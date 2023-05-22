- Home
- /
- Overland Park
- /
- American
- /
- Talk of the Town Leawood
Talk of the Town Leawood
4,301 Reviews
$$
5201 W 135th St
Leawood, KS 66224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTERS
WINGS
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
BONELESS WINGS
BURNT-END NACHOS
House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN TENDERS APP
Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
POTATO NACHOS
Waffle fries topped with house-made queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream.
BEEF NACHOS
House-made queso, taco beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
CHICKEN NACHOS
House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.
QUESADILLA
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
FRIED PICKLES
Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.
ONION RINGS STRAWS FULL ORDER
Served with ranch dressing.
ONION RINGS STRAWS HALF ORDER
Served with ranch dressing.
TOWN TWIST
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with queso.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
HUMMUS & PITA
Hummus topped with olive oil and your choice of red peppers or pickled jalapenos, served with warm pita bread
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS & HOUSE-MADE QUESO
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Alligator Bites
Hashbrown Bites
MAIN TOPICS
8oz Certified Angus Sirloin Steak
BAKED MAC & CHEESE
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon, chicken, shrimp, or burnt ends.
SALMON FILET
House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on wild rice, served with sautéed garlic green beans.
FISH & CHIPS
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken breast hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
BAJA FISH TACOS
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
BURNT END TACOS
Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Flat Iron Steak
12-oz. aged, hand-cut strip, served with baked potato and your choice of vegetable.
BURGERS
CLASSIC BURGER
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
BISON BURGER
COWBOY
BURGER, BACON, CHEDDAR, ONION STRAWS, KC BBQ, TOASTED SOURDOUGH
GO EASY
BURGER, FRIED OVER-EASY EGG, JACK CHEESE
MUSHROOM BURGER
BURGER, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, SOUR CREAM, GREEN ONIONS
BLACK & BLUE
BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, MELTED BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES
PATTY MELT
BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE
BAJA BURGER
BURGER, PEPPER JACK, GUACAMOLE, SPROUTS, DICED TOMATOES
JUICY LUCY
BURGER STUFFED WITH MUENSTER, CAMELIZED ONIONS
SURFIN'
BURGER, MONTEREY JACK, BACON, PINEAPPLE
DIABLO LOCO
BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, TOPPED WITH JALAPENOS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE AND SIDE PRAIRIE FIRE SAUCE
AUGUSTA BURGER
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PIMENTO CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
THE BEYOND BURGER
AN INSANE BURGER MADE ENTIRELY FROM ALL-NATURAL INGREDIENTS, CHEDDAR, SECRET SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, GRILLED ONIONS
SANDWICHES
Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Burnt End Sandwich
PORK TENDERLOIN
Hand-breaded pork, lettuce, mayo, toasted sesame seed bun
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
SALMON BLT
Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.
THE OVERLANDER
Prime rib, ham, melted cheddar, and jack cheeses, grilled onions, mayo, local BBQ sauce, New York onion roll.
FRENCH DIP
Sliced prime rib, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, hoagie roll, au jus on side.
TOWN CLUB
Triple decker with turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar, and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato tortilla, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
Shaved turkey, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeño ranch, wheatberry bread.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, sliced avocado, avocado ranch dressing, New York onion roll.
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.
REUBEN'S REVENGE
Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye.
GREENS
SALMON SALAD
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
FARMHOUSE SALAD
Spring mix, grilled chicken, goat cheese, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, red onions, pine nuts, and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
CROSSROADS SALAD
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, egg, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
BAJA TACO SALAD
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
FLAT IRON STEAK SALAD
Butter lettuce topped with flat iron steak, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions straws, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomato, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD (SIDE VERSION)
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.