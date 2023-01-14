Restaurant header imageView gallery

Talk Shop Lounge

3357 St. Charles Road

Saint Charles, IA 50240

APPETIZER

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.50

APPETIZERS PICK 1

$8.75

APPETIZERS PICK 3

$16.00

Chips

$1.00

ENTRÉE AND SANDWICHES

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

$10.50
SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.50
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$10.50
DOUBLE PIZZA BURGER

DOUBLE PIZZA BURGER

$11.50
DOUBLE WESTERN CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE WESTERN CHEESEBURGER

$11.50
DOUBLE JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER

$11.50
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.50
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN

BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.50
TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$8.50
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.50
MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$10.50
4 CHICKEN STRIPS

4 CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.50
BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$10.50
BONE IN WINGS

BONE IN WINGS

$10.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Talk Shop Lounge, located 20 mins. South of Des Moines on I-35 is St. Charles. We have a variety of activities we host such as Bags Tournaments, Volleyball Leagues, Pool Leagues, Trivia, live music and more! Our popular food items people love are our Breaded Tenderloins, Quesadillas, Burgers and our Chicken Strips!

3357 St. Charles Road, Saint Charles, IA 50240

