Tallahatchie Gourmet - Oxford
No reviews yet
1221 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655
Oxford, MS 38655
Sunday
Sunday Menu
4 pcs
Shrimp, lettuce, pickle, mayo & rémoulade on Nola's Leidenheimer bread
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, honey buffalo sauce & ranch
1/2 lb burger
Sunday Kids 10 and Under
Lunch Menu
Lunch Blue Plate Specials
Lunch Signature Dishes
Lunch Fresh Salads
Chicken salad, broccoli salad and fruit, served with poppy seed dressing
Chicken, mixed greens, avocado, purple onions, tomatoes, colorful bell peppers and feta cheese
Chicken, Romaine, green onions, broccoli, fried noodles & sweet and sour vinaigrette
Fried or grilled chicken, romaine, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and green onion
Lunch Drinks
Lunch Sandwiches, Poboys & Wraps
1/2 lb burger
Our own chicken salad, lettuce & mayo on white or wheat bread
Turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce & honey mustard
Turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey mustard
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, bacon & honey mustard
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, honey buffalo sauce & ranch
Shrimp, lettuce, pickle, mayo & rémoulade on Nola's Leidenheimer bread
Lunch Sides
Lunch Soup
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Signature Dishes
Served with cheese grits, side salad and French bread
Served with cheese grits, side salad and French bread
Fresh Salads and Gumbo
Sandwiches, PoBoys, & Burgers
Turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey mustard
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, honey buffalo sauce & ranch
Shrimp, lettuce, pickle, mayo & rémoulade on Nola's Leidenheimer bread
1/2 lb burger
Drinks
Tailgate Orders
Tailgate Menu
Dozen
Dozen. On rolls with horseradish or honey mustard sauce
Dozen. On rolls with a horseradish sauce (minimum order 3 dzn)
Dozen
Dozen
Chicken salad, pimiento cheese, club
Topped with strawberry preserves
Dozen
Dozen
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
2 lbs. 16-20. Served with rémoulade or cocktail sauce
Tailgate Cold Dips and Spreads
Tailgate Heated Dips
Tailgate Toast Points
Tailgate Breakfast Items
Casseroles
Small Casseroles
Medium Casseroles
Large Casseroles
Wine
Glass Whites
Bottle Whites
Glass Reds
Bottle Reds
Glass Canyon Road
Bottle Canyon Road
Liquor
Bourbon
Scotch
Vodka
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
