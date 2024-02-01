Tamar
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tamar is a Middle Eastern fast-casual dining experience where tradition meets modern flair. We specialize in serving up both classic and contemporary dishes, ranging from flavorful shawarma + falafel plates, gourmet sandwiches, and delightful hummus. But that's not all – we're passionate about freshness, which is why we feature weekly specials sourced directly from local farmers' markets. Tamar isn't just a meal; it's a culinary adventure that brings an elevated twist to fast casual dining.
121 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
