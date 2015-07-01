American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Tallgrass Tap House
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tallgrass Tap House is an 11,000-square-foot brewpub located at 320 Poyntz Avenue in the historic, revitalized downtown district of Manhattan, Kansas. Blending a modern, comfortable aesthetic with rustic accents, the Tap House has ample indoor seating with additional outdoor seating available seasonally on the rooftop patio, overlooking downtown toward the Flint Hills. At the core of the Tap House is a 10-barrel brewhouse that produces a rotating lineup of craft brews featured on tap.
320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502
