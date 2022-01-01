Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tamaleria Maria's 3871 E Imperial Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3871 E Imperial Hwy

Lynwood, CA 90262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

desayuno || breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.75

Huevos a la mexicana

$12.75

Huevos Divorciados

$12.75

Huevos con chorizo

$13.75

huevos con jamon

$12.75

Huevos con nopales

$12.75

Omelet

$13.75

Machaca con huevo

$15.75

Machaca con verdura

$14.50
Breakfast burrito | Burrito desayuno

Breakfast burrito | Burrito desayuno

$10.00

platillos || entrees

trocitos de puerco

$14.00

Chicharron en salsa verde

$14.00

enchiladas

$15.00

chile relleno

$15.00

Mole de cacahuate

$15.00

tampiquena

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$13.75

Tamales

puerco rojo red pork

$2.75

pollo verde green chicken

$2.75

pollo rojo red chicken

$2.75

queso con rajas cheese with jalapeno

$2.75

pina pineapple

$2.75

fresa strawberry

$2.75

elote corn

$3.25

elote puerco corn pork

$3.75

elote queso cheese corn

$3.50

amarrados puerco pork tied

$3.25

frito

$4.00

Tamal ensalada

$4.00

docena dozen

$33.00

elote docena

$39.00

tamal con arroz y frijol

$7.75

torta tamal

$4.00

Tacos & Burritos

Tacos

$2.85

Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Mojado

$14.75

tortas

$10.00

quesadilla

$11.75

SIncronizada

$11.75

mini burrito

$3.00

mini burrito mojado

$5.00

Dorados

tacos dorados

$12.00

flautas

$12.00

gorditas zacatecanas

$6.00

gorditas sinaloenses (3)

$10.00

tostadas

$5.00

sopes

$5.00

Caldos || Soups

Menudo

$14.00

pozole

$14.00

birria

$15.00

pollo

$13.00

res

$13.75

Merch

Taza mug

$7.00+

sides lados

Arroz rice

$3.00+

frijol beans

$3.00+

queso fresco

$2.75

3 pcs

crema sour cream

$3.75+

tortillas

$0.45

nopal

$0.35

1 asado

chile toreado

$1.50

salsa | chile

$2.00

Huevo egg

$2.00

Postres|| desserts

coricos

$3.00

flan

$3.25

Calabaza con piloncillo

$5.00

Helado | cold

horchata

$3.00+

jamaica

$3.00+

cebada

$3.00+

Naranja Orange

$3.00+

toronja grapefruit

$3.00+

Licuado smoothie

$3.00+

Horchata Cafe

$3.00+

jugo verde

$3.00+

licuado calabaza

$2.50+

lata can sodas

Can soda

$1.00

agua water

$2.75

botellas

Coca

$3.75

fanta

$3.75

Jarrito mandarina

$2.75

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

agua mineral

$2.75

sprite

$2.75

caliente

cafe de hoya

$3.00+

champurrado

$3.00+

te tea

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3871 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos Gavilan - Lynwood
orange star4.5 • 3,318
3220 E IMPERIAL HWY LYNWOOD, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
milk+cookies
orange star5.0 • 78
4331 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Fuego - Located inside Macrofit
orange starNo Reviews
9849 Atlantic Ave South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Eatgud Cafe
orange star4.3 • 932
3008 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
4309 E Compton Blvd East Rancho Domi, CA 90221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lynwood

Tacos Gavilan - Lynwood
orange star4.5 • 3,318
3220 E IMPERIAL HWY LYNWOOD, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001414 - Oakwood Plaza
orange star4.3 • 905
11123 Long Beach Blvd Lynwood, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0074 - Lynwood
orange star4.2 • 372
11123 Long Beach Blvd. #12 Lynwood, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lynwood
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston