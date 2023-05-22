Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Talk of the Town Leawood

4,301 Reviews

$$

5201 W 135th St

Leawood, KS 66224

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS APP

$13.00

Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00


STARTERS

WINGS

$15.00

Jumbo Traditional Bone In

BONELESS WINGS

$14.00
BURNT-END NACHOS

$15.00

House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS APP

$13.00

Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

POTATO NACHOS

$11.00

Waffle fries topped with house-made queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream.

BEEF NACHOS

$13.00

House-made queso, taco beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.

QUESADILLA

$10.00

Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.

ONION RINGS STRAWS FULL ORDER

$10.00

Served with ranch dressing.

ONION RINGS STRAWS HALF ORDER

$7.00

Served with ranch dressing.

TOWN TWIST

$11.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with queso.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00
HUMMUS & PITA

$10.50

Hummus topped with olive oil and your choice of red peppers or pickled jalapenos, served with warm pita bread

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00
CHIPS & HOUSE-MADE QUESO

$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00
Alligator Bites

$10.00
Hashbrown Bites

$6.50

MAIN TOPICS

8oz Certified Angus Sirloin Steak

$18.00
BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon, chicken, shrimp, or burnt ends.

SALMON FILET

$19.00

House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on wild rice, served with sautéed garlic green beans.

FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$14.50

Chicken breast hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$14.50

Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE

$16.00

Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.

BAJA FISH TACOS

$14.00

Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.

BURNT END TACOS

$15.00

Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Flat Iron Steak

$19.00

12-oz. aged, hand-cut strip, served with baked potato and your choice of vegetable.

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.50

1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF

BISON BURGER

$16.00
COWBOY

$15.00

BURGER, BACON, CHEDDAR, ONION STRAWS, KC BBQ, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

GO EASY

$15.00

BURGER, FRIED OVER-EASY EGG, JACK CHEESE

MUSHROOM BURGER

$13.50

BURGER, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, SOUR CREAM, GREEN ONIONS

BLACK & BLUE

$13.50

BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, MELTED BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

PATTY MELT

$14.00

BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE

BAJA BURGER

$14.50

BURGER, PEPPER JACK, GUACAMOLE, SPROUTS, DICED TOMATOES

JUICY LUCY

$14.50

BURGER STUFFED WITH MUENSTER, CAMELIZED ONIONS

SURFIN'

$14.50

BURGER, MONTEREY JACK, BACON, PINEAPPLE

DIABLO LOCO

$15.00

BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, TOPPED WITH JALAPENOS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE AND SIDE PRAIRIE FIRE SAUCE

AUGUSTA BURGER

$16.50

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PIMENTO CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN

THE BEYOND BURGER

$16.50

AN INSANE BURGER MADE ENTIRELY FROM ALL-NATURAL INGREDIENTS, CHEDDAR, SECRET SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, GRILLED ONIONS

SANDWICHES

Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.50
Burnt End Sandwich

$15.00
PORK TENDERLOIN

$14.50

Hand-breaded pork, lettuce, mayo, toasted sesame seed bun

AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI

$14.50

Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.

SALMON BLT

$17.50

Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.

THE OVERLANDER

$15.00

Prime rib, ham, melted cheddar, and jack cheeses, grilled onions, mayo, local BBQ sauce, New York onion roll.

FRENCH DIP

$14.50

Sliced prime rib, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, hoagie roll, au jus on side.

TOWN CLUB

$13.00

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar, and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.50

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato tortilla, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT

$13.00

Shaved turkey, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeño ranch, wheatberry bread.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$13.50

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, sliced avocado, avocado ranch dressing, New York onion roll.

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$13.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.

REUBEN'S REVENGE

$13.00

Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye.

GREENS

SALMON SALAD

$18.25

Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.

FARMHOUSE SALAD

$15.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, goat cheese, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, red onions, pine nuts, and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

CROSSROADS SALAD

$14.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, egg, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

BAJA TACO SALAD

$13.50

Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

FLAT IRON STEAK SALAD

$17.50

Butter lettuce topped with flat iron steak, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions straws, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomato, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD (SIDE VERSION)

$5.25

Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.00

Choose your toppings

VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.00

House pizza sauce, house white cheese blend, red, and green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

SICILIAN

$18.50

House pizza sauce, house white cheese blend, Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, fresh basil.