American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Tallgrass Tap House

515 Reviews

$$

320 Poyntz Ave

Manhattan, KS 66502

Popular Items

TALLGRASS BURGER*
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

Appetizers

POUTINE

POUTINE

$16.00

Hand Cut Fries, Alma Cheese Curds, Gouda, Stout Gravy, Scallions

SOFT PRETZELS

SOFT PRETZELS

$11.00

Bavarian Pretzels, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard - Vegetarian

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

Twice Fried, Soy-Chile Glaze, Toasted Sesame, Scallions, Gochujang Ranch

BUFFALO FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

BUFFALO FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Twice Fried, Tap House Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dresssing, Celery Sticks

CRAB DIP

CRAB DIP

$13.00

Blue Crab, Mexican Chorizo, Roasted Poblanos, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Fried Flour Tortillas

BO SSAM LETTUCE WRAPS

BO SSAM LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Pork Shoulder, Romaine Hearts, Pickled Carrot, Radish, Rice, Cashew Scallion Sauce, Cucumber Kimchi, Ssamjang

JALAPENO POPPER CRAB RANGOONS

JALAPENO POPPER CRAB RANGOONS

$12.00

Fried Wontons, Crab Cream Cheese, Roasted Jalapeno, Bacon, Sweet and Sour Sauce

CHORIZO FLATBREAD

$12.00

Garlic Spread, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gouda, Bacon Bits, Mexican Chorizo, Fresh Jalapeños

HONEY BLUE BREAD

$11.00

Fresh Blueberries, Honey Whipped Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Parsley - Vegetarian

TAP HOUSE NACHOS

$13.00

Chorizo, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Sriracha Sour Cream, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips

Salads

APPLE-SPICE WALNUT SALAD

APPLE-SPICE WALNUT SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Gala Apple, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Vegetarian

CLASSIC WEDGE

CLASSIC WEDGE

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Almonds, Brioche Croutons, Parmesan, Bleu Cheese Dressing - Vegetarian minus Bacon

COWBOY COBB

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Spiced Black Beans, Red Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Crumble, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch Dressing - Vegetarian

TAP HOUSE SALAD

TAP HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Parmesan, Brioche Croutons - Vegetarian

Soup

PUB ALE BISQUE

PUB ALE BISQUE

Cheddar, American, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Crispy Shallots, Parsley

Burgers & Sandwiches

BAHN MI

BAHN MI

$13.00

Duroc Pork, Pickled Carrot, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Coriander, Chile Aioli, Hoagie Bun

CLASSIC DINER BURGER*

CLASSIC DINER BURGER*

$13.00

Griddled Double Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Bread and Butter Pickles, Dijonaise, Sesame Bun

TALLGRASS BURGER*

TALLGRASS BURGER*

$14.00

Black Angus Beef, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Arugula, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Potato Bun

BBQ CHEDDAR BURGER*

BBQ CHEDDAR BURGER*

$15.00

Black Angus Beef, Stout BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread and Butter Pickles, Potato Bun

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Jalapeno-Corn Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Remoulade, Sesame Bun

KONZA PRAIRIE VEGGIE BURGER

KONZA PRAIRIE VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

Wild Rice-Black Bean Avocado Walnut Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bread and Butter Pickles, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Potato Bun - Vegetarian

HOT ITALIA CAPRESE

$13.50

Capicola, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Roasted Garlic Spread, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Oil, Ciabatta Hoagie

SALMON SANDWICH

$17.00

Grilled Salmon, Sliced Cucumber, Tomato, Lemon Herb Goat Cheese, Micro Radish, Pea Shoots, Potato Bun

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Salad, Creamy Dressing, Sliced Almonds, Gala Apple, Celery, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Butter, Hoagie Bun, Scallions.

Entrees

KC STRIP

KC STRIP

$29.00

12 oz KC Strip Served with Hand Cut Fries and Kalbi Compound Butter.

RIBEYE

$35.00

12 oz Ribeye Served with Served with Hand Cut Fries and Kalbi Compound Butter.

TAP MAC

TAP MAC

$16.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Three Cheese Sauce, Arugula, Plum Tomato, Bacon, Parmesan Breadcrumbs - Vegetarian (Minus Bacon)

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

Ale Beer Batter, Fresh Cod, Fries, Jalapeno-Corn Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

MEAT LOAF

MEAT LOAF

$18.00

Ground Beef and Pork Blend, Bacon, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Balsamic Brussel Sprouts, Stout Gravy, Fried Onions

GRAIN BOWL

GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

Herbed Couscous, Spiced Fried Chickpeas, Avocado, Radish, Pickled Carrots, Sunflower Shoots, Roasted Beets, Herbed Tahini Dressing - Vegetarian

STIR FRY

$17.00

Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Carrots, Broccolini, Edamame. Poblano, Onion, Portobello Mushroom, Gochu- Soy Glaze, Chili Oil, Toasted Sesame Seeds.

PESTO SALMON

$30.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Walnut Arugula Pesto, Chopped Asparagus Salad, Herbed Couscous, Micro Fennel, Charred Lemon, Fried Leeks

TRIPLE DOG

$23.00

• Pork Bratwurst, House Beer Mustard, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pretzel Bun • Andouille Sausage, Poblano Pepper, Yellow Onion, Creole Shrimp Salad, Parsley, White Bun • Bacon Wrapped Beef Dog, Pico De Gallo, Siracha Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Poppyseed Bun

PORK TENDERLOIN STEAK

$22.00

Fried Red Potatoes Tossed In Herb Oil, Citrus-Mustard Pork Tenderloin Steak, Green Apple Chutney, Toasted Almonds, Piccalilli Mico Greens

Kid's Menu

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.50

Desserts

CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE

CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE

$7.00

Stout Beer, Dark Chocolate Skillet Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Rubble

CHURROS

$8.50

Deep Fried Churros, Cinnamon and Sugar, Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce.

