- Home
- /
- Londonderry
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery
Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery
No reviews yet
44 Nashua Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Basically Breakfast
Two Eggs Toast
Two eggs, any style, and toast
Three Eggs Toast
Three eggs, any style, and toast
One Egg Plus
One egg accompanied by one buttermilk pancake or one slice French toast
Two Eggs Plus
Two eggs accompanied by one buttermilk pancake or one slice French toast
Eggs in a Basket
Two fried eggs centered inside grilled Texas toast
Fill'er Up
Three eggs, any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, one ham steak, one kielbasa, and two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast
Longhorn
Our certified Angus hand cut sirloin steak, char grilled, and accompanied by three eggs and your choice of toast
The Griddle
1 Pancake
One buttermilk pancake
2 Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes
3 Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes
1 Banana Pancake
One banana pancake
2 Banana Pancake
Two banana pancakes
3 Banana Pancake
Three banana pancakes
1 CC Pancake
One chocolate chip pancake
2 CC Pancake
Two chocolate chip pancakes
3 CC Pancake
Three chocolate chip pancakes
1 BB Pancake
One blueberry pancake
2 BB Pancake
Two blueberry pancakes
3 BB Pancake
Three blueberry pancakes
French Toast 1
One slice French toast
French Toast 2
Two slices French toast
French Toast 3
Three slices French toast
Stuffed French Toast
Our thick cut French toast stuffed with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas and our homemade light and sweet cream cheese filling
Our fluffy Belgian waffle
Odd Couple
Two buttermilk pancakes and two slices of French toast
Fresh Start
California Egg White
Egg whites, roasted turkey, baby spinach, avocado, and sliced tomato served on toasted multigrain bread
Crunchy Toast 1
One slice of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans
Crunchy Toast 2
Two slices of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans
Crunchy Toast 3
Three slices of whole wheat bread, dipped and grilled as French toast, and topped with cran raisins and candied pecans
Small Oatmeal
Small organic steel cut oatmeal
Large Oatmeal
Large organic steel cut oatmeal
Small Parfait
Low fat vanilla yogurt topped with organic granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and finished with a drizzle of honey
Large Parfait
Low fat vanilla yogurt topped with organic granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and finished with a drizzle of honey
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, cheddar, provolone, Swiss or feta
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Sausage and cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Ham and cheddar cheese
Hash and Cheese Omelet
Corned beef and cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese
South of the Border Omelet
Black beans, corn, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Garden Omelet
Spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese
Artichoke Omelet
Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
Egg White Garden Omelet
Two egg whites, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cheese
Sausage and Cheese Scrambler
Benedicts
Tried and True
Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and Black Forrest ham
Luck of the Irish
Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and corned beef hash
Crab Benedict
Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin and delectable crab cakes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce
Canadian Benedict
Two poached eggs served atop a grilled English muffin, Canadian bacon, and potato hash
Garden Benedict
Two poached eggs served atop a grilled whole grain English muffin, baby spinach, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, and hollandaise sauce
Add it On
Add Egg
Bagel Butter
Bagel Cream Cheese
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Sausage Links
Side Ham
Side Sausage Patties
Side Bacon
Side Bacon Well
Muffin
Side Maple Syrup
Side English Muffin
Side Chicken
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Kielbasa
Side Berries
Side Fruit Cup
Side Beans
Side Steak
Side CB Hash
Side corned beef hash
Side Potato Hash
Side Homefries
Side Homefries w/onion
Side Sweet Home Fries
Side Avocado
Side Toast
Side Cream Cheese
Side Peanut Butter
Side Sweet Cream Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Hollandaise
Side Salsa
Handful
Original
A fried egg and American cheese
Egg Melt
A fried egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Canadian Egg and Cheese
A fried egg, cheddar cheese, and Canadian bacon
The Ultimate
A fried egg topped with cheddar cheese, ham, Canadian bacon, and sausage on grilled Texas toast and finished with hollandaise sauce
Cheese Please
Three eggs scrambled up with American cheese
Cyprus Wrap
Two eggs scrambled up with feta cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, and kalamata olives
Western Wrap
Two eggs scrambled up with diced ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
Garden to Go
Two eggs scrambled up with cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, and baby spinach
Lox and Cream Cheese
New York style made with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, and fresh sliced tomatoes. Served on your choice of bagel
Burgers
Cheese Burger
Choice of American, cheddar, provolone, or Swiss.
