Talking Cursive Brewing Company Creekwalk Commons
23 Reviews
$$$
301 Erie Bvld West
Creekwalk Commons
Syracuse, NY 13202
Popular Items
4 pack Sour Summer Haze
Sour NEIPA - 7.5% Alc/Vol - With some downtime to get creative, we brewed this Sour New England IPA with over 12 pounds of Strawberries and Lemons per barrel. It's wonderfully tart, fruity, and perfect for a Summer evening. Malt - 2 Row, Flaked Oats, Flaked Wheat, Munich. Hops - Lemondrop, Amarillo, Mosaic
Cheesesteak Dip Sandwich
Sliced roast beef sauteed with onions & peppers, topped with beer cheese in a Di Lauro's long roll with au jus for dipping. Served with a choice of Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Pub Pretzel Burger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bun with our homemade beer mustard mayo, beer cheese, caramelized onions and bacon slices. Served with Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
BAR
TO GO Cans
4 pack Cinaed
Scottish Export Ale - 6.2% ABV - For our Scottish Export Ale we start with traditional Scottish & German malts and British hops. We add a touch of NY Chautauqua Chocolate and Plumwood Smoked Malts from NY Craft Malt in Batavia and Cascade Hops from Clark Hollow Hops in Fabius for a bit of a New York twist on this classic style. We recommend serving this beer at 45-50° in a Munique glass, and taking your time to drink this sweet, malty brew to fully experience all the wonderful flavors as it warms!
1 can Cinaed
Scottish Export Ale - 6.2% ABV - For our Scottish Export Ale we start with traditional Scottish & German malts and British hops. We add a touch of NY Chautauqua Chocolate and Plumwood Smoked Malts from NY Craft Malt in Batavia and Cascade Hops from Clark Hollow Hops in Fabius for a bit of a New York twist on this classic style. We recommend serving this beer at 45-50° in a Munique glass, and taking your time to drink this sweet, malty brew to fully experience all the wonderful flavors as it warms!
4 pack Crispy Girls After Dark
Czech Dark Lager - 5.2% ABV - This Czech Dark Lager balances a bright crispy Pilsner base with notes of pale chocolate, flaky biscuit, and light evergreen.
1 can Crispy Girls After Dark
Czech Dark Lager - 5.2% ABV - This Czech Dark Lager balances a bright crispy Pilsner base with notes of pale chocolate, flaky biscuit, and light evergreen.
4 pack Parade Day Irish Red
Irish Red – 4.5% Alc/Vol - Crafted with the finest malt and hops, and finished with a dry Irish Ale yeast. The end result is the perfect balance of flavor and ABV to make it through Parade Day in Syracuse!
1 can Parade Day Irish Red
Irish Red – 4.5% Alc/Vol - Crafted with the finest malt and hops, and finished with a dry Irish Ale yeast. The end result is the perfect balance of flavor and ABV to make it through Parade Day in Syracuse!
4 pack Sour Summer Haze
Sour NEIPA - 7.5% Alc/Vol - With some downtime to get creative, we brewed this Sour New England IPA with over 12 pounds of Strawberries and Lemons per barrel. It's wonderfully tart, fruity, and perfect for a Summer evening. Malt - 2 Row, Flaked Oats, Flaked Wheat, Munich. Hops - Lemondrop, Amarillo, Mosaic
1 can Sour Summer Haze
Sour NEIPA - 7.5% Alc/Vol - With some downtime to get creative, we brewed this Sour New England IPA with over 12 pounds of Strawberries and Lemons per barrel. It's wonderfully tart, fruity, and perfect for a Summer evening. Malt - 2 Row, Flaked Oats, Flaked Wheat, Munich. Hops - Lemondrop, Amarillo, Mosaic
4 pack Critz Farms - Double Vision
Cider - 5.5% Alc/Vol - Double Vision Hard Cider is a unique blend of aged hard cider and fresh pressed sweet cider.
1 can Critz Farms - Double Vision
Cider - 5.5% Alc/Vol - Double Vision Hard Cider is a unique blend of aged hard cider and fresh pressed sweet cider.