Sides

SIDE APPLES

$2.00

Sliced Gala Apple

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.00

Caramelized Balsamic Brussel Sprouts

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.00

Jalapeno-Corn Slaw

SIDE COUSCOUS

$3.00

Herbed Couscous

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

Parmesan House Fries

SIDE MAC

$5.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Three Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumbs

SIDE MASH POTATO

$4.00Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

SIDE RICE

$2.00

White Rice

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$5.00

Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with Salt and Pepper

Crowler

***BEER CANNOT BE PURCHASED FOR DELIVERY*** A Crowler is a 32oz can that can be filled with draft beer and seamed right at the source. Not only is this can the most innovational way to package draft beer to go but it's also the most sustainable & cost effective solution for selling or purchasing draft beer to-go.

CR 2 PACK BEAUREGARD

$16.00

CR 2 PACK RAGNAROK

$16.00

CR 3 PACK BEAUREGARD

$21.00

CR 3 PACK CROWLER

$30.00

CR 3 PACK RAGNAROK

$21.00

CR 6 PACK CROWLER

$50.00

CR BEAUREGARD

$9.00

American Pale Ale (5.5%) IBU 29 Who knows what now lurks in the depths of Wildcat Creek? This sneak-attack Pale Ale is coming at you with a medium-bodied, balanced, and fruity profile that keeps it super-drinkable with a lingering bite. Chomp chomp, look out for Beauregard!

CR PLACEHOLDER

$10.00

American Wheat Ale (5.9%) IBU 14 *Insert description of (Placeholder’s) gentle bitterness and traditional smooth wheat taste. Describe the refreshing nature of (Placeholder’s) light sweetness and how it fulfills the classic American style*

CR RAGNAROK

$9.00

German Lager (6.2%) IBU 15 Our liquid ode to the end of the world, boasts a clean and malty flavor with an elegant light body. When Ragnarök draws nigh, hoist this brew from your front-row seat to the apocalypse!

CR SECOND BREAKFAST

$10.00

Belgian Pale Ale (5.3%) IBU 25 This simple brew is fit to fill the space between (and during) your meals! An amber and brilliantly clear body is supported by a healthy hop profile sure to cleanse the palate before Elevenses!

CR PUDDLE JUMPER

$10.00

Pale English Mild (4.1%) IBU 15 As Autumn looms and the evening air becomes brisk, this sessionable offering is the perfect companion to a night out with friends and family. Classic notes of English base malt and a gentle hoppy finish provides a slightly sweet yet refreshing pint!

CR ABBEY ROAD

$10.00

English Porter (5.4%) IBU 25 A smooth symphony of chocolate, roasted malt, and light coffee are a surefire way to celebrate autumnal change! Raise a pint to one of the greatest albums of all time and the often beautiful (yet occasionally strange) lyrics found within.

CR LITTLE STITIOUS

$10.00

West Coast-style Pale Ale (5.3%) IBU 39 We are not Superstitious, just a little stitious! Enjoy this wonderful West Coast-style Pale Ale that highlights hops that include both citrus and pine characters followed by a pleasant subtle malt.

CR MISTRESS OF THE DARK

$16.00

Imperial Stout (11.3 %) IBU 63 Created with the classic 1988 comedy horror film "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" in mind; this decidedly luxurious brew is sure to keep you warm during cold winter nights. A pitch-black offering bursting with treacle, coffee, and dark chocolate sweetness, it may just be the perfect glass to raise to one of the most interesting people born in the Little Apple!

CR TWISTED KELLNER

$13.00

American Wheat Ale with Blackberry & Lemon (6.1 %) IBU 14 Designed and brewed in partnership with the fine folks at Merck Animal Health! A confident addition of both lemon zest and blackberry puree combine to provide a fruity and citrus-forward take on a traditional American Wheat Ale.

CR PIPE DREAM

$11.00

Schwarzbier (5.3%) IBU 18 Grab a pint and let your mind run wild with possibilities! A smooth, dark, and easy-drinking brew which pairs well with cold weather and thoughts of warmer days to come.

CR PRODIGAL SUN

$12.00

Sour Lime Ale (7.8%) IBU 0 Nothing tugs at the heartstrings quite like a Kansas sunrise, bringing both beauty and warmth after a long night! This tart offering is bursting with key lime, orange, and other citrus notes. ***CONTAINS LACTOSE***

Von Doom Barrel Age (Copy)

$22.00

Von Doom Barrel Age

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tallgrass Tap House is an 11,000-square-foot brewpub located at 320 Poyntz Avenue in the historic, revitalized downtown district of Manhattan, Kansas. Blending a modern, comfortable aesthetic with rustic accents, the Tap House has ample indoor seating with additional outdoor seating available seasonally on the rooftop patio, overlooking downtown toward the Flint Hills. At the core of the Tap House is a 10-barrel brewhouse that produces a rotating lineup of craft brews featured on tap.

Location

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Tallgrass Tap House image

Map
