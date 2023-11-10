- Home
- /
- Kennett Square
- /
- Talula's Table
Talula's Table
No reviews yet
102 West State Street
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast & Fresh Baked Pastries
- Blueberry Scone$3.50
Classic Scone with Fresh Blueberries
- Banana Chocolate Chip Scone$3.50
Banana & Chocolate Chip Scone
- Lemon Ginger Scone$3.50
Candied Ginger Studded Scone, Lemon Glaze
- Cranberry Orange Scone$3.50
Fresh Cranberry Studded Scone
- Healthy Start Scone$3.50
A fraction of the sugar, whole wheat flour, and filled with dried fruit & nuts!
- Pumpkin Scone$3.50
with Cinnamon Glaze
- FROZEN Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Scone$4.50
Cinnamon Sugar Layered GF Scone, Vanilla Glaze
- Butter Croissant$4.00
Classic Flaky Butter Croissant
- Cherry & Greek Yogurt Danish$4.00
Sweet & Tart Cherry Jam & Cream Cheese filled Danish
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing$5.00
Housemade Cinnamon Roll topped with Cream Cheese Icing
- Spinach & Feta Puff Pastry$5.00
Savory Spinach & Feta filled Puff Pastry
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Flaky Croissant with a Chocolate Center
- Pumpkin Danish$4.00
Flaky puff pastry and pumpkin pie filling
- Raisin Morning Bun$4.00
Delicate, buttery layers of puff pastry studded with tender, sweet raisins
- Green Smoothie$7.00
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice
- Pumpkin Chia Parfait$8.00
Chia Seeds, Pumpkin, Pepitas, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple, Vanilla & Spices *Vegan & Gluten Free!*
- Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola$6.00
Housemade Granola, Greek Yogurt & Fresh Fruit *Contains Nuts*
- House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts$8.00
Oats, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Spices
- Gluten Free Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake$4.50
Gluten Free! *Contains Nuts*
- Loaded Tater Tot Bowl$7.50
Crispy Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
- Ham & Cheddar Croissant$6.50
- Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun$7.50Out of stock
Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Maple-Sriracha Aioli & Spinach on a Soft House-Baked Bun
- Tomato, Spinach & Goat Cheese Frittata$7.00Out of stock
Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Spinach. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
- Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Frittata$7.00Out of stock
Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Chive Frittata. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy! *Gluten Free!*
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.50Out of stock
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Pepper Jack
- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$8.50Out of stock
Fully cooked, ready to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Black Beans, Pepper Jack
Sweets & Treats
- Two Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.00
2 Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Two Ginger Molasses Cookies$4.00
2 Molasses Cookies studded with Candied Ginger
- Jumbo Dark Chocolate Brownie$4.50
Fudgy Chocolate Chip Studded Brownie
- Funfetti White Chocolate Blondie$3.50
White Chocolate & Rainbow Sprinkle Blondie Bar
- Two Scottish Shortbread Cookies$6.00
2 Classic Buttery Shortbread Bars
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Shortbread (2 bars)$9.00
Rich Chocolate Caramel Covered Shortbread Bars - 2 bars/pack
- CranCherry Meringue Tart$8.00
Tart & Sweet, Baked Cranberry & Cherry Curd with Toasted Meringue
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Roll$7.00
with Cream Cheese Icing & Pecans *Gluten Free!*
- Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing$5.00
Cream Cheese Icing
- Donut Cake Slice$6.00
A staff favorite! Vanilla Cake with a layer of Raspberry Jam, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar!
- Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Torte Slice$7.00
Decadent, Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte topped with a dollop of Whipped Cream! *Gluten Free*
- Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Slice$4.00
Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake
- Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Loaf$15.00
Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake
- Pumpkin Bread Slice with Cranberries & Pecans$4.00
with Dried Cranberries & Pecans
- Pumpkin Bread with Cranberries & Pecans Loaf$15.00
with Dried Cranberries & Pecans
- Four Peanut Butter Powerballs$12.00
Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries, Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds *Contains Nuts*
- Six French Macarons (Gluten Free)$15.00
2 Milk Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, 2 Hazelnut. Gluten Free! Contains Nuts.
House Baked Breads
- Ciabatta Baguette$5.00
- Mini Cheese Baguette$4.00Out of stock
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Sharp Cheddar
- Mini Ham & Cheese Baguette$4.00Out of stock
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Ham & Cheddar Cheese
- Mini Pepperoni Pizza Baguette$4.00Out of stock
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Pepperoni, Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Housemade Soup
- Creamy Kennett Square Mushroom Soup$8.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container. Kennett Square Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cream, Parmesan, Flour, Butter, Brandy ~Vegetarian~
- Creamy Tomato Soup$8.00
Tomato, Cream, Butter, Herbs & Spices Vegan & Gluten Free Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container
- Country Chicken Noodle Soup$8.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Lancaster Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Celery, Baby Spinach, Noodles, Herbs & Spices Pint Container
- Carrot Ginger Soup (Vegan)$8.00
Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Carrots, Ginger, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Spices, Coconut Milk, Lemongrass*Vegan & Gluten Free* Pint Container
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
- Salmon Caesar Salad$16.00
Roasted Salmon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Kale, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*
- Farm Salad$15.00
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Apple, Tomato, House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*
- Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Hummus, Feta, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette Vegetarian and Gluten Free
- Pear & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
Local Pears, Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette *Gluten Free* Vegetarian
- Turkey Harvest Salad$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!*
- Vegetarian Southwest Salad$13.00
Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian
- Kettle Chips$2.00
Sandwiches
- Tomato Mozzarella$9.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Greens, Basil Pesto, House Bread Vegetarian
- Deluxe Italian$10.00
Soppressata & Pepperoni, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Basil Pesto, Mayo, House Bread
- Turkey BLT$9.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, Cheddar, Mayo, House Bread
- Healthy Turkey Wrap$10.00
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Carrot Apple Cabbage Slaw, Provolone, Mayo, Dijon, Whole Wheat Wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap
- Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich$8.00
Sweet Fig Jam, Tangy Chevre, Sharp Arugula on Baguette
- Ham & Brie$9.00
Thinly Sliced Ham, French Brie, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Baguette
- California Wrap$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch Mayo,
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Celery, Mayo, House Bread *Contains Nuts*
- Spicy Chicken$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Ciabatta Baguette
- Talula's Reuben$10.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, House 1000 Island Dressing - Toasted to perfection!
- Pulled Pork Burrito$12.00
Jumbo Tex-Mex Burrito with tender Pulled Pork, Chipotle Crema, Cilantro Rice, Lime, Black Beans & Pepper Jack
- Kettle Chips$2.00
Entrees & Sides
- Perfect Pot Roast$22.00
Roast Beef, Potato, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Stock, Red Wine, Corn Starch, Herbs & Spices Gluten Free! Comes full cooked, ready to heat & enjoy!
- Lemon Pepper Glazed Salmon$17.00
Pan Seared Lemon Pepper Glaze Salmon with a Sweet and Savory Jeweled Couscous Pilaf *Contains Nuts* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
- Coconut Curry Tofu & Jasmine Rice$17.00
Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Honey, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free*Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked ready to enjoy!*
- Coconut Curry Chicken & Jasmine Rice$17.00
Shredded Chicken, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free* Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and enjoy!
- Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo$12.00
Roasted Local Mushrooms, French Brie & Spinach on our Herb Crepe. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Vegetarian!
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
with Sweet Chili Sauce. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy!
- Cacio e Pepe$13.00
Decadent Parmesan Spaghetti, Cracked Black Pepper, Greens. Vegetarian! Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
- Tortellini Carbonara$15.00
Cheese Tortellini, Bacon, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Cream, Fresh Herbs & Spices Pint Container Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
- Ravioli Pomodoro$16.00
Ricotta Ravioli with Fresh Summer Tomato Sauce. *Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
- Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs$10.00
Creamy Cheddar, Gruyere & Parmesan Blended Mac & Cheese. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
- Talula's Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Whole Roasted Natural Chicken, Handmade Buttery Pastry, Savory Chicken Gravy, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Dairy, Butter, Flour, Herbs & Spices Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
- Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard$12.00
Crispy All Natural, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders & House Honey Mustard Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
- Braised Beef Enchiladas$15.00
Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, Cheese. Gluten Free. Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. *Gluten Free!*
- Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Peppers, Onion, Jalapeno & Rice filled Enchiladas. Comes with 3 fully cooked enchiladas, ready for you to heat and serve *Gluten Free!*
- Meatballs$12.00
Housemade All Beef Meatballs & Marinara. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container
- Lemon Shrimp Risotto$15.00
Shrimp, Peas, Spinach, Lemon, Wine, Onion, Parmesan, Butter, Herbs & Spices Gluten free! Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!
- Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto$12.00
Local Roasted Mushrooms, Truffle, White Wine & Parmesan. *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.
- Spiced Autumn Veggies, Pecans & Maple (Pint)$8.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, Carrot, Kale, Herbs, Spices Chili, Garlic, Maple, Cider & Vinegar (Pint Container) *Gluten Free & Vegan!* Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!
- Sesame Soba Noodles (Pint)$10.00
Buckwheat Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Cabbage, Scallion, Basil, Cilantro, Garlic, Chili, Sesame, Tamari & Spices *Vegan* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container
- Pistachio Apricot Couscous Pilaf (Half Pint)$7.00
Couscous, Cranberry, Apricot, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs & Spices *Vegan* *Contains Nuts*
- Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad$7.00
Goat Cheese, Orange, Fresh Herbs, Pickled Red Onion & Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!* Half Pint Container
- Brussels Sprout, Apple & Walnut Slaw (Half Pint)$7.00
Local Apples, Shallots, Grated Gouda, Walnuts, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegetarian* Half Pint Container
- Fall Farro & Heirloom Sweet Potato Salad (Half Pint)$8.00
Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Zest, Shallots, Maple, Cider, Dijon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegan* Half Pint Container
- Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch$8.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
- Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch$8.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
- Frozen Flatbread Basil Pesto Pizza 8 inch$8.00
Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
Talula's Artisan Cheese
Pantry Staples
- Kennett Mushroom Spread$10.00
half pint container
- Fig & Honey Dip$7.00
half pint container
- Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese Spread$7.00
A Flavorful Southern Classic! Ingredients: Red Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Hot Sauce, Aioli (Eggs, Sugar, Oil, Vinegar), Worcestershire, Lemon, Horseradish
- Talula’s Hummus$7.00
half pint container
- Chicken Salad (Half Pint)$7.50
Lancaster Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Celery, Mayo, Sour Cream, Vinegar, Herbs *Gluten Free!* (Half Pint)
- Deviled Egg Salad (Half Pint)$7.50
Farm Fresh Eggs, Celery, Herbs, Dijon, Mayo, Vinegar & Spices *Gluten Free!* Half Pint
- Half Gallon Local Milk$6.00
- Dozen Local Eggs$7.00
- Local Ground Beef$12.00
- Talula's Favorite Crackers$8.00
- Talula’s Reusable Canvas & Cork Grocery Tote$20.00Out of stock
- Kettle Chips$2.00
Beverages
- Drip Coffee (16 oz)$3.00
Fresh hot coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).
- Iced Coffee (20 oz)$3.50
Refreshing iced coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).
- Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.50+
Your choice of milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot latte comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced latte comes with 3 shots).
- Hot Cappuccino 16 oz$4.50
Steamed milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) and topped with foam. Personalize it with your choice of milk, flavor, or extra shots! (Hot cappuccino comes with 2 shots of espresso).
- Americano$3.00+
Shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) mixed with hot water.
- Mocha Latte (Hot or Iced)$5.00+
Local chocolate milk from Baily's Dairy poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot mocha comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced mocha comes with 3 shots)
- FROZEN Apple Cider$6.00
Perfectly Sweet! Everything good about fall in a cup!
- Vermonter Latte (Hot or Iced)$5.00+
P.A. Maple syrup with shots of La Colombe espresso and your choice of milk!
- Chagaccino Mushroom Latte! (Hot or Iced)$6.50+
Perfectly Sweet, All-Natural & Full of Health Benefits, Try our New Chagaccino Latte! Made of Wild Foraged Chaga Mushrooms, Cacao, Cinnamon, & Monkfruit Sweetener, Whisked Into Two Shots of Espresso & Oat Milk (or substitute another milk if preferred).
- Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.50+
Your favorite Spiced chai tea with a Pumpkin twist! Mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).
- Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.50+
Spiced chai tea mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Creamy steamed chocolate milk from local Baily's Dairy!
- Lavender Tea Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.50+
Black tea with our house-made lavender simple syrup and your choice of milk.
- Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)$5.50+
Unsweetened, ceremonial grade green tea matcha powder, whisked with your choice of milk.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte! (Hot or Iced)$6.00+
A Fall classic! Shots of espresso and velvety steamed milk combined with our house made Pumpkin syrup - made with real pumpkin puree!
- Oat Honey Cinnamon Latte (Hot or Iced)$5.75+
Our housemade Honey Cinnamon Simple Syrup whisked with shots of espresso and blended with oat milk. Great hot or iced!
- Caramel Apple Cider (Hot or Iced)$4.00+
Steamed Apple Cider & Our House Made Caramel
- Ginger Turmeric Tea Latte (Hot)$4.50
Warming herbal turmeric tea with our house-made ginger simple syrup and your choice of steamed milk.
- Iced Passion Fruit Palmer 20 oz$5.00
Sweet, tart, cold and refreshing! Fresh Brewed Green Iced Tea, Lemonade & Passion Fruit.
- Housemade Lemonade 20 oz$3.50
Tangy & Sweet!
- Iced Berry Tea 20 oz$3.50
Unsweetened, decaffeinated herbal tea with a sweet and tart berry flavor!
- Iced Green Tea 20 oz$3.50
Unsweetened, caffeinated tropical green tea with notes of goji berry.
- Iced Black Tea 20 oz$3.50
Unsweetened, caffeinated classic black iced tea.
- Bottled Water$2.00
Farmer's Market Pickup
Talula's Gourmet Gifts
- Talula's Travel Tumbler$32.00+
Elevate your coffee-on-the-go game with our branded Klean Kanteen travel mugs! A sleek, leak-proof design made for hot OR cold drinks, available in 16oz cool teal or 20oz bright marigold!
- Taula's Mug$15.00
- The Cheese Geek Gift Box$65.00
That favorite cheese-lover in your life is in good company here at Talula's! Each basket includes: 3 individually sealed artisan cheeses, a cracker pairing, and some tasty accoutrements. Conveniently packed in a box with ribbon; this is a marvelous house-warming, hostess, or holiday gift!
- Coffee Lover Gift Basket$35.00
You’ll be bouncing off the walls with this caffeine-packed basket! A box of artisan La Colombe coffee roasted in Philadelphia, a bottle of our house-made flavored simple syrup, our chocolate covered espresso beans, a canned “draft latte” and a fully punched Talula's Coffee Card, so that your next fancy drink is on us!
- Tea Lover Gift Basket$35.00
Each basket includes: 1 box of organic tea bags from Two Leaves & a Bud, 1 jar of local wildflower honey, 1 box of Effie's tea cake biscuits, 1 bottle of Big Train Chai powder, and 1 fully punched Talula's Beverage Card, so that your next fancy tea drink is on us! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.
- The Perfect Start Breakfast Basket$65.00
Each basket includes: 1 bag of artisan pancake mix and maple syrup from Highland Sugarworks, 1 jar of gourmet jam from Quince & Apple, a mini nut butter from Big Spoon Roasters, a Pennsylvania made granola bar, a bag of Hudson Henry Granola, and a jar of oatmeal mix! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.
- Talula's Gift Card$25.00+Out of stock
Talula's Gift Cards can be used IN-STORE or OVER THE PHONE only at this time. They cannot be used for online orders. We apologize for the inconvenience!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348