- Home
- /
- Red Bank
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet - 500 RT-35 Middletown NJ
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet 500 RT-35 Middletown NJ
No reviews yet
500 NJ-35 #7g
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
AMERICAN
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Yellow American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
HONEY CLUB
Honey Ham, Honey Turkey, Alpine Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
NEW YORKER
Imported Prosciutto, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers
PETER LUGER
Hot Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella & Peter Luger Sauce
TALIERCIO'S GARDEN
Roasted Vegetables, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Vinegar
MIKEY A
Boar's Head Turkey Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Eggplant And Balsamic Vinegar
CANNONBALL
Boar's Head Roasted Turkey Breast, Melted Cheddar, Bacon & BBQ Sauce
BBQ
Boar's Head BBQ Chicken Breast, Jalapeno Jack, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
RONNIE SPECIAL
Homemade Fried Chicken Cutlet, Melted American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
THE DINAPOLI
Homemade Fried Veal Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Bruschetta & Balsamic Vinegar
ALIPIO SPECIAL
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Alpine Swiss, BBQ Sauce
NICKY "D"
Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey, Melted Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
THE STEWART
Grilled Chicken, Melted Baby Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
THE MOE
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar
THE SPINNATO
Genoa Salami, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil Pesto
THE DUKE
Hot Roast Beef With Peppers & Onions, Melted American Cheese
PETEY C
Imported Prosciutto, Fried Eggplant, Imported Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar
THE GUSTO
Boar's Head Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Grated Romano Cheese, Olive Oil
BIG MIKE
Ham Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Imported Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinegar
JERSEY BOY
Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, Olive Oil
YOGI BERRA
Boar's Head Mesquite Turkey, Baby Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard
BLAZING BUFFALO
Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Breast, Melted Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing
BILLY BOB
Grilled Chicken, Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
TONY G
Boar's Head Turkey, Broccoli Rabe, Imported Provolone, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes Topped With Balsamic Glaze
THE HEALTHY CHOICE
Honey Maple Turkey, Alpine Lace Swiss Cheese, Thinly Sliced Fresh Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Vinegar
THE CALABRESI
Imported Ham, Tomato Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto Spread Drizzled With Balsamic Vinegar
SICILIANO
Fried Veal Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers With Balsamic Vinegar
THE GAMBINO
Veal Cutlet, Baby Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta & Fresh Squeezed Lemon
THE GENOVESE
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Sun-Dried Tomatoes With Balsamic Glaze
HENRY HILL
Chipotle Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Tomato, Banana Peppers And Creamy Ranch Dressing
TONY MONTANA
Roast Beef, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Baby Arugula, Hot Cherry Peppers, and Horseradish Pub Sauce
THE AL CAPONE
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Avocado, Lacey Swiss Cheese, and Red Wine Vinegar
TESTA'S MUFFALETTA
Ham, Genoa Salami, Sliced Imported Provolone, Topped With Homemade Muffaletta
DOO-WOP
Homemade Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe & Balsamic Glaze
THE GOBBLER
Boar's Head Turkey, Homemade Stuffing, Jellied Cranberry Topped With Mayonnaise
E-TALI
Fried Veal Cutlet, Hot Sopressata, Fresh Ricotta Finished With Marinara Sauce
NONNA MURPHY
Chicken Cutlet, Fried Eggplant, Hot Peppers, Onion, Imported Provolone & Zesty Italian Dressing
SWISS & MORTY
Mortadella, Lacey Swiss, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle & Dijonaise
JOHN J
Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Hot Peppers, Burrata & Pesto
PEAKY BLINDER
Hot Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy
HEAVYWEIGHT
Turkey, Roast Beef, Chicken Cutlet, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion, Hot Peppers & Bistro BBQ Sauce
APOLLO CREED
Veal Cutlet, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach Leaf & Marsala Sauce
BREADMAN
Buffalo Chicken, Roast Beef, Hot Sauce, Tomato & Crumbled Bleu Cheese
KLOCKO
Chicken Cutlet, Broccoli Rabe, Fried Eggplant, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
DOMINIC DECOCCO
Grilled Chicken, Genoa Salami, Eggplant Caponata, Broccoli Rabe & Smoked Mozzarella
THE PADDY
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Turkey Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Mustard
COBRA KAI
Boar's Head Teriyaki Chicken, Black Forest Ham, Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Spinach Leaf, Banana Peppers & Sesame Ginger Dressing
PIZZAIOLA
Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Marinara Sauce
JULIUS CAESAR
Chicken Cutlet, Swiss Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Hot Peppers & Caesar Dressing
J.P.V.
Fresh Ricotta, Imported Prosciutto, Sweet Honey, Ham Capicola, Roasted Peppers & Mixed Greens
CAST AWAY
Fried Flounder, Health Coleslaw, Baby Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil & Squeezed Lemon
BOBBY MICK
Roast Beef, Yellow American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard & Ketchup
LUCA BRASI
Chicken Cutlet, Long Hot Peppers,Burrata, Vodka Sauce
EL CHAPO
Chipotle Chicken, Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese, Con Queso Spread, Bacon & Nacho Tortilla Chips
THE TALIERCIO
Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Muenster Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Pesto & Creamy Italian Dressing
MAUI WOWIE
Boar's Head Pepper Ham, Chipotle Gouda, Sliced Pineapple, Mixed Greens & Honey Dijon
DONNIE BASEBALL
Ham Capicola, Fried Eggplant, Sliced Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Marinara Sauce
CHALKY WHITE
Fried Veal Cutlet, Hot Capicola, Smoked Mozzarella, Imported Provolone, Muffaletta & Balsamic Glaze
REUBEN
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
NEAT & SLOPPY
Hot Roast Beef And Turkey, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
IMPORTED PROSCIUTTO
Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers
BLACK RUSSIAN
Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion And Horseradish Pub Sauce On Sliced Pumpernickel Rye Bread
WHITE RUSSIAN
Boar's Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion And Horseradish Pub Sauce On Sliced Pumpernickel Rye Bread
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
CHICKEN MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
VEAL PARMIGIANA
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA
SPECIALTY SALADS
CARIBBEAN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Walnuts, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberry And Grilled Chicken With Raspberry Vinaigrette
CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR
Fresh Romaine Hearts, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Or Fried Chicken, Seasoned Croutons Topped With Homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
ASIAN SALAD
Fresh Mixed Greens And Spinach Leaf, Baby Corn, Tortilla Strips, Sunflower Seeds, Almonds And Fresh Broccoli With Sesame Ginger Dressing
COBB SALAD
Mixed Greens With Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Fresh Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes And Grilled Chicken With Ranch Dressing
GREEK SALAD
Crispy Romaine Hearts Mixed With Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Walnuts, Seasoned Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes And Grilled Chicken with balsamic vinaigrette
ITALIAN SALAD
Fresh Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sliced Hot Banana Peppers, Imported Provolone, and cold Antipasto Salad Topped With Balsamic Vinaigrette
HEALTHY CHOICE
Fresh Mixed Baby Greens, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Chopped Pears, Dried Cranberry, Chopped Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion And Tortilla Strips With Balsamic Vinaigrette
MEXICAN SALAD
Baby Greens With Romaine Hearts, Jalapeno Peppers, Tortilla Strips, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Baby Corn, Cheddar Cheese And Avocado With Creamy Ranch
BUFFALO BLEU SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Fried Or Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese With Hot Sauce And Bleu Cheese Dressing
TALIERCIO'S HOT PANINI'S
THE GODFATHER
Prosciutto Di Parma Topped With Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Jersey Tomato, and Basil Pesto
THE SINATRA
Boar's Head Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Sliced Jersey Tomato, and Homemade Dijonaise
THE DONNIE BRASCO
Marinated Grilled Chicken With Melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese And A Homemade Bistro Sauce Spread
THE MARILYN MONROE
Fresh Sautéed Vegetables Topped With Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Dressed With A Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
THE DEAN MARTIN
Taliercio's Homemade Roast Beef With Melted American Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, and Horseradish Pub Sauce
