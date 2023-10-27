Restaurant info

Talnua Distillery brings to Arvada, CO an American expression of an old world style of whiskey making featuring a traditional triple distillation. Our locally distilled Irish-style whiskeys and gins are available to drink and purchase at our bar and distillery on 56th Ave. If you’re over 21, bring your pets along to our outdoor patio and share a dram or a cocktail with us while experiencing a little of the Gaelic tradition. See with your own eyes - and with a wee taste - how this historical whiskey style is making it's triumphant return here on the Front Range of the Colorado Highlands. Online ordering is also available for pickup so you can bring some whiskey back home from Talnua Distillery. Happy Hour weekdays from 3-5pm!"

