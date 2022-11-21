  • Home
A map showing the location of Tamarack Tavern 136 North Center StreetView gallery

Tamarack Tavern 136 North Center Street

No reviews yet

136 North Center Street

Corry, PA 16407

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps & Snacks

Cheese Bites

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Fresh Cut Fry

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Loaded Beef Nacho

$9.00

Mixed Veggies

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pizza Logs

$8.00

Potato Skins

Pretzels

$5.00

Rack Fries

$7.50

Ravioli

$8.50

Salt and Vinegar Fries

$6.00

Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$9.50

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sweets

Tabletop S'mores

$8.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Cheeseburger Club

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

BELT

$9.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Ramen Slaw

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Half Wedge Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Spk

$3.00

Pizza

12" Buffalo Pizza

$13.00

12" Meat Lovers

$14.00

12" Philly White

$13.00

12" Pizza

$12.00

16" Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

16" Meat Lovers

$16.00

16" Philly White

$15.00

16" Pizza

$14.00

Large cheese Pizza

Flatbread

$11.00

16" Veggie

$16.00

12" Veggie

$14.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Ras Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 North Center Street, Corry, PA 16407

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
