One egg and toast

Kids GF Cake

$4.99

One gluten free kids pancake

Mini Stack

$4.99

Two mini pancakes

Small Toast

$4.99

One slice French toast

Kid Egg Sandwich

$4.99

A fried egg and American cheese on wheat bread

Mickey Mouse Cake

$4.99

One Mickey Mouse shaped pancake

Kid Parfait

$4.99

Vanilla yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and honey

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese served on wheat bread

Kid Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Our Signature white macaroni and cheese

Kids Funky Chicken Grilled

$5.99

Grilled chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on a whole wheat bun

Kids Tender

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger with American cheese and French fries

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.90

Small Juice

$2.05

Large Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.99

Small Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Sm Choc Milk

$2.90

Large Choc Milk

$3.40

Bottle Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.90

Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$3.90

To Go Juice

$3.40

Bottle Tea

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Fountain Beverage

$3.15

Kids. Bev

Smart Water

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.99

Small Coffee To Go

$2.99

Medium Coffee To Go

$3.25

Large Coffee To Go

$3.99

Almond Milk

$1.00

Other

Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$3.75
