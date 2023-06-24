Tall Ship- East Boston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
tallshipboston.com The Tall Ship in East Boston is a majestic sailing vessel that offers visitors a unique dining experience with breath taking views of the city.
Location
1 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA 02128
Gallery