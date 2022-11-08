- Home
Talula's Table Historic Kennett Square
233 Reviews
$$
102 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Breakfast & Fresh Baked Pastries
Blueberry Scone
Lemon Ginger Scone
Healthy Start Scone
A fraction of the sugar, whole wheat flour, and filled with dried fruit & nuts!
Pumpkin Scone
with cinnamon icing
Cranberry Pear Vanilla Scone
Mixed Berry Scone
FROZEN Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Scone
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Multigrain Croissant
Cherry Danish
Spinach & Feta Puff Pastry
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing
Green Smoothie
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice
Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola
Mango Chia Parfait
Chia Seeds, Mango Coulis, Coconut, Coconut Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla *Vegan*
House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts
Oats, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Spices
Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake (Gluten Free!)
Gluten Free!
Loaded Tater Tot Bowl
Crispy Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun
Breakfast Sausage, Jammy Egg, Cheesy Aioli & Arugula on a Soft House-Baked Bun
Vegetarian Egg Frittata
Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Spinach. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Frittata
Bacon, Cheddar & Caramelized Onion. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Gluten Free*
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
Fully cooked, ready to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Black Beans, Pepper Jack
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Pepper Jack
Sweets & Treats
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two Ginger Molasses Cookies
Two Scottish Shortbread Cookies
Pumpkin Roll (Gluten Free!)
Cream Cheese Icing & Pecans *Gluten Free!*
Jumbo Blondie
Walnut, White & Dark Chocolate Chip Studded Bar
New York Style Coffee Cake Slice
French Apple Cake
Slice of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake
Loaf of Vanilla Brown Butter Pound Cake
2 Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Bars
Shortbread Crust with Rich Chocolate Caramel Ganache and a Flaky Sea Salt Topping
Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart
4 Chocolate Glazed Creampuffs
Vanilla Rice Pudding
Rice, Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla, Milk, Cornstarch, Coconut Milk & Cream *Contains Eggs & Dairy* Gluten Free!
Four Peanut Butter Powerballs
Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries, Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds
Six French Macarons (Gluten Free!)
Gluten Free! 2 Caramel Apple, 2 Pumpkin Spice, 2 Vanilla. Contains Nuts.
Talula's Cupcake Trio
2 Vanilla Cupcakes & Vanilla Buttercream, 2 Chocolate Cupcakes & Vanilla Buttercream, 2 Red Velvet Cupcakes & Cream Cheese Frosting
House Baked Breads
Housemade Soup
Kennett Square Mushroom Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container. Kennett Square Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cream, Parmesan, Flour, Butter, Brandy ~Vegetarian~
Creamy Tomato Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to serve. Tomato, Cream, Butter, Herbs & Spices Vegetarian & Gluten Free
Country Chicken Noodle Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Lancaster Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Celery, Baby Spinach, Noodles, Herbs & Spices
Curry Spinach Lentil Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Stewed Tomato, Coconut Milk, Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Bell Pepper, Herbs & Spices *Vegan & Gluten Free*
Carrot Ginger Soup
Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Carrots, Ginger, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Spices, Coconut Milk, Lemongrass *Vegan & Gluten Free*
Salads
Beet & Pistachio Salad
Roasted Beets, Mandarin Orange, Pepitas, Pistachio, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar
Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar
Mediterranean Salad
Hummus, Feta, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette Vegetarian and Gluten Free
Vegan Miso Soba Noodle Bowl
Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumber, Radish, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno & Miso Vinaigrette (Ginger, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Lime, Oil).
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Vegetarian Southwest Salad
Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Harvest Salad
Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Kale, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Turkey Harvest Salad
Roasted Turkey, Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette *Gluten Free*
Farm Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Apple, Tomato, House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Sea Salt Kettle Chips
Sandwiches
Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich
Tomato, Mozzarella, Greens, Basil Pesto, House Bread Vegetarian
Italian Salami Sandwich
Salami, Tomato, Mozzarella, Onion, Basil Pesto, Mayo, House Bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap
Healthy Turkey Wrap
Carrot Apple Cabbage Slaw, Provolone, Mayo, Dijon, Whole Wheat Wrap
Turkey BLT Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, Cheddar, Mayo, House Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Celery, Mayo, House Bread
Spicy Chicken & Ranch on Ciabatta
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Ciabatta Baguette
Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich
On a house-made baguette
Ham & Brie on a House-Made Baguette
California Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch Mayo,
Mezze Wrap with Feta
Feta, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke, Garlic and Wrap
Vegan Mezze Wrap
Chickpea & Roasted Pepper Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke, Garlic, and Wrap
Entrees & Sides
Maple Cider Glazed Salmon
Seared Maple & Cider Glazed Salmon, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Farro & Sweet Potato Salad Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Perfect Pot Roast
Beef, Potato, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Stock, Red Wine, Corn Starch, Herbs & Spices *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Talula's Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt & Parsley Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Vegan Miso Soba Noodle Bowl
Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumber, Radish, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno & Miso Vinaigrette (Ginger, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Lime, Oil).
Cacio e Pepe
Decadent Parmesan Spaghetti, Wintry Greens. Vegetarian! Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Ravioli, Rich Brown Butter Sauce, Braised Kale, Onion, Candied Hazelnuts, Sage, Spices Vegetarian Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve Lancaster Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Corn, Fennel, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Herbs, Butter, Cream, Housemade Pastry
Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo
Roasted Local Mushrooms, French Brie & Spinach on our Herb Crepe. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Vegetarian!
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, Cheese. Gluten Free. Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables
Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Mushroom Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Shrimp Risotto
Shrimp, Tomato, Spinach, Lemon, Onion, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Herbs & Spices. *Gluten Free.* Fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.
Meatballs in Marinara
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container
Roasted Market Veggies
Brussels Sprouts, Delicata Squash, Kale, Cauliflower, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper *Gluten Free & Vegan* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Curry Chickpea Salad (Half Pint)
Carrots, Peppers, Nuts, Curry, Brown Sugar, Mayo, Herbs & Spices. Vegetarian & Gluten Free!
Italian Tortellini Pasta Salad (Half Pint)
Cheese Tortellini, Pepperoncini Peppers, Ricotta Salata, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Italian Dressing *Vegetarian*
Dill Potato Salad (Half Pint)
New Potatoes, Celery, Garlic, Mayo, Sour Cream, Mustard, Vinegar, Herbs & Spices *Gluten Free & Vegetarian*
Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (Half Pint)
Citrus, Olive, Feta, Red Pepper, Almonds & Chives *Contains Nuts*
Healthy Carrot Slaw (Half Pint)
Carrots, Tahini, Kale, Cabbage, Raisins, Peanut, Soy, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil, Spices *Contains Nuts & Sesame*
Individual Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Individual Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Individual Frozen Flatbread Basil Pesto Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
Talula's Artisan Cheese
Petite Cheese Trio
Trio of cheese, dried fruit, nuts, crackers
Cheese Picnic for Two
Trio of Cheese, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers
Family Cheese Board
Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers
1/2 Pound of Seven Sisters Cheese
A beautiful half pound wedge of local award-winning Seven Sisters cheese from The Farm at Doe Run. A delicious staff favorite, this cow's milk gouda is perfect for melting or as the piece de resistance on your Chester County cheese board!
Wedge of Triple Creme Brie
Fromage d' Affinois- decadently oozy & buttery French Brie. Our #1 best seller and the centerpiece on any cheese board! 6.5 oz wedge.