FREDO
Taliercio's Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Imported Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese & Sweet Honey Mustard Spread
TONY SOPRANO
Thinly Sliced Imported Ham With Italian Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone Cheese, Topped With Fresh Onion And A Splash Of Red Wine Vinegar
CARMELLA SOPRANO
Taliercio's Homemade Fried Eggplant Covered With Fresh Mozzarella And Our Imported Marinated Sun-Dried Tomatoes
THE BLAZEN' SADDLE
Golden Sliced Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Hot Peppers And Finished With "Frank's Hot Wing Sauce"
CHEECH & CHONG
Mesquite Smoked Turkey With Melted Cheddar Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Topped With Fresh Red Onion And Smothered In BBQ Sauce
THE ALL AMERICAN BBQ
Boar's Head BBQ Chicken Breast With Melted White American Cheese, Thinly Sliced Pickle, Fresh Tomato, and a Spicy Honey Mustard
THE JOHN WAYNE
Boar's Head Mesquite Turkey Breast, Horseradish Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Sliced Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Thinly Sliced Pickle And a Bistro Pub Sauce
THE DENIRO
Sweet Honey Maple Ham Topped With Sliced Smoked Gouda, Fresh Red Onion And a Homemade Dijonaise Spread
THE AL PACINO
Boar's Head Ever Roast Chicken Breast, Melted Colby Jack Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon with Creamy Ranch Dressing
THE MEL BROOKS
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef And Pastrami Brisket Together, Covered With Imported Swiss Cheese, Smothered In Coleslaw And Russian Dressing
THE JERSEY SHORE
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar Cheese Over Hot Peppers, Tomato And Ranch Dressing
RICKY RICARDO
Homemade Roast Pork, Ham, Melted Baby Swiss, Sliced Pickle And Spicy Deli Mustard
JACK NICHOLSON
Cracked Pepper Turkey, Melted Colby Jack Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon And BBQ Sauce
THE CAPOLINO
Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot Sliced Peppers Smothered in a Horseradish Pub Sauce
LOUIE PRIMA
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon Covered With a Chipotle Gouda Cheese Topped With Cajun Mayo
SAMMY DAVIS JR.
Turkey Pastrami, Sauerkraut and Melted Imported Swiss Cheese Topped With Russian Dressing
CHEVY CHASE
Chipotle Chicken Breast, Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon And a Creamy Ranch Dressing
JOHN CANDY
Homemade Roast Pork, Fresh Broccoli Rabe, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Melted Provolone and Balsamic Glaze
DANNY BOY
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Bacon and Hot Cherry Peppers With A Creamy Ranch Dressing
THE HAMMER
Black Forest Ham, Asiago Cheese, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Honey Mustard
GRILLED CHEESES
STROMBOLIS
SALADS
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
German Potato Salad
Redskin Potato Salad
Tri-Spud Potato Salad
Health Coleslaw
Shrimp Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Egg Salad
Tortellini Salad
Greek Pasta Salad
Rotini Pasta Salad
Mixed Olive Salad
Marinated Mushroom Salad
Marinated Artichoke Salad
Tomato Brushetta
Marinated Sundried Tomatoes
Red Roasted Peppers
Marinated Mozzarella Balls
Homemade Eggplant Caponata
Marinated Beets
Three Bean Salad
Antipasto Salad
Eggrolls
Specialties
Fried Ravoli
half dozen $6.00/ 1 dozen $9.95
Chicken Tenders
$8.99 lb. (approx. 10pcs)
Buffalo Wings
$9.99lb. (approx. 10pcs)
Riceballs
$2.99 each
Potato Croquette
$1.99 each
Veggie Burgers
$2.99 each
Eggplant Stacks (eggplant, mozzarella, tomato)
$5.95 each
Mac & Cheese Bites
half dozen $6.00/ 1 dozen $9.95
Sausage & Pepper Risotto Balls
half dozen $6.00/ 1 dozen $9.95
Prosciutto Balls
$8.99 lb.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
$8.99 lb.
Pizza Bagels
$1.50 each
Mozzarella Sticks
half dozen $6.00/ 1 dozen $10.99
Homemade Crabcakes
$4.95 each
Fried Zucchini
$7.99 lb.
Fried Shrimp
1 dozen $9.99 with cocktail sauce
Fench Fries
Single $3.95/ Double $7.95
Fried Flounder
2 pieces with tarter sauce $8.99
Sweet Potato fries
Waffle fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank, NJ 07701