4 pack Norwhey - Mountain Berry
Hard Seltzer - 4% Alc/Vol - Seltzer made from whey! Take a leap with this refreshingly tart blend of boysenberry and floral mountain herbs and find yourself on a new trail.
1 can Norwhey - Mountain Berry
Hard Seltzer - 4% Alc/Vol - Seltzer made from whey! Take a leap with this refreshingly tart blend of boysenberry and floral mountain herbs and find yourself on a new trail.
4 pack Willow Rock Leaf Hard Seltzer - Mint Lime
Willow Rock Brewing - Leaf Hard Seltzer -Mint Lime- 4.9% Alc/Vol - Mint and Lime for those days in the sun, those days in the lawn or those days at the beach. Bright, crisp, and refreshing, feel the cool mint and citrus lime flavors keep you chill, wherever you are in nature
1 can Willow Rock Leaf Hard Seltzer - Mint Lime
Willow Rock Brewing - Leaf Hard Seltzer - Mint Lime - 4.9% Alc/Vol - Mint and Lime for those days in the sun, those days in the lawn or those days at the beach. Bright, crisp, and refreshing, feel the cool mint and citrus lime flavors keep you chill, wherever you are in nature.
TO GO Bottles
Moonlight Lullaby - 500 ml
Barrel Aged Dark Ale - 9.6% Alc/Vol - This season’s barrel aged stout blend is wonderfully mellow, with many layers opening up as it warms. First, we selected our two best barrel aged stouts from the past year. Making the cut this year was our And Now the Sun’s coming up blend and our Irish Babysitter Irish Stout collaboration with ONCO Fermentations. Both were aged in George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey barrels with various accoutrements. We blended those with a fresh batch of Imperial Stout to provide more body and mellow out the barrel character. Best enjoyed with friends by a fireplace watching the snow fall in the moonlight through a frosty cabin window. Looks like tomorrow is going to be a snow day!
Rum Barrel Dubbel Kubal - 500 ml
Rum Barrel Aged Belgian Dubbel - 8% Alc/Vol - ** BREWERS RESERVE SERIES ** A beer with as many intricacies as Dubbel Kubal deserved to be put in barrels with just as many. When we found two fresh Rum barrels in South Portland, we road tripped it up to Maine, picked up the barrels, bought a couple cases of COVID to-go beers from our favorite Portland breweries, got right back on the road, and filled them the next morning.
Spill The Wine - 500 ml
American Barleywine - 11.1% Alc/Vol - For our 100th Batch, we brewed this American Barleywine up to a massive 11.1% Alc/Vol, then conditioned it in stainless for 6 months. Expect a boozy yet smooth amalgamation of raisins, figs, burnt brown sugar, toffee, molasses, dates, and honey. We recommend enjoying this with bold cheeses, rich desserts, and good friends.
DRAFT BEER (Crowlers)
32 oz Crash Into Me 2
32 oz Joshua 4
ESB (Extra Special Bitter) - 5.8% Alc/Vol - Brewed in memory of Joshua Luke Chavarria. Our ESB is crafted with a nod to his favorite beer. Our initial homebrew batch of Joshua won us our very first Gold Medal at the 39th Annual UNYHA Contest.
32 oz Shandy She's A Fine Girl 10
32 oz Kaydene 13
Wine
TI Alexandria Bay Rose 187 ml bottle
Thousand Island Winery - A hand crafted blend of Delaware and Isabella grapes, this elegant Rosé provides refreshing aromas of strawberry and peach that are accompanied by the flavor of luscious strawberries.
TI Cabernet Sauvignon 375 ml bottle
Thousand Island Winery - Dry - Barrel aged in American oak, This full bodied wine presents tobacco and leather aromas followed by flavors of black pepper and raspberry with smooth tannins and rich velvety mouth feel.
TI Marquette 375 ml bottle
Thousand Island Winery - Dry / Semi-Dry - An offspring of Pinot Noir, this medium-bodied wine is lightly aged in French and Hungarian Oak. It offers a cherry aroma and flavors of blackberry and pepper finishing with well-rounded tannins.
