Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Talula's Table Historic Kennett Square

233 Reviews

$$

102 W State St

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Petite Cheese Trio
Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust
Four Peanut Butter Powerballs

Breakfast & Fresh Baked Pastries

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Lemon Ginger Scone

Lemon Ginger Scone

$3.50

Healthy Start Scone

$3.50

A fraction of the sugar, whole wheat flour, and filled with dried fruit & nuts!

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50

with cinnamon icing

Cranberry Pear Vanilla Scone

$3.50

Mixed Berry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

FROZEN Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Scone

$4.50
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Multigrain Croissant

$4.00

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Puff Pastry

$5.00
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing

$4.00Out of stock
Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Kale, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice

Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola

Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola

$6.00

Mango Chia Parfait

$8.00

Chia Seeds, Mango Coulis, Coconut, Coconut Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla *Vegan*

House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts

House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts

$8.00

Oats, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Spices

Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake (Gluten Free!)

Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake (Gluten Free!)

$4.50

Gluten Free!

Loaded Tater Tot Bowl

$7.50

Crispy Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun

$7.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sausage, Jammy Egg, Cheesy Aioli & Arugula on a Soft House-Baked Bun

Vegetarian Egg Frittata

Vegetarian Egg Frittata

$6.50Out of stock

Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Spinach. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*

Bacon & Cheddar Egg Frittata

$6.50Out of stock

Bacon, Cheddar & Caramelized Onion. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Gluten Free*

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Fully cooked, ready to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Black Beans, Pepper Jack

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Pepper Jack

Sweets & Treats

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Two Ginger Molasses Cookies

$4.00

Two Scottish Shortbread Cookies

$6.00
Pumpkin Roll (Gluten Free!)

Pumpkin Roll (Gluten Free!)

$7.00

Cream Cheese Icing & Pecans *Gluten Free!*

Jumbo Blondie

$4.00

Walnut, White & Dark Chocolate Chip Studded Bar

New York Style Coffee Cake Slice

$4.00

French Apple Cake

$16.00

(whole cake)

Slice of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake

Slice of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Loaf of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake

Loaf of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake

$14.00Out of stock

2 Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Bars

$8.00

Shortbread Crust with Rich Chocolate Caramel Ganache and a Flaky Sea Salt Topping

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart

$7.00
4 Chocolate Glazed Creampuffs

4 Chocolate Glazed Creampuffs

$8.00Out of stock
Vanilla Rice Pudding

Vanilla Rice Pudding

$6.00

Rice, Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla, Milk, Cornstarch, Coconut Milk & Cream *Contains Eggs & Dairy* Gluten Free!

Four Peanut Butter Powerballs

Four Peanut Butter Powerballs

$12.00

Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries, Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds

Six French Macarons (Gluten Free!)

Six French Macarons (Gluten Free!)

$15.00

Gluten Free! 2 Caramel Apple, 2 Pumpkin Spice, 2 Vanilla. Contains Nuts.

Talula's Cupcake Trio

$20.00Out of stock

2 Vanilla Cupcakes & Vanilla Buttercream, 2 Chocolate Cupcakes & Vanilla Buttercream, 2 Red Velvet Cupcakes & Cream Cheese Frosting

House Baked Breads

Country Baguette

Country Baguette

$5.00
Mini Cheese Baguette

Mini Cheese Baguette

$4.00Out of stock
Mini Ham & Cheese Baguette

Mini Ham & Cheese Baguette

$4.00Out of stock
Talula's Focaccia

Talula's Focaccia

$4.00

Fresh baked daily with seasonal toppings

Mini Pepperoni Pizza Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade Soup

All Soups Are Sold in Pint Size (16oz).
Kennett Square Mushroom Soup

Kennett Square Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container. Kennett Square Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cream, Parmesan, Flour, Butter, Brandy ~Vegetarian~

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to serve. Tomato, Cream, Butter, Herbs & Spices Vegetarian & Gluten Free

Country Chicken Noodle Soup

Country Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Lancaster Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Celery, Baby Spinach, Noodles, Herbs & Spices

Curry Spinach Lentil Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Stewed Tomato, Coconut Milk, Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Bell Pepper, Herbs & Spices *Vegan & Gluten Free*

Carrot Ginger Soup

Carrot Ginger Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Carrots, Ginger, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Spices, Coconut Milk, Lemongrass *Vegan & Gluten Free*

Salads

Beet & Pistachio Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Beets, Mandarin Orange, Pepitas, Pistachio, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Hummus, Feta, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette Vegetarian and Gluten Free

Vegan Miso Soba Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumber, Radish, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno & Miso Vinaigrette (Ginger, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Lime, Oil).

