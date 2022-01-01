Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco imageView gallery

Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco

1,500 Reviews

$

676 N St Clair St

Chicago, IL 60611

Order Again

Popular Items

Churros
Queso Blanco

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.75

Marinated Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple

Birria

Birria

$5.25

Braised Beef Short Rib, Adobo, Served with Braising Consome

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.25

Marinated Center-cut Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro

Masa-Crusted Avocado

Masa-Crusted Avocado

$4.50

Avocado Crema, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$5.25

Masa-crusted Atlantic Cod, Avocado Crema, Cabbage

Chicken Chimichurri

Chicken Chimichurri

$4.50

Char-grilled Harrison's Farm Chicken, Onion, Cilantro

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$5.50

Tiger Shrimp, Masa, Tajin, Spicy Mayo

Fresh Ground Beef Taco

Fresh Ground Beef Taco

$4.75

lettuce, tomato, crema, tillamook cheddar cheese

Two Taco Combo

$12.95

Choose any two tacos. Served with seasoned rice and beans

Salad/ Ceviche/ Toastada

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Avocado, Masa Cheese Crisps, Honey Chipotle Dressing

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$12.95

Green Mole, Tomatillo, Roasted Pepitas

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.95

Citrus Marinade, Cucumber, Tomato

Avocado Toast-ada

$7.95

Chips & Dips

Nachitos

Nachitos

$11.95

Queso Blanco, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Chips & Red Salsa

$2.95

Chips & Green Salsa

$2.95
Corn Fundito

Corn Fundito

$6.95

Chips & Corn Fundito

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$5.95

Chips & Queso Blanco

Roasted Pepita & Tomato

$5.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Crema, Chipotle Crema

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

Kid Quesadilla

$5.95

Wings

Crispy Fried, Toasted Sesame

Mole Chicken Wings

$11.95

Dessert

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat

$2.50

Churros

$5.95

cinnamon sugar, 5 pieces

Specials

Include Utensils

Catering

The Tallboy

$16.95

The Smallboy

$11.95

Taco Bar per person

$19.95

Box of Tacos

$119.00

Nachos Family Style

$35.00

Guacamole Family Style

$35.00

Guacamole Individually Packed

$5.00

Corn Fundito Family Style

$35.00

Corn Fundito Individually Packed

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad Family Style

$50.00

Mixed Green Salad Individually Packed

$8.95

Keep It Classy

$1.50

Keep It Hot

$25.00

Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$13.95

Espolon Reposado, Lime Agave

Paloma

$13.95

Gin Fizz

$11.95
Tallboy Margarita Kit

Tallboy Margarita Kit

$65.00

Our kit includes a 375ml bottle of Reposado, limes, two house-made mixes; Lime Agave and Hibiscus Lemonade, and a tin of lime-tajin salt. Mix and sip your margaritas anywhere - the kit also includes a cocktail jigger and collectable Cantaritos glassware.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Agua Fresca Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$4.25

Diet Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.25

Fanta

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

676 N St Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

