Russell's Tally Ho

1855 STATE ROAD 83

HARTFORD, WI 53027

Fried Dubliner Burger
Build Your Own Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand battered chicken strips cooked to a golden brown and served with your choice of sauce.

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

10 Jumbo Wings seasoned and baked , then finished in the deep fryer till they're a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Irish Nachos

$12.49

Pub Fries seasoned topped with our homemade jalapeno cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo and corned beef.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand wrapped mozzarella blocks in a wonton wrapper. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or ranch..

Reuben Rolls

$12.99

Mash potatoes, pepper jack cheese and corned beef hand wrapped in a wonton wrapper.. Served with our homemade Guinness 1000 Island sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fresh hand battered Wisconsin Cheese curds deep fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Street Tacos

$14.99

3 flour tacos, stuffed with shrimp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and topped with our homemade lemon aioli sauce.

CHIPS & DIP

$5.99

HOMEMADE CHIPS SERVED WITH OUR GUINNESS CHEESE SAUCE

Fruit Tray

$85.00

Pretzel\Cheese

$95.00

Brooklyn's Pizza Kitchen

Thin crust pizza topped with our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, add your choice of toppings.

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+

Irish Rueben Pizza

$13.99+

Rueben sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, kraut, corned beef & drizzled with Guinness Cheese Sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Sandwiches & Burgers

The Duke

$12.99

A tasty company classic sandwich. Chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with your choice of side..

Reuben

$13.99

Signature corned beef slow cook in beer for 12 hours till very tender. Tossed in sauerkraut and our homemade Guinness 1000 Island sauce. Served on marble rye bread with your choice of side....

Rachel

$13.99

Sliced turkey cooked and tossed with sauerkraut topped with our homemade Guinness 1000 Island sauce and served on Marble Rye bread with your choice of side.

Prime Rib Wrap

$13.99

Shaved prime rib cooked in au jus tossed with mushrooms and onion melted swiss cheese, horsey sauce , lettuce and wrapped in a flour tortilla... served with your choice of side

AJ O'Brady's Club Wrap

$11.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey, muenster cheese, mayo, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of side.

Classic Burger

$8.99

1/2 Lbs Burger build your own masterpiece by adding all your favorites... Served with your choice of side

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lbs burger cooked to your liking topped with two slabs of cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce and fried onion straws. Served with your choice of side.

Fighting Irish Man

$11.99

A company classic for the spicy burger lover. 1/2 lbs burger topped with 2 pepper jack cheese, hot sauce and Jalapeno's served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Fried Dubliner Burger

$11.99

1/2 Lbs burger cooked to your liking topped with 2 slabs of cheddar, bacon and a fried egg served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Jameson Burger

$12.99

Belfast Steam Engine

$12.99

Nashville style breaded chicken deep fried and topped with Nashville Hot Sauce, lettuce and diced tomato. Served with your choice of side..

Entree's

Blackened Salmon

$24.99

St. Louis Ribs

$25.99+

Drunkin Chicken Breast

$17.99

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Shepherds Potato

$13.99

Pastas

Galway Pasta

$15.99

Our homemade bourbon sauce tossed with sauteed onions, mushrooms and corned beef mixed with cavatapi noodles.. served in a warm bread bowl..

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Cavatapi noodles tossed in jalapeno cheese sauce with chopped bacon topped with panko bread crumbs and buffalo chicken served in a warm bread bowl

Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders (3pc)

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Breast

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

KIDS HAM CHEESE OMELET

$4.99

KIDS CHOC CHIP PANCAKE

$4.99

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

KIDS EGG

$4.99

Kids Fish Fry

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Sides

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Pub Fry

$3.00

SIde Caesar Salad

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Side French

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Balsamic Ving

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side Korean BBQ

$0.50

add Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesean

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$0.50

Side Applesauce

$0.50

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Mayonnaise

$0.50

1 Shrimp

$2.50

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

add salmon

$5.00

add Burger Patty

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

add Bacon

$1.00

add corned beef

$4.00

add Chicken Breast

$5.00

Dessert

$8.00

Basket Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Potato Pancakes

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Russell's Tally Ho Salad

$12.99

French Onion Cup

$3.99

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Clam Chowder

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

DAILY SPECIAL

Rueben Burger

$11.99

Prime Rib & Eggs

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located among the hills of Kettle Moraine State Park, just minutes from historic Holy Hill Basilica just over a mile from Erin Hills golf course. Tally Ho offers an inviting menu and full bar. Guests can dine downstairs by the fireplace, dine at our pub tables, or eat at the bar and watch your favorite sports team on one of our 7 TV's. Book an event in our beautiful upper party area, or weather permitting enjoy a pint on our outside patio. When the weather is warmer, guests can take advantage of our volleyball courts, horse shoe pitches, bag boards, and fire pit.

Location

1855 STATE ROAD 83, HARTFORD, WI 53027

Directions

