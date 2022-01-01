Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

419 Reviews

$$

331 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10016

Popular Items

Padthai
Green Curry
Roti Bread & Curry

Apps

Fresh Summer Roll Shirmp

$8.50

$8.50

These homemade summer rolls make the perfect light appetizer or lunch, especially when dipped in a peanut dipping sauce

Vegetarian Spring Roll

$8.00

$8.00

Coconut Lemon Grass Chicken Spring Roll Spicy

$8.00

Mushroom Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken Mixed Shrimp Dumplings

$8.00

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Organic Chicken Satay

$8.00

Roti Bread & Curry

$7.00

Crispy Wonton

$7.00

Peking duck spring roll

$9.50

Papaya salad

$10.00

Cater SpringRoll

$7.00

Calamari

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Spicy Lemon Grass Soup (Tomyum)

Coconut Galangal Soup (Tomkha)

Wonton Soup

Thai Salad

$8.00

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Larb Organic Chicken

$14.00

Spicy Grass Fed Steak

$15.00

wonton Chicken noodle soup Large

$15.00

Peking Ducks Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing

$18.00

Spicy lemongrass noodle soup seafood

$18.00

Papaya Salad Catering

$9.00

Express Meal

Coconut Lemongrass Chicken over rice

$12.00

Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken over rice

$12.00

Slow Cooked Thai Beef over rice

$13.00

Chickpea Curry Potato over rice

$12.00

Chicken Satay over rice over

$13.00

Peking Duck over rice

$18.00

Chickpea Curry Over Rice Cater

$11.00

Roti Wrapped

Chickpea Curry Potato Wrap

$9.00

Coconut Lemongrass Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Slow Cooked Thai Beef Wrap

$10.00

Organic Chicken Satay Wrap

$12.00

Peking Duck Wrap

$16.00

Main Course

Padthai

Padthai

Pad Seelew

Pad Seelew

Drunk Man

Drunk Man

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Crispy Basil

Crispy Basil

Farmer's Market Delight

Farmer's Market Delight

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Fresh Ginger Sauce

Fresh Ginger Sauce

Side Order

Jasmine White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Coconut Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steam Broccoli

$8.00

Steam Mixed Veggie & Tofu

$8.00

Sauteed Asian Broccoli

$8.00

Sauteed Bokchoi

$8.00

Sauteed String Bean

$8.00

Roti Bread

$5.00

Small Curry Dipping

$5.00

Signature Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Sriracha

$0.50

Sauteed Mix Vegie &tofu

$8.00

Fried Egg

$4.00

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

Massaman Peanut Curry

Massaman Peanut Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

Salmon green curry

$21.00

Chef's Recommendations

Kao Soi Chicken

Kao Soi Chicken

$18.00
General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$18.00
Cashew Nut Chicken

Cashew Nut Chicken

$18.00
Flaming Green Bean Chicken

Flaming Green Bean Chicken

$18.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Sautéed Asian Broccoli Chicken

$18.00
Berkshire Pork on Fire

Berkshire Pork on Fire

$18.00
Southern Style Chicken

Southern Style Chicken

$18.00
Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$18.00

Steam Mixed Vegetables Ginger Vinaigrette

$16.00

Rama Peanut Gravy Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00
Peking Duck Noodle Soup

Peking Duck Noodle Soup

$18.00

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Bangkok beef

$20.00

Salmon green curry

$21.00

Dessert

Mango/Banana Sticky Rice

$9.00

Roti Nutella

$9.00

Roti Condense Milk & Milo

$9.00

Roti Strawberry Nutella

$10.00

Banana Roti Pancake

$10.00

Desert

$6.00

Kanom Thai

$6.00

main course set

pad thai chicken

$20.95

Pad see ew chicken

$20.95

Drunk man chicken

$20.95

Thai fried rice chicken

$20.95

Pineapple fried rice

$20.95

crispy basil chicken

$20.95

Chicken Cashew Nuts

$20.95

Veggie@Tofu Pad Thai

$20.00

Veggie@Tofu Pad Seelew

$20.00

Veggie@Tofu Drunk Man

$20.00

Flaming greenbean chicken

$20.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Fresh Coconut Water

$6.00

Thai Lemon Tea

$4.00

Thai Ice tea

$5.00

Poland spring

$2.00

Watermelon Smoothie

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Smoothie

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our mission is to combine the very best of traditional across all religions of Thailand with high quality fresh, organic, hand-picked ingredients to bring to you a unique experience rich in flavor.

331 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016

