Talula's Pizza

Ukraine Benefit T-Shirt

Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.