Talula's Pizza
No reviews yet
550 Cookman Ave Store #108
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Desserts
Salted Caramel Apple Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)
flaky, made-from-scratch, all-butter crust, spiced apples, homemade salted caramel (9 inches)
Apple Pear Cranberry Pie 9" (Pre-Orders Only)
flaky bottom crust, ginger orange-scented apple pear cranberry filling, oatmeal brown sugar crumble, 9-inches
PSL Tiramisu Cake 9" (Pre-Orders Only)
pumpkin spice latte-soaked sponge cake, candied pumpkin mascarpone frosting, ladyfingers, cocoa powder (9 inches)
Provisions
2lb Country Loaf (Pre-Orders Only)
Now taking orders for Talula's Sourdough Country loaves for your Thanksgiving table!
Thanksgiving Sourdough Stuffing Mix (Pre-Orders Only)
Great stuffing starts with great bread! 1lb of our housemade sourdough croutons.
Ready-to-Bake Biscuits (Pre-Orders Only)
nine big flaky buttermilk biscuits, ready to pop in the oven
Compound Butter 1/2 pint (Pre-Orders Only)
salted honey & rosemary
House-made Apple Butter 1/2 pint (Pre-Order Only)
House-made Cranberry Jam 1/2 pint (Pre-Orders Only)
Drinks
Cranberry Gin & Jam (4 servings) (Pre-Orders Only)
gin, lemongrass syrup, lime, cranberry jam Just pour over ice in a rocks glass!
Poison Apple Spritz (8 servings) (Pre-Orders Only)
Appleton 8 yr rum, Laird's 100% apple brandy, house-made apple butter, Strega, lemon. Comes with 4-pack of Frico Prosecco to top it off!
Wines
Milú (Tempranillo) Bottle
Quinta Milú, Ribera del Duero, Burgos, Spain, 2020 - A new take on an old style, winemaker Germán R. Blanco is using spontaneous, wild fermentation and old oak to bring a fresh perspective to Tempranillo. Made from vines aged fifty years or more, this expressive wine brings notes of tangy dark fruits and a bright acidity. Quinta Milu is a “vino de pueblo”, which they translate to “a wine for every day and for everyone.”
Les Hérétiques (Carignan & Grenache) Bottle
Château d'Oupia, Hérault, France, 2019 - Rich blend of 80% Carignan & 20% Grenache. Dark and ruby-colored, this wine is wonderfully clean and pure, with an exuberant personality and gobs of rich, peppery, red and black fruit.
Fiasco! Chianti (Sangiovese) 1L Bottle
Monte Bernardi, Chianti DOCG, Tuscany, Italy, 2019 - Certified DOCG and produced from 100% organic Sangiovese. Deep ruby in color, this medium bodied Chianti has aromas of red berry fruits, floral notes and rich spices. Fresh and juicy on the palate with a savory, mineral finish.
Dirty & Rowdy (Mourvèdre) Bottle
Enz Vineyard, Lime Kiln Valley, Ca, 2017- The Dirty (Hardy and Kate) and Rowdy (Matt and Amy) families got together in 2010 for a simple purpose; to make honest wines that we want to drink. There's a long story about Dirty and Rowdy involving blogs, videos, dream jobs, Atlanta, late nights spent cooking spicy fried chicken in an old cast iron skillet, and a sincere love of real wine and real food. This wine is rich, and intense with licorice, orange peel, raspberry, spices and a solid tannic backbone.
Nebioso Bottle
Drink Me Nat Cool (Vinho Verde) Bottle
Niepoort, Minho, Portugal, 2020-Dirk Nieport runs his family's 175 year old Port winery while also making white wines from all over Portugal and Spain. Nat Cool is his way of showcasing local wines in an approachable way. This Vinho Verde is a local white from the Minho Valley in Northern Portugal- unfined, unfiltered, slightly hazy and fizzy, but ultimately gulpable and delicious!
Roussanne Bottle
Les Chemins de Bassac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France- Bruno and Thama, a former architect duo from Brazil, took the helm of the estate in 2016, fueled by the need to live a healthier life outside the hustle and bustle of Sao Paolo. The Domaine was established in the late nineteenth century as the main winemaking operation of the village, and it's been organic for more than 30 years. generous honeysuckle and cantaloupe aromas, pleasantly round with good acidity.
Sandy Bend Where's Linus? (Sauvignon Blanc) Bottle
Sandy Bend, Lake County, California, 2019 - Round & bright, with high acidity and mouthwatering yellow grapefruit citrus notes.
Good Company Bianco (White Blend) Bottle
Good Company, Marche, Italy, 2019 - Talula's delicious house white blend of Trebbiano, Pecorino, and Passerina grapes. Ripe, creamy stone fruit with a spritz of key lime followed by a salty mineral driven finish.
La Patience Rose
Rosé Rurale Pét Nat Bottle
Christoph Hoch, Hollenburg, Austria, 2018- Hoch is the 12th generation(since 1640) to make wine in his hometown of Austria. The fun challenge in making this wine is getting a perfect balance of the tannins from the skin contact on the Saint Laurent and Muskat Ottonel grapes. Bright and juicy, with ripe strawberry notes, a touch of blood orange, and a saline finish.
Puro! (Lambrusco Dell'Emilia) Bottle
Vitivinicola Fangareggi, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Vitivinicola Fangareggi was officially founded in 2005 by Giuseppe Fangareggi, but the tradition of growing Lambrusco grapes has been in the Fangareggi family since the 1800s. Today, Giuseppe’s son, Matteo, runs the farm with his family in the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Modena. Dry with vibrant bubbles and notes of cherry, raspberry and oregano make for a super crushable Lambrusco!
Mongarda Colli Trevigiani Prosecco col Fondo (Glera) Bottle
Mongarda, Veneto, Italy, 2018 - Aromatic, with notes of tart citrus, ripe peaches, and soaring acidity.
Beers, Ciders, & Cans
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Boylan Fountain Cane Cola
A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.
Boylan Fountain Diet Cola
A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.
Boylan Fountain Ginger Ale
A classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.
Boylan Fountain Root Beer
A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.
Boylan Fountain Lemon-Lime
A crisp and refreshing citrus soda made with all natural cane sugar.
Boylan Fountain Lemonade
Try Boylan’s delicious take on a summer favorite.
Daily Shrub
Our signature house-made zingy, fruity non-alcoholic beverage. Starts with a syrup that’s a combination of raw vinegar, peak-season fruit, and organic cane sugar. Topped with sparkling water to make the most refreshing thing you can drink!
Drip Coffee
Irving Farm House Blend
Iced Coffee
Irving Farm Cold Brew
Espresso
Irving Farm Black Strap Double Ristretto Shot
Americano
Double Ristretto Shot + hot water
Cappucino
Double Ristretto Shot + steamed milk of choice
Hot Tea
Art of Tea, Loose Leaf Organic Tea
Hot Mulled Cider
red jacket orchards, mulling spices, orange peel.
Hats, Totes & More
Adult Sizes
Kid Sizes
Ukraine Benefit T-Shirt
EXTRA SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt
Pizza Kills Fascists Tshirt: Ukraine Edition. This is our OG Pizza Kills Fascists design by our former chef, Mike Murphy, just printed in blue and yellow Ukrainian flag colors. 100% of sales from this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Thank you to Dogwig for covering the printing costs. We are happy to cover the cost of the actual shirts so that every dollar can go to the amazing efforts of World Central Kitchen. Please visit wck.org to donate directly and to learn more about all they do to feed hungry people all around the world.
SMALL - PKF Ukraine Shirt
MEDIUM - PKF Ukraine Shirt
LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt
EXTRA LARGE - PKF Ukraine Shirt
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park, NJ 07712