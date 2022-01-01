  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Tallers Tavern - 7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tallers Tavern 7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99

review star

No reviews yet

7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99

Richmond, TX 77407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Fried Basket

$10.00

Queso

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato Tots

$12.00

Nachos

$14.00

Charcuterie Cup

$12.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Chicken Wings (25)

$32.00

Chicken Wings (50)

$63.00

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Chicken Basket

$7.00

Fried Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Fried Basket

$10.00

Pizza Pretzel

$12.00

Garlic Parm Preztel

$12.00

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Borbon Glazed Sal

$16.50

STEAKS

Ribeye 14 oz

$22.00

Filet 6 oz

$20.00

Tomahawk Ribeye 30 oz

$40.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

BURGER & SANDWICHES

Taller Burger

$14.00

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grill Chicken Sandwiches

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

CHICKEN

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$11.00

Chicken Quesdilla

$13.00

SEAFOOD

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Catfish

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

DESSERTS

Churro

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cinn Sugar Preztel

$11.00

SIDES

Brussel Sprout

$3.50

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Sauteed Zucchini and Squash

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$3.50

Mac And Cheese

$4.50

KIDS MEALS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS (3)

$7.99

KIDS SLIDERS

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Power Aid

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$1.00

Red Bull

Original Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.00

Drunken Munky Tea

House Ritas

$5.00

Strawberry Rita

$5.50

Screw Driver

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.50

Jack And Coke

$5.00

House Mule

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

White Peach Sangria

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Shirts

Black Shirts

$20.00

Red Shirts

$20.00

Jersey

$35.00

Hats

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7035 W. Grand Pkwy S. Suite 99, Richmond, TX 77407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victor's Mexican Grille - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7035 W Grande Parkway Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Signature Bar and Lounge - 7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120 Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
orange starNo Reviews
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S RICHMOND, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Armani Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
6868 South Mason Road Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Taquitos - Richmond - 741 East Highway 90 Alternate
orange starNo Reviews
741 East Highway 90 Alternate Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
4808 Water View Town Center Dr Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston