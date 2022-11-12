Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tallula's

6,862 Reviews

$$

118 Entrada Dr

Santa Monica, CA 90402

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Tallula’s is a coastal Mexican restaurant from Rustic Canyon Family partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan. Our menu is seasonally driven with sustainability in the forefront, always.

118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica, CA 90402