TI Frontenac 375 ml bottle
Thousand Islands Winery - Semi-Sweet - A signature wine varietal of New York’s Thousand Islands wine region, this cold-hardy grape is known for its deep, garnet color and distinctive cherry aroma. This wine exhibits a pleasing palate of blackberry and cherry flavors.
FOOD
WEEKLY SPECIALS
Cheese & Mustard Pretzel Ring
Cream cheese & Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, and onion dip served warm in a crock lined with artisan pretzel nuggets and house beer mustard.
Jalapeno Popper Naan Pizza
Naan bread topped with basil olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, jalapeno slices, bacon crumbles, red onion, and everything bagel cream cheese dollops.
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Three flour tortillas with fajita seasoned pulled chicken, queso, sauteed peppers and onions, lime crema, and cilantro.
Cheesesteak Dip Sandwich
Sliced roast beef sauteed with onions & peppers, topped with beer cheese in a Di Lauro's long roll with au jus for dipping. Served with a choice of Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Smashed Avocado Burger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty, toasted brioche bun, mayo, smashed avocado, melted Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of chips or house coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich- Oatmeal Craisin
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich- Chocolate Chip Walnut
SNACKS
Hummus Crudite
Bacon Pickle Fries
3 dill pickle spears wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and fried in the oven. Served with ancho chili ranch dipping sauce.
Pretzel & Dipping Sauces
Large salted pretzel served warm with beer cheese and beer mustard
Baby Reubens
All the flavors of a classic Reuben in an easy to eat snack!
Baked Brie & Crusty Bread
Baked brie topped with rotating seasonal toppings. Served with Di Lauro's Italian bread.
Classic Charcuterie
A traditional assortment of mixed dried meats, cheeses, bacon jam, and seasonal fruit with naan bread dippers and assorted crackers.
NAAN BREAD PIZZA
Naan Bread Pizza - Cheese
Naan bread topped with your choice of garlic butter, olive oil and basil or traditional red pizza sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
Naan Bread Pizza - Veggie
Naan bread topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers and sliced banana peppers.
Naan Bread Pizza - Prosciutto & Bleu Cheese
Naan bread brushed with basil olive oil, topped with parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, crumbled bleu cheese and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze.
Naan Bread Pizza - Cheesesteak
Topped with ranch dressing, American cheese, thin sliced roast beef, onions, peppers, and shredded mozzarella.
Naan Bread Pizza- Mushroom Chevre
Topped with basil-infused olive oil, mushrooms, mozzarella and goat cheeses, caramelized onions, and finished with a hot honey drizzle.
HANDHELDS
Pub Pretzel Burger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bun with our homemade beer mustard mayo, beer cheese, caramelized onions and bacon slices. Served with Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun with mayo, sauteed onions, and mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese.
Rodeo Burger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a brioche bun with mayo, cheddar cheese, bacon, house BBQ sauce, and frizzled onions. Served with Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
All-American Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices, ketchup, and yellow mustard. Served with Ruffles chips or homemade coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Roast Beef Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced deli roast beef, red pepper mayo, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and frizzled onions. Served with a side of Ruffles chips or house coleslaw and a pickle.
Ground Beef Tacos
3 griddle fried corn tortilla tacos with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, taco sauce and lime crema.
Honey Lime Chicken Tacos
3 griddle fried corn tortilla tacos with homemade coleslaw, honey lime pulled chicken, Pico de Gallo, lime crema and radish slices.
EVERYTHING ELSE
SIDES
Kitchen Beer
N/A BEVERAGE
NA Beverage
Capri Sun
6 oz Capri Sun - Pacific Crush
Sprite
Root Beer
12 oz can Barq's Root Beer
Coca Cola
12 oz can Coca-Cola
Diet Coca-Cola
12 oz can Diet Coca-Cola
Club soda
12 oz can Wegman's Club Soda
Gosling's Ginger Beer
12 oz can Gosling's Ginger Beer
Polar Premium Tonic
7.5 oz Polar Premium Tonic Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Talking Cursive Brewing Company is a NYS Farm / Micro Brewery that opened in March 2019. Our beers are brewed on our 7 BBL Brewhouse right in Downtown Syracuse, NY.
301 Erie Bvld West, Creekwalk Commons, Syracuse, NY 13202