Mushroom Cheddar Burger
Topped with mushrooms and cheddar cheese
San Diego Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese and avocado
Cowboy Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and BBQ sauce
Garden Burger
Our vegetarian burger topped with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and basil pesto. Served on a whole grain bulkie roll
Hamburger
Sandwiches
Taste of Autumn Grilled
Grilled chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raspberry vinaigrette
Tast of Autumn Crispy
Crispy chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raspberry vinaigrette
B-52
Freshly grilled steak, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Reagan's Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled to perfection on pumpernickel bread
Dante's Inferno
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Cajun mayonnaise. Served on toasted foccacia bread
Corner Deli
Pastrami, Swiss cheese and coarse ground mustard, grilled and served on rye bread
Sparta
Roasted turkey, Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and roasted red pepper pesto. Served on grilled focaccia bread
Chicken Coop
Our homemade all white meat chicken salad topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a toasted bulkie roll
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Santa Carla
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and basil pesto served on a whole grain bulkie roll
Buffalo Stampede
Crunchy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Vegetable Garden Wrap
Grilled spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze, and basil pesto.
Cool as a Cucumber
Freshly sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, red peppers, field greens and hummus
Club
Home roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise served on three slices of toasted sourdough bread.
Julius Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Tuscan Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese
Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Mango Burst Smoothie
Wildberry Smoothie
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Meal Replacement
Protein Smoothie
Aaron Smoothie
Michael Smoothie
Tropical Twist Smoothie
Very Berry
Chunky Monkey
Chocolate Strawberry
Dark Chocolate Smoothie
Salad/PowerBowl
Apple Pecan Salad
Field greens topped with char grilled chicken, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese
Turkey Club Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with home roasted turkey, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned croutons, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sirloin Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with our hand cut sirloin, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Baja Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with char grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, hard boiled eggs, and jalapeños. Served with our salsa ranch dressing
Tender Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with crunchy tenders, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and crisp tortilla strips. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Buffalo Tender Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with crunchy buffalo tenders, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and crisp tortilla strips. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Athenian Salad
Field greens topped with char grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with a side of hummus and Greek vinaigrette
Lunch Add Ons
Gluten Free
GF Two Eggs
Two eggs with gluten free toast
GF 1 Pancake
One gluten free pancake
GF 2 Pancake
Two gluten free pancakes
GF 3 Pancake
Three gluten free pancakes
GF Pocket
Our gluten free Belgian waffle
GF Parfait
Vanilla yogurt topped with gluten free granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and honey
GF French Toast 1
One slice gluten free French toast
GF French Toast 2
Two slices gluten free French toast
GF French Toast 3
Three slices gluten free French toast
GF Stuffed Toast
Our Gluten Free French toast layered with homemade sweet cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas
GF Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, smoked bacon, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with gluten free balsamic dressing
GF Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with gluten free House Italian dressing
GF Burger
Our burger, char grilled, and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a gluten free burger bun and accompanied by gluten free chips
GF Smokehouse Burger
Our burger, char grilled, and topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and sautéed onions. Served on a gluten free burger bun and accompanied by gluten free chips
Kids
Kids Egg
One egg and toast
Kids GF Cake
One gluten free kids pancake
Mini Stack
Two mini pancakes
Small Toast
One slice French toast
Kid Egg Sandwich
A fried egg and American cheese on wheat bread
Mickey Mouse Cake
One Mickey Mouse shaped pancake
Kid Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and honey
Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese served on wheat bread
Kid Mac and Cheese
Our Signature white macaroni and cheese
Kids Funky Chicken Grilled
Grilled chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on a whole wheat bun
Kids Tender
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
Kid Burger
Kids Cheeseburger with American cheese and French fries
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Herbal Tea
Small Juice
Large Juice
Iced Tea
Small Milk
Large Milk
Iced Coffee
Sm Choc Milk
Large Choc Milk
Bottle Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream
To Go Juice
Bottle Tea
Bottle Soda
Fountain Beverage
Kids. Bev
Smart Water
Bottle Water
Small Coffee To Go
Medium Coffee To Go
Large Coffee To Go
Almond Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry, NH 03053
Photos coming soon!