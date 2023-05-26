Talking Cursive Brewing Company Creekwalk Commons

Moonlight Lullaby - 500 ml

$10.00

Barrel Aged Dark Ale - 9.6% Alc/Vol - This season’s barrel aged stout blend is wonderfully mellow, with many layers opening up as it warms. First, we selected our two best barrel aged stouts from the past year. Making the cut this year was our And Now the Sun’s coming up blend and our Irish Babysitter Irish Stout collaboration with ONCO Fermentations. Both were aged in George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey barrels with various accoutrements. We blended those with a fresh batch of Imperial Stout to provide more body and mellow out the barrel character. Best enjoyed with friends by a fireplace watching the snow fall in the moonlight through a frosty cabin window. Looks like tomorrow is going to be a snow day!