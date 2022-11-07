Restaurant header imageView gallery

Talula's Pizza

No reviews yet

550 Cookman Ave Store #108

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Desserts

Salted Caramel Apple Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

Salted Caramel Apple Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

$40.00

flaky, made-from-scratch, all-butter crust, spiced apples, homemade salted caramel (9 inches)

Apple Pear Cranberry Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

Apple Pear Cranberry Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

$40.00

flaky bottom crust, ginger orange-scented apple pear cranberry filling, oatmeal brown sugar crumble, 9-inches

PSL Tiramisu Cake 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

PSL Tiramisu Cake 9" (Pre-Orders Only)

$65.00

pumpkin spice latte-soaked sponge cake, candied pumpkin mascarpone frosting, ladyfingers, cocoa powder (9 inches)

Provisions

2lb Country Loaf (Pre-Orders Only)

2lb Country Loaf (Pre-Orders Only)

$8.00

Now taking orders for Talula's Sourdough Country loaves for your Thanksgiving table!

Thanksgiving Sourdough Stuffing Mix (Pre-Orders Only)

Thanksgiving Sourdough Stuffing Mix (Pre-Orders Only)

$7.00

Great stuffing starts with great bread! 1lb of our housemade sourdough croutons.

Ready-to-Bake Biscuits (Pre-Orders Only)

Ready-to-Bake Biscuits (Pre-Orders Only)

$25.00

nine big flaky buttermilk biscuits, ready to pop in the oven

Compound Butter 1/2 pint (Pre-Orders Only)

$8.00

salted honey & rosemary

House-made Apple Butter 1/2 pint (Pre-Order Only)

$9.00

House-made Cranberry Jam 1/2 pint (Pre-Orders Only)

$8.00

Drinks

Cranberry Gin & Jam (4 servings) (Pre-Orders Only)

Cranberry Gin & Jam (4 servings) (Pre-Orders Only)

$40.00

gin, lemongrass syrup, lime, cranberry jam Just pour over ice in a rocks glass!

Poison Apple Spritz (8 servings) (Pre-Orders Only)

$55.00

Appleton 8 yr rum, Laird's 100% apple brandy, house-made apple butter, Strega, lemon. Comes with 4-pack of Frico Prosecco to top it off!

Pick-up Time

Tuesday 11/22

Please select if you want to pick up your pre-order items on Tuesday 11/22 Available from 12 pm - 9 pm

Wednesday 11/23

Please select if you want to pick up your pre-order items on Wednesday 11/23 Available from 12 pm - 9 pm

Cocktails

Gin & Jam (4 servings)

Gin & Jam (4 servings)

$40.00

gin, lemongrass simple syrup, lime juice, and seasonal jam

Wines

Milú (Tempranillo) Bottle

Milú (Tempranillo) Bottle

$36.00

Quinta Milú, Ribera del Duero, Burgos, Spain, 2020 - A new take on an old style, winemaker Germán R. Blanco is using spontaneous, wild fermentation and old oak to bring a fresh perspective to Tempranillo. Made from vines aged fifty years or more, this expressive wine brings notes of tangy dark fruits and a bright acidity. Quinta Milu is a “vino de pueblo”, which they translate to “a wine for every day and for everyone.”

Les Hérétiques (Carignan & Grenache) Bottle

Les Hérétiques (Carignan & Grenache) Bottle

$32.00

Château d'Oupia, Hérault, France, 2019 - Rich blend of 80% Carignan & 20% Grenache. Dark and ruby-colored, this wine is wonderfully clean and pure, with an exuberant personality and gobs of rich, peppery, red and black fruit.

Fiasco! Chianti (Sangiovese) 1L Bottle

Fiasco! Chianti (Sangiovese) 1L Bottle

$39.00

Monte Bernardi, Chianti DOCG, Tuscany, Italy, 2019 - Certified DOCG and produced from 100% organic Sangiovese. Deep ruby in color, this medium bodied Chianti has aromas of red berry fruits, floral notes and rich spices. Fresh and juicy on the palate with a savory, mineral finish.

Dirty & Rowdy (Mourvèdre) Bottle

Dirty & Rowdy (Mourvèdre) Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

Enz Vineyard, Lime Kiln Valley, Ca, 2017- The Dirty (Hardy and Kate) and Rowdy (Matt and Amy) families got together in 2010 for a simple purpose; to make honest wines that we want to drink. There's a long story about Dirty and Rowdy involving blogs, videos, dream jobs, Atlanta, late nights spent cooking spicy fried chicken in an old cast iron skillet, and a sincere love of real wine and real food. This wine is rich, and intense with licorice, orange peel, raspberry, spices and a solid tannic backbone.

Nebioso Bottle

$65.00
Drink Me Nat Cool (Vinho Verde) Bottle

Drink Me Nat Cool (Vinho Verde) Bottle

$48.00

Niepoort, Minho, Portugal, 2020-Dirk Nieport runs his family's 175 year old Port winery while also making white wines from all over Portugal and Spain. Nat Cool is his way of showcasing local wines in an approachable way. This Vinho Verde is a local white from the Minho Valley in Northern Portugal- unfined, unfiltered, slightly hazy and fizzy, but ultimately gulpable and delicious!

Roussanne Bottle

Roussanne Bottle

$28.00

Les Chemins de Bassac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France- Bruno and Thama, a former architect duo from Brazil, took the helm of the estate in 2016, fueled by the need to live a healthier life outside the hustle and bustle of Sao Paolo. The Domaine was established in the late nineteenth century as the main winemaking operation of the village, and it's been organic for more than 30 years. generous honeysuckle and cantaloupe aromas, pleasantly round with good acidity.