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Vegetarian Southwest Salad

Vegetarian Southwest Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Kale, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Turkey Harvest Salad

Turkey Harvest Salad

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette *Gluten Free*

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Apple, Tomato, House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.00

Sandwiches

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Greens, Basil Pesto, House Bread Vegetarian

Italian Salami Sandwich

Italian Salami Sandwich

$9.00

Salami, Tomato, Mozzarella, Onion, Basil Pesto, Mayo, House Bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap

Healthy Turkey Wrap

Healthy Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Carrot Apple Cabbage Slaw, Provolone, Mayo, Dijon, Whole Wheat Wrap

Turkey BLT Sandwich

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, Cheddar, Mayo, House Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Celery, Mayo, House Bread

Spicy Chicken & Ranch on Ciabatta

Spicy Chicken & Ranch on Ciabatta

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Ciabatta Baguette

Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich

Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich

$8.00

On a house-made baguette

Ham & Brie on a House-Made Baguette

Ham & Brie on a House-Made Baguette

$9.00
California Wrap

California Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch Mayo,

Mezze Wrap with Feta

$10.00

Feta, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke, Garlic and Wrap

Vegan Mezze Wrap

$10.00

Chickpea & Roasted Pepper Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke, Garlic, and Wrap

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.00

Entrees & Sides

Maple Cider Glazed Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Seared Maple & Cider Glazed Salmon, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Farro & Sweet Potato Salad Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Perfect Pot Roast

Perfect Pot Roast

$18.00

Beef, Potato, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Stock, Red Wine, Corn Starch, Herbs & Spices *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Talula's Sausage & Peppers

Talula's Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt & Parsley Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Vegan Miso Soba Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumber, Radish, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno & Miso Vinaigrette (Ginger, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Lime, Oil).

Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Decadent Parmesan Spaghetti, Wintry Greens. Vegetarian! Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Ravioli, Rich Brown Butter Sauce, Braised Kale, Onion, Candied Hazelnuts, Sage, Spices Vegetarian Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust

Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust

$16.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve Lancaster Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Corn, Fennel, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Herbs, Butter, Cream, Housemade Pastry

Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo

Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo

$12.00

Roasted Local Mushrooms, French Brie & Spinach on our Herb Crepe. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Vegetarian!

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, Cheese. Gluten Free. Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables

Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables

$12.00

Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard

Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard

$10.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Mushroom Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

Mushroom Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Shrimp Risotto

$15.00

Shrimp, Tomato, Spinach, Lemon, Onion, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Herbs & Spices. *Gluten Free.* Fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.

Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto

Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.

Meatballs in Marinara

Meatballs in Marinara

$10.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container

Roasted Market Veggies

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts, Delicata Squash, Kale, Cauliflower, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper *Gluten Free & Vegan* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Curry Chickpea Salad (Half Pint)

$5.50

Carrots, Peppers, Nuts, Curry, Brown Sugar, Mayo, Herbs & Spices. Vegetarian & Gluten Free!

Italian Tortellini Pasta Salad (Half Pint)

$8.00

Cheese Tortellini, Pepperoncini Peppers, Ricotta Salata, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Italian Dressing *Vegetarian*

Dill Potato Salad (Half Pint)

$5.50

New Potatoes, Celery, Garlic, Mayo, Sour Cream, Mustard, Vinegar, Herbs & Spices *Gluten Free & Vegetarian*

Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (Half Pint)

$7.00

Citrus, Olive, Feta, Red Pepper, Almonds & Chives *Contains Nuts*

Healthy Carrot Slaw (Half Pint)

$6.00Out of stock

Carrots, Tahini, Kale, Cabbage, Raisins, Peanut, Soy, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil, Spices *Contains Nuts & Sesame*

Individual Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch

Individual Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Individual Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch

Individual Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch

$8.00Out of stock

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Individual Frozen Flatbread Basil Pesto Pizza 8 inch

$8.00Out of stock

Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.

Talula's Artisan Cheese

Petite Cheese Trio

Petite Cheese Trio

$15.00

Trio of cheese, dried fruit, nuts, crackers

Cheese Picnic for Two

Cheese Picnic for Two

$25.00

Trio of Cheese, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers

Family Cheese Board

Family Cheese Board

$40.00

Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers

1/2 Pound of Seven Sisters Cheese

1/2 Pound of Seven Sisters Cheese

$14.00

A beautiful half pound wedge of local award-winning Seven Sisters cheese from The Farm at Doe Run. A delicious staff favorite, this cow's milk gouda is perfect for melting or as the piece de resistance on your Chester County cheese board!

Wedge of Triple Creme Brie

Wedge of Triple Creme Brie

$10.00

Fromage d' Affinois- decadently oozy & buttery French Brie. Our #1 best seller and the centerpiece on any cheese board! 6.5 oz wedge.