Tall Ship- East Boston

1 East Pier Drive

Boston, MA 02128

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Chicken and Rice Bowl

$18.00

Garden Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$17.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sushi Oysters

Sushi Tacos TS

Spicy Tuna

$28.00

crispy shallots, yuzu aioli

Torched Hamachi

$27.00

scallions, furikake

Cali Taco

$26.00

crab, tobico roe, avocado, cucumber

Torched Salmon Teriyaki

$27.00

Rainbow

$39.00

Oysters Pier

Wellfleet EACH

$4.00

Chebooktook EACH

$4.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Lobster Cocktail

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
tallshipboston.com The Tall Ship in East Boston is a majestic sailing vessel that offers visitors a unique dining experience with breath taking views of the city.

1 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA 02128