Sandy Bend Where's Linus? (Sauvignon Blanc) Bottle

Sandy Bend Where's Linus? (Sauvignon Blanc) Bottle

$30.00

Sandy Bend, Lake County, California, 2019 - Round & bright, with high acidity and mouthwatering yellow grapefruit citrus notes.

Good Company Bianco (White Blend) Bottle

Good Company Bianco (White Blend) Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Good Company, Marche, Italy, 2019 - Talula's delicious house white blend of Trebbiano, Pecorino, and Passerina grapes. Ripe, creamy stone fruit with a spritz of key lime followed by a salty mineral driven finish.

La Patience Rose

$32.00
Rosé Rurale Pét Nat Bottle

Rosé Rurale Pét Nat Bottle

$45.00

Christoph Hoch, Hollenburg, Austria, 2018- Hoch is the 12th generation(since 1640) to make wine in his hometown of Austria. The fun challenge in making this wine is getting a perfect balance of the tannins from the skin contact on the Saint Laurent and Muskat Ottonel grapes. Bright and juicy, with ripe strawberry notes, a touch of blood orange, and a saline finish.

Puro! (Lambrusco Dell'Emilia) Bottle

Puro! (Lambrusco Dell'Emilia) Bottle

$36.00

Vitivinicola Fangareggi, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Vitivinicola Fangareggi was officially founded in 2005 by Giuseppe Fangareggi, but the tradition of growing Lambrusco grapes has been in the Fangareggi family since the 1800s. Today, Giuseppe’s son, Matteo, runs the farm with his family in the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Modena. Dry with vibrant bubbles and notes of cherry, raspberry and oregano make for a super crushable Lambrusco!

Mongarda Colli Trevigiani Prosecco col Fondo (Glera) Bottle

Mongarda Colli Trevigiani Prosecco col Fondo (Glera) Bottle

$32.00

Mongarda, Veneto, Italy, 2018 - Aromatic, with notes of tart citrus, ripe peaches, and soaring acidity.

Beers, Ciders, & Cans

Tonewood Freshies

$7.00

KCBC Ride The Liger

$8.00Out of stock

Carton This Town

$7.00

Zero Gravity Rescue Club

$7.00

Rescue Club Non Alcoholic Pilsner

$7.00

Frico Frizzante Prosecco Can

$5.00

Pipeworks Presh

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Boylan Fountain Cane Cola

Boylan Fountain Cane Cola

$2.50

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.

Boylan Fountain Diet Cola

Boylan Fountain Diet Cola

$2.50

A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.

Boylan Fountain Ginger Ale

Boylan Fountain Ginger Ale

$2.50

A classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.

Boylan Fountain Root Beer

Boylan Fountain Root Beer

$2.50

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Boylan Fountain Lemon-Lime

Boylan Fountain Lemon-Lime

$2.50

A crisp and refreshing citrus soda made with all natural cane sugar.

Boylan Fountain Lemonade

Boylan Fountain Lemonade

$2.50

Try Boylan’s delicious take on a summer favorite.

Daily Shrub

$5.00

Our signature house-made zingy, fruity non-alcoholic beverage. Starts with a syrup that’s a combination of raw vinegar, peak-season fruit, and organic cane sugar. Topped with sparkling water to make the most refreshing thing you can drink!

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Irving Farm House Blend

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Irving Farm Cold Brew

Espresso

$2.50

Irving Farm Black Strap Double Ristretto Shot

Americano

$3.00

Double Ristretto Shot + hot water

Cappucino

$4.00

Double Ristretto Shot + steamed milk of choice

Hot Tea

$3.00

Art of Tea, Loose Leaf Organic Tea

Hot Mulled Cider

$7.00

red jacket orchards, mulling spices, orange peel.

Talula's At Home!

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$6.00

Make Talula's Pizza at home! Makes one 12 inch pizza per ball of dough.

Pickled Eggs (Half Dozen)

Pickled Eggs (Half Dozen)

$15.00Out of stock
Pickle Mix (Pint)

Pickle Mix (Pint)

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Jam (Half Pint)

$9.00Out of stock

Mozz Curd Butter (Half Pint)

$5.00Out of stock

Hats, Totes & More

Talula's Bandana

Talula's Bandana

$15.00+
Talula's Canvas Tote Bag

Talula's Canvas Tote Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Acrylic Beanie

$20.00

Merino Wool/Acrylic Beanie

$20.00

Adult Sizes

This Pizza Kills Fascists T-Shirt

This Pizza Kills Fascists T-Shirt

$20.00+
Pizza Commune T-Shirt

Pizza Commune T-Shirt

$20.00+
Talula's Block Party T-Shirt

Talula's Block Party T-Shirt

$10.00+Out of stock
Talulas Map T-Shirt

Talulas Map T-Shirt

$20.00+
Pizza Party T-Shirt

Pizza Party T-Shirt

$20.00+
This Pizza Kills Fascists Hoodie

This Pizza Kills Fascists Hoodie

$40.00+

The Great Feast

$20.00+

Kid Sizes

Talula's Block Party Kid's Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Talula's Block Party Kid's Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$20.00+Out of stock
Talula's Block Party Organic Cotton Onesie

Talula's Block Party Organic Cotton Onesie

$20.00+Out of stock

Ukraine Benefit T-Shirt

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.
EXTRA SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt

EXTRA SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.

SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt
$20.00

SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt

$20.00

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.

MEDIUM - PKF Ukraine Shirt

MEDIUM - PKF Ukraine Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.

LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt

LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.

EXTRA LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt

EXTRA LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Directions

